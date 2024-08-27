Bantams power past Pioneers for football victory

AREA ROUNDUP

In what coach Brycen Bye called a “huge game” for quarterback Hayden Line, the Clarkston Bantams pulled away late to please the home crowd with a 54-33 nonleague football win over Omak on Friday.

The contest was knotted up at 7-7 through the opening quarter before the Bantams (2-2) asserted themselves in the second. The outcome might still have looked doubtful at 34-7 through three quarters, but Ryken Craber’s 34-yard fumble recovery score sparked a big fourth for Clarkston.

Line totaled 376 yards passing and threw for half-a-dozen touchdowns while running in another. Craber had 180 yards and three touchdowns receiving in addition to the fumble recovery.

Omak 7 6 14 6—33

Clarkston 7 20 7 20—54

Omak — Payton Smith 1 run (Quezada kick).

Clarkston — Ryken Craber 29 pass from Hayden Line (Traysen Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Milo Kunnap 38 pass from Line (Hagen kick).

Omak — Taegen Mullin 54 run (kick failed).

Clarkston — Kunnap 68 pass from Line (Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Craber 60 pass from Line (kick failed).

Omak — Eli Allen 24 pass from Mullin (Quezada kick).

Omak — Mullin 63 interception return (Quezada kick).

Clarkston — Niko Ah Hi 53 pass from Line (Hagen kick).

Clarkston — Craber 32 fumble recovery (Hagen kick).

Omak — Smith 2 run (kick failed).

Clarkston — Craber 59 pass from Line (kick failed).

Clarkston — Line 1 run (Hagen kick).

Asotin 21, Freeman 18

ASOTIN — The Panthers remained perfect with a tightly contested win over visiting Freeman (Rockford, Wash.) in a Northeast 2B League clash of unbeatens.

“Big league opener; they are ranked No. 2 in the state,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Really proud of our effort overall. Our offensive line really stoodout to me. ... Secondary played great. Had difficulty stopping the pass in our first three games.”

Peter Eggleston had 195 yards on 22 carries for Asotin (3-0, 1-0), and Cody Ells added two rushing touchdowns. Morgan Bunch went 3-for-3 on PAT kicks for a critical contribution to the three-point victory.

Freeman 6 0 6 6—18

Asotin 7 7 7 0—21

Asotin — Cody Ells 3 run (Morgan Bunch kick)

Freeman — Nash McLean 30 pass from Logan Shultz (pass failed)

Asotin — Ells 4 run (Bunch kick)

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 15 run (Bunch kick)

Freeman — Vance Coyner 24 pass from Shultz (pass failed)

Pomeroy 68, Garfield-Palouse 42

POMEROY — The undefeated Pirates won a shootout over the Vikings in a Southeast 1B League game that reached triple-digit cumulative points.

Quarterback Jett Slusser of Pomeroy (4-0, 1-0) had 28 carries for 345 yards and eight touchdowns (a school record) on the ground and added 129 yards passing. Kyzer Herres had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Pirates.

Lane Collier had 176 yards and two touchdowns for Garfield-Palouse (0-4, 0-1), while Bryce Pfaff added three passing scores.

“This was a physical game that our kids really stepped up to,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “Garfield-Palouse has played some really tough games early this season and I fully expect them to be a formidable opponent in the playoffs. They are way better than their 0-4 record indicates right now.”

Gar-Pal 20 8 0 14—42

Pomeroy 30 22 16 0—68

Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 2 run (Slusser run).

Gar-Pal — Bryce Pfaff 3 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 6 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 42 run (Slusser run).

Gar-Pal — Lane Collier 31 run (Collier run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 44 run (Slusser run).

Gar-Pal — Collier 46 run (conversion failed).

Pomeroy — Slusser 30 run (Slusser run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 31 run (conversion failed).

Gar-Pal — Macent Rardon 54 pass from Pfaff (Collier pass from Pfaff).

Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 9 run (Herres run).

Pomeroy — Slusser 5 run (Jacob Reisinger 3 pass from Herres).

Pomeroy — Slusser 19 run (Herres run).

Gar-Pal — Landon Orr 4 pass from Pfaff (Collier run).

Gar-Pal — Collier 65 pass from Pfaff (conversion failed).

Kendrick 54, Lapwai 8

KENDRICK — Unbeaten Kendrick shut out visiting Lapwai until the fourth quarter in a 2A Whitepine League rout.

The Tigers (4-0, 3-0) enjoyed a 10-of-12 passing performance for 197 yards and five touchdowns courtesy of Maddox Kirkland. Ralli Roetcisoender received for three of those touchdowns, while Sawyer Hewett caught for one and ran two more on a day which saw him total seven rushes for 84 yards.

Jereese McCormick passed to Julian Barros to achieve the lone touchdown of the day for the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3).

Lapwai 0 0 0 8— 8

Kendrick 26 22 6 0—54

Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 21 pass from Maddox Kirkland (run failed).

Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 15 run (pass failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 32 pass from Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter Run).

Kendrick — Roetcisoender 14 pass from Kirkland (run failed).

Kendrick — Carpenter 14 pass from Kirkland (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Roetcisoender 29 pass from Kirkland (pass failed).

Kendrick — Hewett 13 run (Silflow pass from Kirkland).

Kendrick — Orion Stewart 45 interception return (pass failed).

Lapwai — Julian Barros 15 pass from Jereese McCormick (Mariciso Noriega pass from McCormick).

Potlatch 82, Troy 20

POTLATCH — Ben Johnson totaled six touchdowns in a high-scoring 2A Whitepine League win for the undefeated Loggers.

Hunter Redmon ran in another three scores, and Jay Marshall passed 5-of-6 for 104 yards and had one touchdown apiece through the air and on the ground for Potlatch (5-0, 3-0). Coach Ryan Ball noted that defenders Jacob Keck, Tanner Garrels, Avery Smith “did a really nice job” thwarting the offensive efforts of Troy (1-5, 0-3), which got two touchdowns rushing and one receiving from Makhi Durrett.

Troy 8 6 0 6—20

Potlatch 16 46 14 6—82

Troy — Makhi Durrett 79 pass from Payton Christenson (Christenson run).

Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 2 run (Jay Marshall run).

Potlatch — Ben Johnson 26 run (Marshall run).

Potlatch — Marshall 30 run (Johnson pass from Marshall).

Potlatch — Johnson 3 run (Marshall run).

Troy — Hinder Hurst 31 pass from Durrett (pass failed).

Potlatch — Johnson 79 kickoff return (Brayden Brown pass from Marshall).

Potlatch — Johnson 22 pass from Marshall (Redmon run).

Potlatch — Redmon 6 run (run failed).

Potlatch — Redmon 50 fumble return (Johnson run).

Potlatch — Johnson 62 run (Marshall run).

Potlatch — Conner Carpenter 1 run (run failed).

Troy — Hurst 20 pass from Durrett (pass failed).

Potlatch — Johnson 75 kickoff return (run failed).

Colfax 33, Davenport 12

DAVENPORT, Wash. — An 85-yard kickoff return touchdown from John Largent “set the tone,” in the words of coach Dave Cofer, en route to a Southeast 1B League victory for Colfax against the host Gorillas.

Largent would run for another score, while Ryker Reed connected with Zachary Cooper twice to put the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) firmly in the driver’s seat.

Colfax 20 7 0 6—33