----MOSCOW John Friesz likes the feeling of being in control. That's why the last few months have been especially tough on him.

Today, however, he'll be back in control after watching a little television and answering the phone as the National Football League begins its two-day draft.

The University of Idaho and Coeur d'Alene product is expected to go from anywhere late in the first round to the end of the third round. Most draft analyers say he'll go in the second round.

That, however, is a quite a change from nine months ago, especially monetarily. Friesz was predicted as one of the top senior quarterbacks and draft choices in the country and proceeded to throw for more than 4,000 yards while earning Division I-AA Player of the Year.

But from December on, Friesz's stock has dropped some in the draft. Most of it is due to four junior quarterbacks who have declared themselves eligible for the draft, thus moving ahead of Friesz in the eyes of the scouts. One, Jeff George, has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts as the top pick of the draft. Now, Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware, Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell and possibly Washington quarterback Gary Conklin are seen as being drafted before Friesz.

The other reasons for scouts shying away from Friesz is the NFL combine camps, where players are tested by scouts. The 6-foor-4, 222-pound Friesz has the perfect build for a quarterback, but lacks foot speed and ''athleticism.''

''The combine basically pointed out all my weaknesses,'' Friesz said. ''They seem to get caught up in the numbers. The want a lineman who is 6-5, 275, can run the 40 in 4.7 and can bench 450 to 500 pounds instead of finding out who is actually the best football player. At my position, I certainly think that's true.''

The status drop, however, has caught him off guard. After passing for more than 10,000 yards during his career, ridiculing Big Sky Conference secondaries with his strong arm and accuracy, he's had to stand by helplessly as his draft status and potential salary have gone down.

''It is tough,'' he said. ''It's been a little disapointing. I would say it's been a real eye-opener for me to see myself slip down after doing the best I could. I don't think I could have done any better. What cracks me up is how high they had me rated after my junior season and since then I've slipped. But there are a lot of different variables.''

Despite this, Friesz will probably become only the second UI player taken before the fourth round. The other was Ray McDonald, a running back, who was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the first round (12th player chosen overall) in the 1967 draft. Center John Yarno (Seattle, '77), wide receiver Jerry Hendren (Denver, '70), offensive tackle-kicker Jerry Kramer (Green Bay '58) and cente Wayne Walker (Detroit '58) were all selected in the fourth round.

Only three Big Sky Conference players have been selected in the first round, including Northern Arizona's Shawn Collins last year to the Atlanta Falcons, Montana State defensive tackle Bill Kollar to Cincinnati in '74 and Weber State running back Lee White to the New York Jets in '68. Idaho was not a member of the Big Sky when McDonald was drafted.

''I'm sure it's not helping me that I went to Idaho, but if I had to do it over again, I would come to Idaho,'' Friesz said. ''If I threw for 4,000 yards at Washington State or somewhere, I'd probably be a lottery pick like Andre Ware.''