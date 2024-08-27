PALOUSE -- The Asotin Panthers finished third in their pool in the 12-team Garfield-Palouse Tournament Saturday in prep volleyball action.

Genesee won the tournament, but results from the Bulldogs' matches were not made available to the Tribune.

Asotin, which ended play with a 4-6-2 record for the day, finished strong by splitting with pool winner Genesee, losing the first game 15-8 but coming back to win the second 15-13.

"We ended up on a high note," Asotin Tom Tower said in regard to the split. "Overall, we did really well."

The Panthers were led by Shonna Rice and Laura Shaw, each with 21 digs, and Kim Walburn with 10 kills and 17 stuff blocks. Brandi Appleford added four ace serves.

Garfield-Palouse placed third in the tournament, winning five and losing only once to champion Genesee.

Ron Dinsmoor, the Vikings' coach, said Andrea Fox came through with 45 kills, 44 digs and 14 assists, Sarelle Parrish had 54 assists, Jenny Iverson 19 kills, 23 assists and 24 digs, Jennifer Cronk added 18 kills and Suzy Sheffler wound up with 13 kills and 24 digs.

"It was an excellent day for us," Dinsmoor said. "Even the loss against Genesee was a good learning experience for us."

NORTHEAST A LEAGUE

l At Colfax, Lizzy Mellor had nine kills and three blocks and Krystel Pierce and Megan Doering each added 13 assists and six service aces in the Bulldogs' 15-4, 15-3, 8-15, 15-6 triumph over Kettle Falls.

Pierce also had four digs for Colfax, which climbs to 1-0 in league play and 12-2 overall.

The Bulldogs return to action with a home match against Liberty on Tuesday.