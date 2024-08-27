Ronnie Rex Halbert ended his final adventure on Sept. 3, 2024, with his son by his side after a brief battle with cancer. Born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Ontario, Ore., he was the son of Merlin and Darlene Halbert. As a young boy, Ron and his family moved to Grangeville, where he grew up as one of nine siblings.

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, completing three tours in Vietnam and earning multiple medals for his bravery and service to his country. After returning home, he met the love of his life, Marilyn. They were married in 1972 and settled in Lewiston, where they raised two children and built a wonderful life together.

Ron had a passion for the outdoors and worked as a truck driver. With the help of his brothers, he constructed a cabin from the ground up and enjoyed hunting everything from bears to grouse, embodying the spirit of a true mountain man. He cherished telling stories of his escapades, sharing a clever life tip or having a cold one with anyone willing to pull up a stool.