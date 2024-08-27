Richard Marvin James, born on Friday, April 12, 1941, in Idaho, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the age of 84. A devoted husband, loving father and proud veteran, Richard leaves behind a legacy of hard work, kindness and a life well lived.

Richard grew up attending public school in Stites, and later earned his GED in Grangeville. Following his education, he proudly served in the United States Army as a Private First Class (PFC-E3) for three years, during which he was recognized as an expert rifleman and sharpshooter. His dedication to his country was a point of pride he carried throughout his life.

After his military service, Richard returned to Grangeville, where he worked at Idapine Mills for five years. He later spent 15 years as a superintendent for Arley Hayners’ Rock Crusher. In 1981, he moved to Clarkston, to work as a superintendent for Poe Asphalt Paving until 1995. Known for his mechanical and welding expertise, Richard was a skilled craftsman and a man who could fix nearly anything.

Outside of work, Richard had a passion for life’s simple joys. His greatest enjoyment was watching his two daughters play basketball and run track, never missing an event. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and playing guitar with his daughters during their younger years. A gifted storyteller and card player, he enjoyed family game nights and shared countless laughs with loved ones. He was also deeply committed to genealogy, uncovering his family’s roots and preserving its history.