O'Brien to be inducted into IAAF Hall of Fame

NEW YORK - Former University of Idaho track athlete Dan O'Brien, the 1996 Olympic gold-medalist in the decathlon, is headed for the International Association of Athletics (IAAF) Hall of Fame as an inaugural member, the organization announced Wednesday.

A three-time world decathlon champion, O'Brien "is rightly considered one of the finest multi-event athletes in history," an IAAF news release said.

O'Brien, for whom the UI track complex is named, was elected to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame earlier this spring.