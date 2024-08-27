Sections
SportsOctober 12, 2024

Asotin Panthers find end zone eight times to stay undefeated

Ells, Eggleston, Kelley combine for more than 300 rushing yards in win over Reardan

Sam Taylor Sports staff
Asotin running back Carson Reedy runs the ball as Reardan's HK Bird attempts to tackle him during a Northeast 2B game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Carson Reedy runs the ball as Reardan�s HK Bird attempts to tackle him during a Northeast 2B game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Colt Kelley stiff arms Reardan's Hunter Flaa during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Colt Kelley stiff arms Reardan�s Hunter Flaa during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin celebrates its victory over Reardan after a Northeast 2B district game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin celebrates its victory over Reardan after a Northeast 2B district game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston avoids a tackle from Reardan as he runs the ball during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston avoids a tackle from Reardan as he runs the ball during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Colt Kelley (21) celebrates a touchdown with Peter Eggleston against Reardan during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Colt Kelley (21) celebrates a touchdown with Peter Eggleston against Reardan during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin defensive lineman AJ Olerich tackles Reardan's Zander Thornton during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin defensive lineman AJ Olerich tackles Reardan�s Zander Thornton during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston runs the ball as a Reardan player attempts to tackle him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston runs the ball as a Reardan player attempts to tackle him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin quarterback Cody Ells run the ball as Reardan's Hunter Flaa attempts to stop him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin quarterback Cody Ells run the ball as Reardan�s Hunter Flaa attempts to stop him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Reardan's Hunter Flaa fumbles the ball after a push to the back from Asotin defensive back Cody Ells (7) during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Reardan�s Hunter Flaa fumbles the ball after a push to the back from Asotin defensive back Cody Ells (7) during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin wide receiver Wyatt Caldwell misses a catch as Reardan works to break up the pass during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin wide receiver Wyatt Caldwell misses a catch as Reardan works to break up the pass during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Carson Reedy runs the ball as Reardan's Colton Summers hits him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Carson Reedy runs the ball as Reardan�s Colton Summers hits him during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin quarterback Cody Ells avoids a tackle from Reardan's Landon Smith during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin quarterback Cody Ells avoids a tackle from Reardan�s Landon Smith during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Colt Kelley tackles Reardan's Zander Thornton during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Colt Kelley tackles Reardan�s Zander Thornton during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston reacts after a tackle that resulted in loss of yards for Reardan during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.
Asotin running back Peter Eggleston reacts after a tackle that resulted in loss of yards for Reardan during a Northeast 2B League game Friday in Asotin.,August Frank/Tribune

ASOTIN — With his team down by 30 points, Reardan quarterback Rysen Soliday flung the ball deep down field to wide receiver Hunter Flaa who went off to the races.

He had gained about 46 yards when Asotin defensive back Cody Ells caught up to him and stripped the football, stopping the Screaming Eagles mid-flight.

The Asotin Panthers (6-0, 4-0) led by 30 points in the third quarter over the Reardan Screaming Eagles (2-4, 0-4), but that did not hinder Ells’ effort as he made the play and then led his team down the field to score another touchdown.

Asotin used a stellar night from Ells and the continued ground-and-pound might of running backs Peter Eggleston and Colt Kelley to clip the Reardan Screaming Eagles’ wings, 57-13 on Friday in Asotin.

Ells racked up two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and forced a fumble in a well-rounded dominant night for the Panthers’ signal-caller on offense and defense.

“He’s super smart,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “He knows the game situation and he understands what he needs to do to get things done.”

Asotin’s three-headed rushing attack

Asotin’s offense was largely reliant on its ground attack as Ells passed fewer than 10 times. Senior Eggleston, junior Ells and sophomore Kelley combined for over 300 yards on the ground with Eggleston and Ells picking up triple-digit performances.

The Panthers’ final six touchdowns were rushing TDs. Ells found Wyatt Caldwell in the end zone for Asotin’s first two touchdowns.

Holman said it was good for his team to get those passing touchdowns on film to prove that it can pass it if it needs to.

“Those three guys — Peter, Cody, Colt — they run the ball hard and they did again tonight,” Holman said. “And on the other side of that, I was real happy to see our passing game. That’s the best we’ve thrown the ball, so we kind of became more balanced tonight, which was good to see.”

Holman said Ells has been a starting QB since his freshman year and just keeps getting better.

“He’s a dual-threat kind of guy,” Holman said. “He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he’s physical.”

Ells said the Panthers have so much success in the run game because they each trust each other to block, including the offensive line, so that they’re not dancing around for yardage as much as they are diving through holes and gaining yards.

Recipe for an undefeated season

“We only have 19 kids healthy so they all play and they play hard,” Holman said. “Now, we’re 6-0 and when we (get back to practice) on Monday we’re 0-0.”

Holman said his team is taking everything a week at a time with high expectations.

This included not being satisfied with the way the first half ended, when Reardan scored its second touchdown.

Asotin emerged from halftime and shut out the Screaming Eagles in the second half.

“We didn’t fall off,” Kelley said. “We got our energy back up, got the dub.”

As the Panthers know well, winning is fun.

“I just see our team having fun,” Eggleston. “It’s just a lot more fun when you’re out there winning.”

Eggleston said that with multiple playmakers on the Panthers, it could be easy for guys to get jealous of each other and want more touches.

That’s not the case for the Panthers.

“We’re scoring points and having fun, it doesn’t matter who scores,” Eggleston said.

Ells said that lack of selfishness has helped Asotin stay undefeated.

“We’re all playing for each other and that’s why we’re 6-0 and scoring 50 points a game,” Ells said.

Outlook for Asotin

Asotin is 6-0 and has its eyes on the next week.

Make no mistake though, the Panthers know where they’re headed.

“Definitely playoffs,” Kelley said when asked about Asotin’s goals for the year.

“I’m not done playing at the end of 10 weeks, I’m ready to go.” Eggleston said. “I’ll play until December.”

Reardan 0 13 0 0 — 13

Asotin 16 20 13 7 — 57

First Quarter

Asotin — Safety.

Asotin — Wyatt Caldwell 2 pass from Cody Ells (Ells run).

Asotin — Caldwell 13 pass from Ells (kick failed).

Second quarter

Asotin — Colt Kelley 1 run (kick).

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 20 run (kick).

Reardan — Hunter Flaa 15 pass from Rysen Soliday (kick).

Asotin — Ells 64 run (Kick).

Reardan — Zander Thorton 3 pass from Soliday (kick failed).

Third quarter

Asotin — Kelley 3 run (kick).

Asotin — Eggleston 1 run (kick).

Fourth quarter

Asotin — Dylan Finney 1 run (kick).

PASSING — Reardan: Rysen Soliday 4-11-0-87; Asotin: Cody Ells 3-5-0-37

RUSHING — Reardan: Soliday 2-57, Travis Saari 2-32, Zander Thorton 11-21; Asotin: Peter Eggleston 19-127, Cody Ells 7-122, Carson Reedy 6-61, Colt Kelly 8-52, Dylan Finney 2-14

RECEIVING — Reardan: Zander Thorton 2-48, Hunter Flaa 1-15, Colton Lonning 1-5; Asotin: Wyatt Caldwell 2-15, Cole Eller 2-32.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

