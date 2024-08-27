Bantams power past Pioneers for football victory

AREA ROUNDUP
In what coach Brycen Bye called a “huge game” for quarterback Hayden Line, the Clarkston Bantams pulled away late to please the home crowd with a 54-33 nonleague football win over Omak on Friday.
The contest was knotted up at 7-7 through the opening quarter before the Bantams (2-2) asserted themselves in the second. The outcome might still have looked doubtful at 34-7 through three quarters, but Ryken Craber’s 34-yard fumble recovery score sparked a big fourth for Clarkston.
Line totaled 376 yards passing and threw for half-a-dozen touchdowns while running in another. Craber had 180 yards and three touchdowns receiving in addition to the fumble recovery.
Omak 7 6 14 6—33
Clarkston 7 20 7 20—54
Omak — Payton Smith 1 run (Quezada kick).
Clarkston — Ryken Craber 29 pass from Hayden Line (Traysen Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Milo Kunnap 38 pass from Line (Hagen kick).
Omak — Taegen Mullin 54 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Kunnap 68 pass from Line (Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Craber 60 pass from Line (kick failed).
Omak — Eli Allen 24 pass from Mullin (Quezada kick).
Omak — Mullin 63 interception return (Quezada kick).
Clarkston — Niko Ah Hi 53 pass from Line (Hagen kick).
Clarkston — Craber 32 fumble recovery (Hagen kick).
Omak — Smith 2 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Craber 59 pass from Line (kick failed).
Clarkston — Line 1 run (Hagen kick).
Asotin 21, Freeman 18
ASOTIN — The Panthers remained perfect with a tightly contested win over visiting Freeman (Rockford, Wash.) in a Northeast 2B League clash of unbeatens.
“Big league opener; they are ranked No. 2 in the state,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Really proud of our effort overall. Our offensive line really stoodout to me. ... Secondary played great. Had difficulty stopping the pass in our first three games.”
Peter Eggleston had 195 yards on 22 carries for Asotin (3-0, 1-0), and Cody Ells added two rushing touchdowns. Morgan Bunch went 3-for-3 on PAT kicks for a critical contribution to the three-point victory.
Freeman 6 0 6 6—18
Asotin 7 7 7 0—21
Asotin — Cody Ells 3 run (Morgan Bunch kick)
Freeman — Nash McLean 30 pass from Logan Shultz (pass failed)
Asotin — Ells 4 run (Bunch kick)
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 15 run (Bunch kick)
Freeman — Vance Coyner 24 pass from Shultz (pass failed)
Pomeroy 68, Garfield-Palouse 42
POMEROY — The undefeated Pirates won a shootout over the Vikings in a Southeast 1B League game that reached triple-digit cumulative points.
Quarterback Jett Slusser of Pomeroy (4-0, 1-0) had 28 carries for 345 yards and eight touchdowns (a school record) on the ground and added 129 yards passing. Kyzer Herres had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Pirates.
Lane Collier had 176 yards and two touchdowns for Garfield-Palouse (0-4, 0-1), while Bryce Pfaff added three passing scores.
“This was a physical game that our kids really stepped up to,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “Garfield-Palouse has played some really tough games early this season and I fully expect them to be a formidable opponent in the playoffs. They are way better than their 0-4 record indicates right now.”
Gar-Pal 20 8 0 14—42
Pomeroy 30 22 16 0—68
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).
Gar-Pal — Bryce Pfaff 3 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 6 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 42 run (Slusser run).
Gar-Pal — Lane Collier 31 run (Collier run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 44 run (Slusser run).
Gar-Pal — Collier 46 run (conversion failed).
Pomeroy — Slusser 30 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 31 run (conversion failed).
Gar-Pal — Macent Rardon 54 pass from Pfaff (Collier pass from Pfaff).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 9 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 5 run (Jacob Reisinger 3 pass from Herres).
Pomeroy — Slusser 19 run (Herres run).
Gar-Pal — Landon Orr 4 pass from Pfaff (Collier run).
Gar-Pal — Collier 65 pass from Pfaff (conversion failed).
Kendrick 54, Lapwai 8
KENDRICK — Unbeaten Kendrick shut out visiting Lapwai until the fourth quarter in a 2A Whitepine League rout.
The Tigers (4-0, 3-0) enjoyed a 10-of-12 passing performance for 197 yards and five touchdowns courtesy of Maddox Kirkland. Ralli Roetcisoender received for three of those touchdowns, while Sawyer Hewett caught for one and ran two more on a day which saw him total seven rushes for 84 yards.
Jereese McCormick passed to Julian Barros to achieve the lone touchdown of the day for the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3).
Lapwai 0 0 0 8— 8
Kendrick 26 22 6 0—54
Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 21 pass from Maddox Kirkland (run failed).
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 15 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 32 pass from Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter Run).
Kendrick — Roetcisoender 14 pass from Kirkland (run failed).
Kendrick — Carpenter 14 pass from Kirkland (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Roetcisoender 29 pass from Kirkland (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 13 run (Silflow pass from Kirkland).
Kendrick — Orion Stewart 45 interception return (pass failed).
Lapwai — Julian Barros 15 pass from Jereese McCormick (Mariciso Noriega pass from McCormick).
Potlatch 82, Troy 20
POTLATCH — Ben Johnson totaled six touchdowns in a high-scoring 2A Whitepine League win for the undefeated Loggers.
Hunter Redmon ran in another three scores, and Jay Marshall passed 5-of-6 for 104 yards and had one touchdown apiece through the air and on the ground for Potlatch (5-0, 3-0). Coach Ryan Ball noted that defenders Jacob Keck, Tanner Garrels, Avery Smith “did a really nice job” thwarting the offensive efforts of Troy (1-5, 0-3), which got two touchdowns rushing and one receiving from Makhi Durrett.
Troy 8 6 0 6—20
Potlatch 16 46 14 6—82
Troy — Makhi Durrett 79 pass from Payton Christenson (Christenson run).
Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 2 run (Jay Marshall run).
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 26 run (Marshall run).
Potlatch — Marshall 30 run (Johnson pass from Marshall).
Potlatch — Johnson 3 run (Marshall run).
Troy — Hinder Hurst 31 pass from Durrett (pass failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 79 kickoff return (Brayden Brown pass from Marshall).
Potlatch — Johnson 22 pass from Marshall (Redmon run).
Potlatch — Redmon 6 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Redmon 50 fumble return (Johnson run).
Potlatch — Johnson 62 run (Marshall run).
Potlatch — Conner Carpenter 1 run (run failed).
Troy — Hurst 20 pass from Durrett (pass failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 75 kickoff return (run failed).
Colfax 33, Davenport 12
DAVENPORT, Wash. — An 85-yard kickoff return touchdown from John Largent “set the tone,” in the words of coach Dave Cofer, en route to a Southeast 1B League victory for Colfax against the host Gorillas.
Largent would run for another score, while Ryker Reed connected with Zachary Cooper twice to put the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) firmly in the driver’s seat.
Colfax 20 7 0 6—33
Davenport 6 0 6 0—12
Colfax — John Largent 85 kickoff return (Tyler Peterson kick).
Davenport — Unknown 1 run (run failed).
Colfax — Zach Cooper 18 pass from Ryker Reed (kick blocked).
Colfax — Largent 3 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Cooper 28 pass from Reed (Isaac Nelson run).
Davenport — 16 pass (pass failed).
Colfax — Nelson 4 run (kick blocked).
Deary 60, Coeur du Christ 24
DEARY — The Mustangs scored multiple touchdowns in every quarter in a nonleague rout over Coeur du Christ of Coeur d’Alene.
TJ Beyer had 20 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns for Deary (2-3) and had seven tackles and an interception on defense.
Freshman quarterback Jarrett Keen scored two rushing touchdowns in his first start for the Mustangs.
“The line just blocked their butts off,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “That was the best offensive performance as far as opening holes as been.”
Coeur du Christ 16 0 0 8—24
Deary 14 16 14 16—60
Deary — TJ Beyer 25 run (pass failed).
Coeur du Christ — Ben Connelly 10 pass from Grant Clemens (Connelly pass from Clemens).
Deary — Beyer 10 run (Jarrett Keen run).
Coeur du Christ — Greg Hayes 59 run (John Denke run).
Deary — Dawson Bovard 10 run (Beyer run).
Deary — Beyer 10 run (Beyer run).
Deary — Beyer 15 run (Nolan Hubbard run).
Deary — Keen 3 run (pass failed).
Deary — Keen 1 run (Hubbard pass from Keen).
Coeur du Christ — Hayes 4 run (Hayes run).
Deary — Cooper Dammerman 33 run (Chase Sanderson run).
Kennewick 41, Lewiston 7
What started out as a competitive nonleague contest turned into a bloodbath in the third quarter as the visiting Lions took down the Bengals.
Lewiston slipped to 2-3 on the season, while Kennewick moved to 4-0.
Complete information was not available.
Kennewick 6 7 21 7—41
Lewiston 7 0 0 0— 7
West Valley 39, Pullman 10
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds failed to notch their first victory of the season, suffering a 2A Greater Spokane League defeat to West Valley of Spokane.
Pullman dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. A full box score was not available at press time.
Lakeside 66, Genesee 28
GENESEE — The Bulldogs struggled against undefeated Lakeside of Plummer on Thursday.
Genesee dropped to 3-2 overall.
Complete information was not available.
Garden Valley 56, Salmon River 26
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Savages were unable to give Garden Valley its first loss of the season in a 1A Long Pin Conference game.
The loss dropped Salmon River to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play. Complete information was not available at press time.
Kellogg 43, Orofino 0
OROFINO — The Maniacs were shut out in their homecoming game against 3A Central Idaho League foe Kellogg.
Orofino dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 1, Sandpoint 0
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Hazel Stevens outmaneuvered two defenders en route to converting the only goal of the day in an Inland Empire League victory for the Bears over the host Bulldogs.
Goalkeeper Kyanna Winther presided over her second consecutive shutout for Moscow (7-4, 6-3).
Moscow 0 1—1
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow — Hazel Stevens, 45th.
Shots — Moscow 5, Sandpoint 6. Saves — Moscow: Kyanna Winther 3; Sandpoint: Lilliana Brinkmeier 4.
CDA Charter 4, Grangeville 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Bulldogs were unable to get on the board in a 4A Intermountain League loss.
This ended a three-game winning streak for Grangeville, which is now 3-4 overall and 2-3 in league competition.
A box score was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman Christian 2, Oaks Classical Christian 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — The traveling Eagles rallied from a first-half deficit to preserve their unbeaten record with a win over Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane Valley.
Judah Fitzgerald scored both goals for Pullman Christian (5-0, 4-0), assisted on the first by Chilton Gleason.
Complete statistics were not available.
Oaks Classical 1 0—1
Pullman Christian 2 0—2
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — After a scoreless first half, visiting Sandpoint broke through to deal Moscow an Inland Empire League defeat.
“We dominated a lot of possession in the first half but we didn’t manage to score — and how it often happens is, if one team doesn’t score when they can, the other team will,” said Moscow coach Caleb Brooks, whose team slipped to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in league.
Complete statistics were not available.
Sandpoint 0 2—2
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint — Unknown, 52nd.
Sandpoint — Unknown, 71st.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 2, Sacramento State 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals opened Big Sky competition with a shutout against Sacramento State at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on Friday.
Alyssa Peters opened up the scoring for Idaho when she found the back of the net in the eighth minute. Hannah Alfaro added one on a penalty kick in the second half.
Freshman Paula Flores her second consecutive blank sheet and fourth of the season for Idaho (7-3-1, 1-0).
Sacramento St. 0 0—0
Idaho 1 1—2
Idaho — Alyssa Peters, 8th.
Idaho — Hannah Alfaro, 73rd.
Shots — Sacramento St. 12; Idaho 16.
Saves — Sacramento St.: Izzy Palmatier 6; Idaho: Paula Flores 3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISCougs start weekend strong
Washington State’s Eva Alvarez Sande went unbeaten in both singles and doubles (alongside Maxine Murphy) on Day 1 of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, while back home the Cougs got the better of Portland in five-of-six singles matches but lost two of three doubles sets to Montana to start their “Hidden Duals” event.
Both the Milwaukee Tennis Classic and the Hidden Duals will continue today.
MEN’S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWessels leads Warriors
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lewiston High alum Kobe Wessels led the way with a 40th-place finish as No. 13 Lewis-Clark State had six runners in the top 100 of the 388-person field and bested No. 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) in the process at the Gans Creek Classic men’s open 8k.
The Warrior men placed ninth in team scoring with 214 points. Wessels’ time of 25 minutes, 9.8 seconds put him in the top 15 among runners from the seven NAIA teams at the race.
“Good performance today for the men,” LC State coach Mike Collins said. “I thought we had a nice team race. We have multiple guys that can be within our top five, so it’s nice and that we have guys that can and will step up on days if somebody else is having a bad day or sick. I think our guys are pretty motivated. We had a great start today and a good middle; we just have to get better at finishing.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLC drops all-Warrior five-setter
SALEM, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State forced a fifth set but fell in the battle of Warriors against No. 7 Corban with a final scoreline of 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Junior Juliauna Forgach Aguilar and freshman Taylor Boyce had 21 kills apiece for LC State (9-5, 6-3). Abbey Neff provided 25 assists and three aces, and Natany Felix Guimaraes added 29 digs.