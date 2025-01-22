Queenie Leinweber

Queenie Ruth Hulse Leinweber passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, peacefully in her sleep at The Courtyard in Colfax. She was 92. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax, with a luncheon reception to follow. A family burial will take place later that afternoon in the Colfax cemetery. For those who wish, a viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Queenie was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Church Hill, Tenn., to Eldridge and Lila Colley Hulse. Her mother passed away when she was 9 and eventually the family moved to Steptoe, Wash., from Kingsport, Tenn. A few years later she met and married the love of her life, Gene Leinweber. They were married May 18, 1948, in Moscow.
Gene and Queenie had their first home in a house on the Leinweber farm. They later built a house close to the old one on Highway 26 where they lived for 50 years. During these years they raised three children. Gene worked for Jones Truck and Implement for 46 years and farmed. Queenie worked for the food service at Jennings Elementary, and the last 15 years as manager. She loved her job and the interaction with the kids and teachers. She retired when the grandkids came along to spend time with them and her family.
In her spare time she loved working in her yard and flowers, cooking, baking and decorating her home. She liked owls, bird watching, making greeting cards and helping out at her church, Peace Lutheran. She belonged to P.E.O. and was awarded “Woman of the Year.” Above all was her love for God and family. After Gene retired they spent time traveling. They went to Europe, Nova Scotia and fall foliage tours were the most memorable and they enjoyed cruising. They also enjoyed their lake home on Coeur d’Alene Lake. In 2014 they moved to the Wheatland Arms in Colfax. Queenie absolutely loved to sit on the porch in front of her apartment and watch people go by. It gave her such joy watching the kids on Wednesday, so happy to be going to the youth group BLAST at the Baptist Church when she lived there. At The Courtyard, she became close with many of the staff and other residents. They treated her with such kindness and love and became like family. It truly was a special place to her.
She is survived by her son Terry Leinweber (Sandy Archer); daughter Kathy Mayer (Greg), daughter-in-law Georgie Leinweber all of Colfax; by three grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Heidi Ballard (Andy), of Spokane, Nic Mayer (Sarah), of Colfax and Heather Strader (Todd), of Pullman; by six great-grandchildren: Austin and Asher Ballard, Queenie and Stone Mayer, Grant and Ava Strader; as well as many nieces and nephews and some great friends. Queenie was preceded in death by her son, Randy, in 1993; her husband, Gene, in 2019; two brothers, W.C. and Jay, and three sisters, Asteline, Ailene and Marie.
Queenie would like memorial gifts in her memory to go to the youth programs at Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax, WA 99111, or to First Baptist Church, BLAST youth group, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax, WA 99111.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. The online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.