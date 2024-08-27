May 14, 1977 — Nov. 9, 2024

———

Stephen Joseph Ashley, 47, of Spokane, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. He was born on May 14, 1977, in Grangeville, to Leann and the late Normand Ashley. Stephen’s larger-than-life presence was matched only by his boundless generosity and humor, and he leaves behind a world brighter for having known him.

Stephen grew up in Lewiston, and his love for learning led him to Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho, where he earned not one, but three degrees. His career culminated in a fulfilling role as a software engineering manager.

Known for his uncanny ability to turn strangers into friends, Stephen couldn’t visit a place twice without being recognized. His charisma was magnetic, and his sense of humor — smart and full of snark — was unforgettable. When he wasn’t cracking jokes, Stephen was an avid player of Magic: The Gathering and World of Warcraft. His passion for games went beyond just playing; he was the proud owner of J&S Card Games, a card shop that became a hub for his friend group and a place where countless friendships were forged. It was through this shared love of cards that he formed lifelong bonds, including his closest friendship with his “brother-from-another-mother,” Bob Selzler, and his greatest love, his wife, Katie. It only took him 16 years of asking her to be his Valentine before she said yes, a testament to their deep connection — and his unparalleled determination. Together, they shared a love story rooted in the magic of both cards and connection.