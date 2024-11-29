Timothy ‘Tim’ Johnson

Timothy “Tim” Curtis Johnson, 69, passed away in Orofino at the Clearwater Valley Hospital, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2024. Tim was born to Lamar and Audrey Johnson on Jan. 19, 1955, at Fort Belvoir, Va., U.S. Army base hospital.

Tim grew up on the family farm in Jupiter Township, Kennedy, Minn., where he enjoyed playing with his cousins in the coulee, fishing with his grandfather Louie Spilde and traveling with his grandparents Clarence and Edith Johnson.

Tim was active at an early age in 4-H and FFA and held several leadership positions not only locally but statewide as well. He graduated from Karlstad High School where he played basketball, was in the band and learned to played several instruments and sang in the choir. Tim was selected for the Minnesota All-State choir his senior year which involved traveling and performing at various events throughout the state. Following high school Tim attended the University of Minnesota Crookston.

A favorite hobby he enjoyed was showing horses in 4-H and local saddle club events.

Tim farmed with his father and raised market hogs and beef before moving to Clarkston where he opened a TEAM electronic store in the Lewiston mall. Due to a downturn in the economy and layoffs at Potlatch Mill he closed the doors and took on a job guiding tourists down Hells Canyon for the summer. He had the cooks raft and was responsible for planning, preparing and serving the guests. From the stories that were told one would conclude that Tim found his niche in life.

Tim taught himself to drive semi and haul everything imaginable north to south east to west. He hauled grain, livestock, logs, rocks, produce, frozen food and regrettably horses, from the studio in Los Angeles. The temptations of releasing those beautiful horses in a national park was too overwhelming. Never to do that again.

Tim was gifted in many ways he could fix anything, build anything and paint anything that stood still. With a gift to see a project completed and the patience to see it through.

Tim remained in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley until he discovered the Pacific islands in 2001.