Rodney Wayne Hemphill, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Born on Nov. 18, 1952, Rod worked 35 years of his career at Bearings Inc., in Lewiston, also known as Applied Industrial Technology, where his commitment and work ethic were greatly valued.

Rod was known for his kind and caring nature, always ready with a quick joke to lighten the mood. He was a beloved figure in his community and among his friends and family. Rod was a passionate individual with diverse interests including being a longtime Fantasy Football League Commissioner, an avid fan of sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, and he also enjoyed gardening, cross stitching and cooking.

He attended Whitman Elementary School and Lewiston High School, followed by Lewis-Clark State College, which laid the foundation for his successful professional life.