Theodore John Browitt, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. He was born July 3, 1934, to John and Christine Conn Browitt, in Roslyn, Wash.

Ted was raised in the Roslyn/Cle Elum area and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1953. After graduating he served in the U.S. Army for three years in Germany.

He married Georgia Faye Leonard in 1958 and they had five children.

Ted owned and operated a mink ranch for eight years and worked for the Milwaukee and Burlington Northern Railroad until they went out of business. Moving to Lewiston, he drove truck until his retirement. After retirement he moved to Naples, Idaho, and built a new home.