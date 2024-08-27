Sections
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Theodore John Browitt

story image illustation
story image illustation

Theodore John Browitt, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. He was born July 3, 1934, to John and Christine Conn Browitt, in Roslyn, Wash.

Ted was raised in the Roslyn/Cle Elum area and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1953. After graduating he served in the U.S. Army for three years in Germany.

He married Georgia Faye Leonard in 1958 and they had five children.

Ted owned and operated a mink ranch for eight years and worked for the Milwaukee and Burlington Northern Railroad until they went out of business. Moving to Lewiston, he drove truck until his retirement. After retirement he moved to Naples, Idaho, and built a new home.

Ted enjoyed spending time making model planes out of balsa wood and loved gardening and wine making.

Ted is survived by his wife Deanna Browitt; daughter Stephanie Davis, Oklahoma; daughter Corrinne Smith, San Antonio, Texas; son Ervin Browitt, Cle Elum; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five stepchildren and extended family including numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Christine Conn; father John Browitt; son Theodore “Bubby” Browitt Jr., and daughter Kelly Engels.

Services will be held in the spring — when the flowers are blooming.

