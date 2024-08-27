Terry C. Beeler, born on Jan. 12, 1943, in Dixie, Wash., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. He was the son of Basil C. Beeler and Verna J. Hutchins. Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline N. Sharp, and his second wife, Jerry Hughey.
Terry is survived by his brother Brad, nephews Mike and Scott, and his children: Wade, Clint, Nathan and Bryce; his grandchildren: Chase, Darrelle, Brock, Dylan, Sofia, Cynthia, Timothy, Aubrey and Ollie; and numerous great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.
Terry spent his early years in Dixie, attending school through the eighth grade before moving to Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School in 1961. Shortly after, he served in the United States Navy from 1961-63, dedicating himself to his country.
Over the years, Terry held various jobs, including working briefly as a delivery route driver for the U.S. Post Office, at Potlatch Corp, and for 23 years at Omark bullet manufacturer. He also worked at Clokes and finally as a salesman at Ziggy’s Home Building Supply.
In his younger years, Terry was a professional boxer and bull rider, showcasing his fearless and competitive spirit. He remained active into his 50s, participating in recreational sports such as men’s slow-pitch softball, bowling leagues and golf. Terry also cherished fishing trips with his children and grandchildren, creating memories they will forever hold dear.
Terry’s competitive nature was a defining trait, and his family loved him wholeheartedly, flaws and all. He will be remembered for his tenacity, dedication and the love he shared with his family.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a time to be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, where he spent the last three years of his life being very well taken care of.