SportsApril 4, 2013

Ed Holyoke
Ed Holyoke
Matt Craig
Matt Craig

> Hole-in-one

ED HOLYOKE (above) of Clarkston added to his collection of aces with a recently hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course. The 69-year-old chiropractor used a pitching wedge to ace the 130-yard 15th hole. Holyoke has been golfing for 40 years; he said it was either his 10th or 11th hole-in-one.

Lewiston's COREY BROWN recently hit a hole-in-one with an 8-iron at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The 33-year-old sales manager at Rogers Toyota hit his shot from 154 yards away on hole 17 for his second career hole-in-one in 28 years of playing.

> 300 game

MATT CRAIG (above) of Peck recently tallied his first 300 game during Timber 2 League action at Riverside Lanes in Orofino. The right-handed Craig, who is an outfitter, rolled the perfect score on lanes 5 and 6.

