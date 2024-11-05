Sections
Obituaries
November 5, 2024

Rodney Wayne Hemphill

story image illustation

Rodney Wayne Hemphill, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Born on Nov. 18, 1952, Rod worked 35 years of his career at Bearings Inc., in Lewiston, also known as Applied Industrial Technology, where his commitment and work ethic were greatly valued.

Rod was known for his kind and caring nature, always ready with a quick joke to lighten the mood. He was a beloved figure in his community and among his friends and family. Rod was a passionate individual with diverse interests including being a longtime Fantasy Football League Commissioner, an avid fan of sports, especially the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, and he also enjoyed gardening, cross stitching and cooking.

He attended Whitman Elementary School and Lewiston High School, followed by Lewis-Clark State College, which laid the foundation for his successful professional life.

Rod leaves behind his wife, Dee Hemphill, his daughter Tracy Robles, his son Matt Hemphill and wife Janette, his stepdaughter Tori Hemphill, and his stepson Drew Caberto. Rod’s joy was multiplied by his grandchildren Cameron Robles, Emma Hemphill and Josey Hemphill who will miss his warmth and humor.

Rod was preceded in death by his father Ernie Hemphill, his mother Edna Hemphill and his brother Delbert Hemphill.

Rod’s life was marked by his generous spirit and his enduring dedication to his family and friends. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Come join us for a bowl of Rod’s favorite clam chowder recipe.

