PALOUSE -- The Asotin Panthers finished third in their pool in the 12-team Garfield-Palouse Tournament Saturday in prep volleyball action.
Genesee won the tournament, but results from the Bulldogs' matches were not made available to the Tribune.
Asotin, which ended play with a 4-6-2 record for the day, finished strong by splitting with pool winner Genesee, losing the first game 15-8 but coming back to win the second 15-13.
"We ended up on a high note," Asotin Tom Tower said in regard to the split. "Overall, we did really well."
The Panthers were led by Shonna Rice and Laura Shaw, each with 21 digs, and Kim Walburn with 10 kills and 17 stuff blocks. Brandi Appleford added four ace serves.
Garfield-Palouse placed third in the tournament, winning five and losing only once to champion Genesee.
Ron Dinsmoor, the Vikings' coach, said Andrea Fox came through with 45 kills, 44 digs and 14 assists, Sarelle Parrish had 54 assists, Jenny Iverson 19 kills, 23 assists and 24 digs, Jennifer Cronk added 18 kills and Suzy Sheffler wound up with 13 kills and 24 digs.
"It was an excellent day for us," Dinsmoor said. "Even the loss against Genesee was a good learning experience for us."
NORTHEAST A LEAGUE
l At Colfax, Lizzy Mellor had nine kills and three blocks and Krystel Pierce and Megan Doering each added 13 assists and six service aces in the Bulldogs' 15-4, 15-3, 8-15, 15-6 triumph over Kettle Falls.
Pierce also had four digs for Colfax, which climbs to 1-0 in league play and 12-2 overall.
The Bulldogs return to action with a home match against Liberty on Tuesday.
JV -- Colfax def. Kettle Falls 15-2, 15-4, 15-6.
MOSCOW INVITATIONAL
l At Moscow, it was a mixed bag for Grangeville and Pomeroy in this tournament, as both teams endured up and down days.
Results from the tournament's other teams were not made available to the Tribune.
Pomeroy lost to Lake City of Coeur d'Alene 15-13, 15-13 and beat Pullman 15-10, 15-5. The Pirates also split with Lapwai and Post Falls -- winning 15-9 and losing 16-14 in both matches.
Grangeville lost to Kellogg 15-12, 15-4; Lewiston 16-14, 15-8; and LaGrande 15-12, 15-8. The Bulldogs split with West Valley of Spokane, winning the first game 15-10 and losing the second 15-4.
NONLEAGUE
l At Spirit Lake, Deary got a slow start in the Lakeland Tournament with a 15-11, 15-9 loss to Bonners Ferry, but was able to pull out wins in its final three matches.
Camas Jones served 12-for-12 in the second match of the day as the Mustangs defeated host Timberlake 15-6, 15-9. Mindy Wood recorded six kills for Deary.
An all around serving effort of 100 percent at the line proved the key for Deary's 7-15, 15-11, 15-7 win over Lakeland. Dorree Covus served 14-for-14 for the Mustangs while Misty Funke totaled eight kills.
The final match of the day saw Deary squeak by Priest River 15-9, 11-15, 15-11. Bev White served 15-for-16 from the line and Funke and Wood both added six kills.
The Mustangs improve to 16-3 overall.