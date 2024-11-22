It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Michelle Steiner. Born in 1964, to Jan and DaWayne Steiner, she passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, surrounded by family.
A lifelong resident of Clarkston, Michelle graduated from Clarkston High School, where she played basketball and drums in the school band. She went on to earn a degree in education from Lewis-Clark State College. As a teacher for 28 years at the Education Opportunity Center for Clarkston School District, she was known as a tireless champion of children — a tenacious and ardent advocate for generations of grateful students.
Michelle gave her time liberally and with pride to her hometown community. She served in multiple capacities at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston. She expressed her devotion and faith through the Walk to Emmaus. She was also a founding organizer of the I Made the Grade bike ride.
Central to Michelle’s very existence was her fierce love for all her people and creatures. Her family was her greatest joy. “Aunt Chelle” was adored and respected by her nieces and nephews. They counted on her sage advice and presence in their lives.
Michelle had an infectious laugh, a wry sense of humor and sass. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jan and DeWayne Steiner. Survived by her brother Kevin (Tina) Steiner, her sisters Kellie Steiner and Sue (George) Pfeifer, almost-sister Robin McPeak, nieces and nephews Duncan (Stephanie) Pfeifer, Jenni (Kass) Probert, Abbi Pfeifer, Karlie (Brian) Causey, Kael (Mariya) Steiner-Bailey, Jake Steiner, numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and her precious feline companions Sawyer and Phinnegan.
Michelle’s legacy of love leaves a lasting impact on her community, former students and family. Go now dearest sister, aunt and friend into the open arms of your mom and dad. May your celebration in Heaven be as meaningful as your life here on earth.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clarkston School District Educational Opportunity Center. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at 1284 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
