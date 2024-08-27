Marietta Hanson died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. She was 88.
Marietta was born Jan. 19, 1936, at Coeur d’Alene, a daughter of Al and Eva Nolander, she lived the last 64 years in Grangeville.
She was known in the area for her artistic pursuits over the years including painting, silversmithing and quilting.
Marietta is survived by her sons, Bruce Hanson, of Spokane Valley, and David Hanson, of Juneau, Alaska; daughter, Joyce Hanson, of Windsor, Wis.; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a daughter, Patricia Buckendorf.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Grangeville Senior Citizen Center or the Grangeville United Methodist Church.