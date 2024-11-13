Ron Broker

Ron L. Broker, of Craigmont, died peaceful in his home on the family farm on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Born to Daland and Genieve Broker on Nov. 5, 1947, Ron graduated from Highland High School as the class Salutatorian in 1966. Upon graduating from the College of Idaho he married his dear wife, Jane Freeman, on Aug. 1, 1970.

Ron and Jane’s early years of marriage included moving to seven states in five years with a construction company as their chief accountant. When the choice came to work overseas, Ron opted to bring his family back to the family farm and try his hand at farming. After eight years on the farm, Ron foresaw the future and retired from farming to become a manager of Cenex Farm Co-ops in Washington and Montana with time in North Dakota and back to Washington to finally retire on his beloved family farm to become a recreational lumberjack and cattle rancher.

Ron loved the outdoors and was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, watcher of animals and enjoyer of the quiet hills around him. But his true love became providing kids, of all ages, the opportunity to get their first deer tag filled on the hills surrounding the farm.