Patricia A. “Pat” Bursch, born Aug. 24, 1934, in Blackfoot, Idaho, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Her husband Floyd preceded her to heaven on Jan. 26, 2021. Her sister in Utah, Rosalind Draper, survives her, as do Pat and Floyd’s children Carrie (Rudy) Dam, Wayne (Joanne) Bursch, Linda (Larry) Skogstad, Daryl (Faye) Bursch, Vonnie (Clay) White, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

The middle child born to Keith and Florence Radley, Pat and her family settled in Spokane where she went on to graduate from high school early with a strong academic record. She met and married Floyd Bursch at age 17, a Christian union lasting more than 69 years. Pat and Floyd moved to Alaska, where he was stationed during the Korean War. Their first child was born there, and their other four children were born after returning to Spokane.

In 1968, the acreage outside of Spokane on which the family lived was traded for a small Christian bookstore in Lewiston, where parents and children worked hard to renovate the business. Floyd’s hard labor and Pat’s unrelenting energy and business skill resulted in the Christian Gift Center becoming a successful enterprise and a beacon of Christianity in the community. Loving evangelism was the “north star” of their business, and many people were introduced to the Gospel. After retirement, Pat and Floyd lived on a beautiful farm near Spokane, where they welcomed visitors, met with family frequently and traveled in their RVs across the country.