ReligionDecember 21, 2024

In the Churches

Churches throughout the region will celebrate Christmas next week. Here are details shared with the Tribune about some of those services:

Lewiston First United Methodist Church is planning a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome. The church is at 1906 Broadview Drive.

———

Gateway Church of Lewiston is planning a special Christmas Eve communion service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to attend. The church is at 707 Seventh Ave.

———

Trinity Lutheran Church is Lewiston is planning its Children’s Christmas Program at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by a coffee hour, and its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 920 Eighth Ave.

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will offer a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The service will include the Holy Eucharist, a children’s pageant and traditional Christmas hymns. All are welcome.

———

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is planning a Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The church is at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.

———

All Saints Catholic Church at Lewiston will have Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, and Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The church is at 3330 14th St.

———

Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston is planning Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The church is at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.

———

Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Lapwai is planning Christmas Eve Mass at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The church is at 205 Birch Ave. E, Lapwai.

———

CrossPoint Alliance Church of Lewiston has four Christmas Even Gatherings planned Tuesday, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The family-friendly gathering will feature music, a teaching and a time of lighting candles. The church is at 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

