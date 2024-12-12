Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024

Ray Tannahill departed from his loved ones at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. He was 76. Ray was born in Moscow to Hugh and Orahbell (Slinker) Tannahill on Aug. 15, 1948. He was the youngest of four for most of his childhood until his youngest sibling arrived several years later. His family traveled around Washington and Idaho for many of those growing up years, but Lewiston was always home for Ray.

In 1968, Ray volunteered for military service. He joined the U.S. Army and spent time in Vietnam. His love for his country never left him.

Upon his return from Vietnam, Ray met his first wife, Sandy Marek. At 22 years old Ray became an instant father of four children: Chris, Terry, Shelly and Jackie, when they married Sept. 26, 1970. Tammy was born a year later, and Shane in 1976. They were divorced in 1979.

Ray married Donna Candler in 1980, and though it was a short marriage, Ray was blessed with another son to call his own for a lifetime, Justin Candler.

Ray met and married Carrie McCullough (1982-98) and had Ray’s final son Dusty, in 1983. Ray and Carrie remained close up to his passing.