Wayne Carson

Wayne David Carson died peacefully at his home in Lewiston on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. He was 90 years old.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time fishing, hiking and hunting. And when he wasn’t out in the field, he was sharing stories about his adventures. Much to his delight, Wayne had been hunting with his son Mitch in the week before his passing.

Wayne was the son of Newnan and Nita (Guthrie) Carson. He was born in Pullman and grew up on the family farm northwest of Moscow. He attended Moscow schools, where he was active in sports and Future Farmers of America. He was voted the best dancer in the Moscow High School class of 1952.

He attended the University of Idaho for one year and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After leaving the UI, he began farming with his father. Later, Wayne would work in farm chemical sales and application for Latah County Grain Growers and Palouse Producers. For a time, he was self-employed as a farrier. He ended his working career as a truck driver for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Wayne married Laila Norseth, in Moscow, in 1954. They raised their four children on a small farm north of Moscow, where he also raised Arabian horses. Other hobbies included reading about Idaho history and exploring old mining sites.