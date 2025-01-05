MayBelle Rittal

Bill’s career took them from Circle, Mont., to Reserve, Glasgow, Fort Benton and Great Falls, Mont. Then to Tigard (Portland), Ore., and finally to Clarkston, where they settled down in the early 1990s. They welcomed two children: a son, Chad, in 1964, and a daughter, Susan, in 1969. MayBelle made a lovely home for her family and made sure the family’s needs were always met. Her home was her sanctuary.

MayBelle was a very private person; she enjoyed sewing of all types, painting on canvas — and was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and paint the walls of her home, beautifying it both inside and out. MayBelle had a profound faith in her Heavenly Father. She sought refuge in Him during her journey on this earth. MayBelle’s greatest challenge was her struggle with depression, which she fought for many years of her life, which culminated with an attempted suicide in 2012. But God had his hand on her and He turned the darkness in her life to beautiful, everlasting light. MayBelle bravely shared her struggles with others and was an advocate for those who also battled the grips of depression. MayBelle lived as a triumphant testimony of God’s love for his creation.

MayBelle is survived by her husband, Bill, of nearly 62 years; her son, Chad (Kelly) of Aloha, Ore.; daughter, Susan (Charles McCall), of Lewiston; and grandson, Scott, of Lewiston. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Agnes Pawlowski, of Circle. Step-grandchildren James McCall (Ileia, Cavan and Declan), Paul McCall (Amy, Ian and Elliot), Micheal Street and Stephanie Stehle.

MayBelle was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Anne Sowle; infant sisters, Jacksie and Benith; sisters, Marilyn Logan, of Brockway, and Birdice Gibbs, of Circle.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston, with a luncheon to follow. A graveside burial will be held at 10 a.m. PST, Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Riverview Cemetery in Circle, with a reception following at Circle Country Market, 105 10th St., Circle.

Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at merchantmemorialgroup.com.