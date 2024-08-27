From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb

First, Luke 2:19 tells us what Mary’s response was. “But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.” Can I, just for the sake of this article, tell you what baby Jesus may have said to her as she pondered? I think you will recognize the words. This will also tell us WHO he is. He may have said, “Mom, do you know that one day I will walk on water? Mom, do you know that one day I will save your sons and daughters? Mom, do you know when you kiss me, you are kissing the face of God. Mom, one day I will deliver you. Mom, do you know when you hold me, you are holding the great ‘IAM.’ Mom, right now I am wrapped in swaddling clothes in a cradle, but in 32 years I am destined to travel from this cradle to a cross. Mom, you carried me nine months in your womb, but I am destined one day to spend three days in a tomb.” That would have indeed been some pretty deep pondering.

Luke 2:20 tells us what the response of the shepherds was after seeing baby Jesus. “Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them.” They praised and worshipped this little baby.

Luke 2:7 tells us what the response of the city was. “And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” The city ignored Jesus’ arrival. You see, there was a census being taken in the city and there was much commerce to be done. Who had time to think that the impossible had just occurred? Heaven had just come down to earth in the form of a little baby.

As I close, I can’t help but think, what our response is to this little baby. Will you and I take some time this Christmas and ponder his appearance? We know the whole story; will we spend our time praising and worshipping this one who is called Immanuel, God with us? Or, will we get so busy with shopping, and baking, and cooking, and exchanging presents, that we just ignore the true reason for the season? Jesus Christ himself. Our Savior, who traveled from a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb. Merry Christmas.

Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.