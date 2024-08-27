Margaret Atkinson

Joyce ran the rural mail route for many years in Winchester. She loved driving through the countryside and visiting with the people along the route. Sometimes Wayne would go with her in the winter to make sure she got home safe.

From 1982 to 2002, Wayne and Joyce owned and operated the Hi-Land Inn in Winchester. Both enjoyed their years at the restaurant and made every customer feel like family. She was known as the pie lady because she made all the delicious pies they served and the baby whisperer/babysitter because she loved all the babies the customers brought in and she would hold the baby while the family had dinner. In 1993, Wayne and Joyce were honored as the Winchester Days Grand Marshals for the Winchester Days parade.

Joyce and Wayne loved living in Winchester and always called Winchester home even after they moved to Lewiston in 2009.

Joyce was preceded in death by Wayne, her husband of 73 years, her parents, her brothers Ted and Bob Billups and her sister Diane Paluso. She is survived by her two daughters, all grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother-in-law Bill Atkinson.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Mountain View Funeral Home 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.