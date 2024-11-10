Virginia Lee Barkley

Mom went home to be with the Lord and Dad on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. She was 97. She was born May 10, 1927, in Coquille, Ore., and named Virginia Lee by her parents, Clancy “Bun” Doty and Nora “Evelyn” Lindstrom Doty. Grandpa worked in the woods, so the family moved around a lot. Mom spent her early years in the Pierce area and moved to Asotin for high school. After graduating in 1945, she held wartime jobs, first at Lewiston Tent and Awning making ammo belts, and later as a foreman at Portland (Oregon) Shipyard building liberty ships.

After the war, Mom moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and worked at Pacific Northwest Bell as a telephone operator. She later became a dental assistant so she wouldn’t have to work nights. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Delwin Barkley, on Sept. 26, 1948, at the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. The newlyweds moved to the Barkley family farm on the Anatone Flat and lived there raising wheat, cattle, chickens and kids until they retired. After retirement, they moved to Asotin and spent every winter in Yuma, Ariz., with friends.