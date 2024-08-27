Terry C. Beeler, born on Jan. 12, 1943, in Dixie, Wash., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. He was the son of Basil C. Beeler and Verna J. Hutchins. Terry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline N. Sharp, and his second wife, Jerry Hughey.

Terry is survived by his brother Brad, nephews Mike and Scott, and his children: Wade, Clint, Nathan and Bryce; his grandchildren: Chase, Darrelle, Brock, Dylan, Sofia, Cynthia, Timothy, Aubrey and Ollie; and numerous great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.

Terry spent his early years in Dixie, attending school through the eighth grade before moving to Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School in 1961. Shortly after, he served in the United States Navy from 1961-63, dedicating himself to his country.