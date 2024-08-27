Mary Jane Heckler

Moving to Idaho also gave her and Elroy the opportunity to garden and to plant a fruit orchard, where they were quick to share the bounty with friends and family. One of her prized past times was playing the piano. She was self-taught and her favorite song was a lively rendition of “O Sole Mio” on her beloved piano that was a gift from her husband.

Mary also knew the value of education and encouraged and supported her kids’ educational endeavors. She was so proud of their professional accomplishments and without her support, it may not have happened. We and our families have benefited because of her commitment, supportive and financial, to all of our lives.

Mary was a born-again Christian because she believed the Bible. She believed John 3:3: “Unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” She believed John 3:5-7: “Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’” She prayed, and prayed some more. Her family’s salvation and Christian life-walk was the first priority, hence the active prayer life, but she shared the Good News with those who would listen.

She taught Sunday School and Junior Church and knew it was of the utmost importance to teach and share the truth of the Gospel. She also wouldn’t close the door to those who go around knocking on doors presenting another “gospel.” Instead, as a master of apologetics, she would carefully and systematically explain their error and present them with the Gospel: Romans 10:9 NIV, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” She shared the truth of the Gospel, that it’s a gift, not of works. Ephesians 2:8-9: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast.” She once taught kids in youth group that they were bought with a price and should act in a way worthy of the Gospel. 1 Corinthians 6:20: “For ye are bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

Mary loved God. This was her life verse: Mark 12:30: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” As you read this today, know that her family has sorrow and will miss her, but that we have a hope-filled peace that we will see her again. Mary is in heaven, not because of her life lived well (sometimes it wasn’t), but because of Christ’s finished work on the cross. That is why it’s called the Gospel — the good news, because it is good news that your sins can be forgiven. As the Bible says in Ephesians 2:8-9: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast.” Romans 10:9: “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

She loved her family and she loved and served God and would be so happy, that in reading her obituary, you too would understand the truth presented in the Bible: that Jesus lived a sinless life, that Jesus died on a cross, that Jesus was buried, and that He rose again on the third day. That He defeated death and now offers life for those who believe, and in doing so, find hope for eternity. We hope you will.

Mary passed on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, surrounded by her family. We wish to thank Serenity Place and staff for the loving care mom received while there.

There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.