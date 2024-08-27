Ronnie Rex Halbert ended his final adventure on Sept. 3, 2024, with his son by his side after a brief battle with cancer. Born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Ontario, Ore., he was the son of Merlin and Darlene Halbert. As a young boy, Ron and his family moved to Grangeville, where he grew up as one of nine siblings.
Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, completing three tours in Vietnam and earning multiple medals for his bravery and service to his country. After returning home, he met the love of his life, Marilyn. They were married in 1972 and settled in Lewiston, where they raised two children and built a wonderful life together.
Ron had a passion for the outdoors and worked as a truck driver. With the help of his brothers, he constructed a cabin from the ground up and enjoyed hunting everything from bears to grouse, embodying the spirit of a true mountain man. He cherished telling stories of his escapades, sharing a clever life tip or having a cold one with anyone willing to pull up a stool.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Timmy Halbert; and grandson Eli Halbert. Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Marilyn; daughter Sundi Whitney; and son Todd (Nikki) Halbert. He leaves behind grandchildren Jace (Karah) Whitney, Shaylee (Matt) Stearns, Lexi Halbert, Dylan Halbert and Simon Halbert, as well as three great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was truly loved in this life.
Ron was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at a potluck gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
We will honor Ron with a bonfire, raise a Bud Light in his memory and share stories about his favorite subject — himself. So few words for a man of such stature and worth.