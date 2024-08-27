Marietta Hanson

Marietta is survived by her sons, Bruce Hanson, of Spokane Valley, and David Hanson, of Juneau, Alaska; daughter, Joyce Hanson, of Windsor, Wis.; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a daughter, Patricia Buckendorf.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Grangeville Senior Citizen Center or the Grangeville United Methodist Church.