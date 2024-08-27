By CHRIS SHERIDAN

of the Associated Press

ATLANTA -- USA-Croatia turned out to be Chicago Bull vs. Chicago Bull.

Scottie Pippen beat Toni Kukoc and the Dream Team won, too, easing past Croatia 102-71 Sunday night in a rematch of the 1992 Olympic gold medal game.

"I was out to do my best on him from a defensive standpoint," Pippen said. "He had a pretty good game today -- after I left."

Just like he did at the '92 Games, Pippen stuck to Kukoc and barely let him take an uncontested shot. By the time Pippen left midway through the second half, the United States was ahead by nearly 30 and Kukoc had scored only seven points.

"He was telling me to come back in, and I told him he can score now," Pippen said.

Kukoc finished with 10 points -- 7.5 below his Olympic average -- and shot 4-for-11 from the field. Pippen had three 3-pointers, three assists, two steals and nine points.

Mitch Richmond led the United States with 16 points, Charles Barkley had 14 points and 12 rebounds and David Robinson had 13 points.

The United States finished opening-round play 5-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals against Brazil on Tuesday night. Croatia finished third in Pool A and will play Australia in the quarters.

"It was a disappointing game, really, from a competitive standpoint," said Luc Longley, another member of the Bulls who watched the game from the stands. "Ten minutes into the game they were having fun, and after that it wasn't that intense. Our practices are often more intense than that."

Dino Radja, one of three NBA players on Croatia's roster, finished with nine points as he had trouble scoring against Barkley and Karl Malone's man-to-man defense. Zan Tabac, who plays for the Toronto Raptors, led Croatia with 19 points.