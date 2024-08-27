O'Brien to be inducted into IAAF Hall of Fame
Area Briefs
NEW YORK - Former University of Idaho track athlete Dan O'Brien, the 1996 Olympic gold-medalist in the decathlon, is headed for the International Association of Athletics (IAAF) Hall of Fame as an inaugural member, the organization announced Wednesday.
A three-time world decathlon champion, O'Brien "is rightly considered one of the finest multi-event athletes in history," an IAAF news release said.
O'Brien, for whom the UI track complex is named, was elected to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame earlier this spring.
Alsterlund promoted at Canyon Ridge
Former Potlatch High athlete Justin Alsterlund has been hired as football coach at Canyon Ridge High in Twin Falls.
Alsterlund, who has been the school's defensive coordinator, replaces Dave Slotten, who resigned this spring.
"I've been in the system since 2010, so I've known the kids and the administrators," Alsterlund told Magicvalley.com.
The Canyon Ridge football program has been in existence for three seasons. Alsterlund is its third head coach.