Queenie Leinweber

In her spare time she loved working in her yard and flowers, cooking, baking and decorating her home. She liked owls, bird watching, making greeting cards and helping out at her church, Peace Lutheran. She belonged to P.E.O. and was awarded “Woman of the Year.” Above all was her love for God and family. After Gene retired they spent time traveling. They went to Europe, Nova Scotia and fall foliage tours were the most memorable and they enjoyed cruising. They also enjoyed their lake home on Coeur d’Alene Lake. In 2014 they moved to the Wheatland Arms in Colfax. Queenie absolutely loved to sit on the porch in front of her apartment and watch people go by. It gave her such joy watching the kids on Wednesday, so happy to be going to the youth group BLAST at the Baptist Church when she lived there. At The Courtyard, she became close with many of the staff and other residents. They treated her with such kindness and love and became like family. It truly was a special place to her.

She is survived by her son Terry Leinweber (Sandy Archer); daughter Kathy Mayer (Greg), daughter-in-law Georgie Leinweber all of Colfax; by three grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Heidi Ballard (Andy), of Spokane, Nic Mayer (Sarah), of Colfax and Heather Strader (Todd), of Pullman; by six great-grandchildren: Austin and Asher Ballard, Queenie and Stone Mayer, Grant and Ava Strader; as well as many nieces and nephews and some great friends. Queenie was preceded in death by her son, Randy, in 1993; her husband, Gene, in 2019; two brothers, W.C. and Jay, and three sisters, Asteline, Ailene and Marie.

Queenie would like memorial gifts in her memory to go to the youth programs at Peace Lutheran Church, 309 N. Lake St., Colfax, WA 99111, or to First Baptist Church, BLAST youth group, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax, WA 99111.

Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. The online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.