In the churches

Churches throughout the region will celebrate Christmas next week. Here are details shared with the Tribune about some of those services:

Lewiston First United Methodist Church is planning a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome. The church is at 1906 Broadview Drive.

———

Gateway Church of Lewiston is planning a special Christmas Eve communion service at 8 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to attend. The church is at 707 Seventh Ave.

———

Trinity Lutheran Church is Lewiston is planning its Children’s Christmas Program at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by a coffee hour, and its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Trinity Lutheran Church is at 920 Eighth Ave.

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will offer a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The service will include the Holy Eucharist, a children’s pageant and traditional Christmas hymns. All are welcome.

———