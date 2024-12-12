Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024

Ray Tannahill departed from his loved ones at his home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. He was 76. Ray was born in Moscow to Hugh and Orahbell (Slinker) Tannahill on Aug. 15, 1948. He was the youngest of four for most of his childhood until his youngest sibling arrived several years later. His family traveled around Washington and Idaho for many of those growing up years, but Lewiston was always home for Ray.
In 1968, Ray volunteered for military service. He joined the U.S. Army and spent time in Vietnam. His love for his country never left him.
Upon his return from Vietnam, Ray met his first wife, Sandy Marek. At 22 years old Ray became an instant father of four children: Chris, Terry, Shelly and Jackie, when they married Sept. 26, 1970. Tammy was born a year later, and Shane in 1976. They were divorced in 1979.
Ray married Donna Candler in 1980, and though it was a short marriage, Ray was blessed with another son to call his own for a lifetime, Justin Candler.
Ray met and married Carrie McCullough (1982-98) and had Ray’s final son Dusty, in 1983. Ray and Carrie remained close up to his passing.
Ray’s love was shown by making memories. It’s what he did best. If Ray knew somebody was coming to visit, he was happiest planning great adventures. Whether it was taking people up Hell’s Canyon on his jet boat, camping at his favorite places around the North Fork, hunting, fishing, riding snowmobiles and dirt bikes, or going on long Harley rides with family and friends, Ray was making memories. Being in the mountains was his favorite place to be.
If a man’s worth could be measured by his friends, Ray was a rich man. His kitchen table was a frequent meeting place where friends and family dropped in on a nearly daily basis for decades. There have been countless memories made sitting with him having coffee, drinks and laughter. All were welcome, all the time.
Ray had a witty sense of humor and great laugh to go with it. He was certainly stubborn with his beliefs, generous with his time and money, and full of courage and strength. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Orahbell Tannahill; brothers Earl Tannahill and Hugh Tannahill; and daughter Jackie Wren. He is survived by his sister Orah Lee Morgan and brother Jeff Tannahill, and his children Chris Marek, Terry Tannahill, Shelly Marek, Tammy Tannahill, Shane Tannahill, Dusty Tannahill and Justin Candler.
There will be a graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, (time to be determined) at the VFW Hall in Lewiston.