From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb

We are coming once again into that most wonderful time of the year, the time of year we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, who was and is the true “JOY” to the world that we sing about, when we sing, “JOY to the World the Lord has Come, let earth receive her king.”
Oh, people, do you realize, when God came down, he brought heaven to earth? Many will come to church this Christmas to celebrate the arrival of this little baby in a manger and never really understand WHO he is, and WHY he came. I pray that this article will provide some clarity in this regard.
This baby in a manger is God himself. John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:14, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.” He came to die on a cross to pay the penalty for sin. John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” He would be buried in a tomb and rise on the third day to give you and I everlasting life. That is the WHO and WHY of it in a nutshell.
For those of us who have read his story, we know he lived out a 32-year journey to reach his destination. You see this little baby was destined to travel from the cradle to a cross and from a womb to a tomb.
Can I now share three responses to the arrival of this little baby.
First, Luke 2:19 tells us what Mary’s response was. “But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.” Can I, just for the sake of this article, tell you what baby Jesus may have said to her as she pondered? I think you will recognize the words. This will also tell us WHO he is. He may have said, “Mom, do you know that one day I will walk on water? Mom, do you know that one day I will save your sons and daughters? Mom, do you know when you kiss me, you are kissing the face of God. Mom, one day I will deliver you. Mom, do you know when you hold me, you are holding the great ‘IAM.’ Mom, right now I am wrapped in swaddling clothes in a cradle, but in 32 years I am destined to travel from this cradle to a cross. Mom, you carried me nine months in your womb, but I am destined one day to spend three days in a tomb.” That would have indeed been some pretty deep pondering.
Luke 2:20 tells us what the response of the shepherds was after seeing baby Jesus. “Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them.” They praised and worshipped this little baby.
Luke 2:7 tells us what the response of the city was. “And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling clothes and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” The city ignored Jesus’ arrival. You see, there was a census being taken in the city and there was much commerce to be done. Who had time to think that the impossible had just occurred? Heaven had just come down to earth in the form of a little baby.
As I close, I can’t help but think, what our response is to this little baby. Will you and I take some time this Christmas and ponder his appearance? We know the whole story; will we spend our time praising and worshipping this one who is called Immanuel, God with us? Or, will we get so busy with shopping, and baking, and cooking, and exchanging presents, that we just ignore the true reason for the season? Jesus Christ himself. Our Savior, who traveled from a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb. Merry Christmas.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.