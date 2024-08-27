> Hole-in-one

ED HOLYOKE (above) of Clarkston added to his collection of aces with a recently hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course. The 69-year-old chiropractor used a pitching wedge to ace the 130-yard 15th hole. Holyoke has been golfing for 40 years; he said it was either his 10th or 11th hole-in-one.

Lewiston's COREY BROWN recently hit a hole-in-one with an 8-iron at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The 33-year-old sales manager at Rogers Toyota hit his shot from 154 yards away on hole 17 for his second career hole-in-one in 28 years of playing.