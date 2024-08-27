Bengals get revenge on Bears in IEL girls basketball

AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — A dominant opening quarter set the Lewiston Bengals on the path to a 40-31 revenge victory over the Moscow Bears in Class 5A Inland Empire League girls basketball competition at Bear Den on Tuesday.
Addy McKarcher led the Bengals (9-11, 2-4) with 14 points, while Breanna Albright knocked down two 3-pointers and scored another nine.
For the Bears (9-11, 2-4), who had beaten Lewiston in the teams’ two previous meetings this season, Jessa Skinner headed things up with 12 points and nine rebounds.
LEWISTON (7-11, 1-3)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Skye VanTrease 2 0-2 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 5 3-6 14, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 0 2-4 2, Emery McKarcher 2 0-2 4, Breanna Albright 3 1-2 9, Kylese Samuels 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-16 40.
MOSCOW (9-11, 2-4)
Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-4 4, Brooklyn Becker 3 1-2 9, Jessa Skinner 4 4-8 12, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 1 2-4 4, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-18 31.
Lewiston 12 10 9 9—40
Moscow 4 8 8 11—31
3-point goals — Albright 2, VanTrease, A. McKarcher, Becker 2, Kiblen.
Clarkston 77, East Valley 21
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston got 10 scorers on the board and four in double figures in a dominant 2A Greater Spokane League win over East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Reese de Groot led the Bantmas (13-3, 6-1) offensively with 17 points, while Preslee Dempsey (13 points, six rebounds), Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (11 points, five assists) and Laney Augir (11 points) were also key contributors.
CLARKSTON (13-3, 6-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 11, Preslee Dempsey 6 0-0 13, Reese de Groot 7 2-5 17, Aneysa Judy 3 0-0 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 3, Ryann Combs 0 2-2 2, Tatum Sevy 1 0-0 3, Ella Leavitt 1 2-2 4, Laney Augir 3 5-6 11, Lexi Villavicencio 2 1-2 6. Totals 29 12-17 77.
EAST VALLEY (3-12, 1-6)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 3 1-2 7, Ava Payne 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 0 0-0 0, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 0-0 4, Abigail Dach 1 0-0 3, Alexis Griswold 1 0-0 2, Roxann Smith 1 0-2 3. Totals 9 1-4 21.
Clarkston 23 15 21 18—77
East Valley 2 10 2 7—21
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Dempsey, de Groot, Judy, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Sevy, Villavicencio.
Genesee 52, Highland 44
CRAIGMONT — Chloe Grieser surpassed the thousand-point career threshold during a 26-point performance as she helped Genesee finish its 1A Whitepine League season unbeaten with a win over Highland of Craigmont.
The Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0) enjoyed another 14 points from Kendra Meyer, who converted four 3-pointers. Hailey Click (13 points) and Alli-Mae Moddrell (10) led the Huskies (10-8, 5-4), who hung within a possession with each frame until the fourth.
GENESEE (16-1, 10-0)
Sydney Banks 1 1-2 3, Monica Seubert 2 4-8 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 9 5-7 26, Kendra Meyer 4 2-6 14, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-25 52.
HIGHLAND (10-8, 5-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 4-9 10, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 4 1-4 9, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 8, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-17 44.
Genesee 14 10 12 16—52
Highland 9 13 11 11—44
3-point goals — Meyer 4, C. Grieser 3, Click 3.
Deary 49, Colton 34
DEARY — Kaylee Wood piled up 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague win over visiting Colton.
Allie Vincent provided another 14 points for Deary (13-3), and Wood and Vincent combined for 17 steals. Ella Nollmeyer headed things up for the Wildcats (11-8) with 20 points.
COLTON (11-8)
Leah Musson 1 1-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-1 2, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 8 3-4 20, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0, A. Alved 0 0-0 0, M. Bell 0 0-2 0, D. Cook 0 0-0 0, N. Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-9 34.
DEARY (13-3)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-3 2, Kaylee Wood 8 6-10 24, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 4 1-2 9, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 7-12 14, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-27 49.
Colton 9 10 8 7—34
Deary 14 13 10 12—49
3-point goals — Moehrle 2, Musson, Nollmeyer, Wood 2, Vincent.
Kendrick 44, Troy 23
KENDRICK — Hali Anderson led the way with 12 points and nine rebounds as Kendrick cruised to a 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.
Ashna Casto provided another eight points and six boards for the Tigers (8-9, 7-6), while Jenny Webb had a team-high 11 points for the Trojans (4-12, 3-10)
TROY (4-12, 3-10)
Jenny Webb 5 1-4 11, Clara Chamberlin 3 1-2 8, Tessa Stoner 1 2-4 4, Emma Wells , Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0- 00, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-10 23.
KENDRICK (x-x)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 6 0-0 12, Lydia Cowley 2 0-0 4, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fortnine 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 44.
Troy 2 4 9 7—23
Kendrick 10 12 10 12—44
3-point goals — Chamberlin.
Pomeroy 60, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 16
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Pirates laid waste to host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League play.
Pomeroy (8-8, 4-6) enjoyed 16 points from Reagan McKeirnan and 15 from Sadie Klaveano, and held the Eagles (1-17, 1-12) to no more than seven points in any quarter.
POMEROY (8-8, 4-6)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-0 2, Sadie Klaveano 7 1-3 15, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 7, Kiersten Bartels 1 0-0 2, Molly Warren 3 0-0 6, Caroline McKeirnan 4 0-0 8, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 7 2-2 16. Totals 28 3-5 60.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-17, 1-12)
Catalina Torres 2 0-0 5, Eva Dembowski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 1-2 3, Ember Brewer 2 0-0 5, Chloe Waddell 1 1-3 3, Alexa Brewer 0 0-0 0, Violet Dennis 0 0-0 0, Brianna Camp 0 0-0 0, Grace Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-5 16.
Pomeroy 18 14 14 14—60
SJEL 2 7 5 2—16
3-point goals — Torres, Brewer, Gilbert.
Clearwater Valley 43, Orofino 39
OROFINO — Led by Eva Lundgren with 15 points and Sypress Martinez with 11, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia defeated Orofino in nonleague play on Monday.
The Rams moved to 8-9 on the season, while the Maniacs slipped to 5-11.
Complete information was not available.
Clearwater Valley 15 9 10 9—43
Orofino 6 9 6 18—39
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLClarkston 69, East Valley 59
SPOKANE VALLEY — Traveling Clarkston rallied from a slight early deficit to put four scorers in double figures and top East Valley of Spokane Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League clash.
Jason Rinard (18 points), Josh Hoffman (15) Kendry Gimlin (14) and Niko Ah Hi (14) led the Bantams (7-9, 3-4), who were “resilient after a slow start,” in the words of coach Justin Jones.
CLARKSTON (7-9, 3-4)
Isaiah Woods 0 0-0 0, Lee Brown 1 1-2 3, Braxton Forsmann 1 2-4 5, Niko Ah Hi 5 2-6 14, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 5 5-8 15, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 6 1-2 14, Jason Rinard 6 4-7 18. Totals 24 16-29 69.
EAST VALLEY (2-13, 1-6)
Tyson Rigby 7 3-4 17, Austin Anderson 3 0-0 6, Michael Martin 3 0-0 6, Misay White 3 0-0 8, Gabe Martin 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Beasley 0 0-0 0, Jon Patton 1 1-3 3, Josiah Terry 0 0-0 0, Luke Bragdon 0 0-0 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Icaharin 2 3-5 9, Malaki Nunn 3 0-0 7. 23 7-13 59.
Clarkston 16 26 15 12—69
East Valley 19 16 16 8—59
3-point goals — Rinard 2, Forsmann, Ah Hi, Gimlin, White 2, Icaharin 2, Martin, Nunn.
Kamiah 62, Prairie 44
KAMIAH — The undefeated Kubs fielded four double-digit scorers and led steadily in a 2A Whitepine League win over Prairie of Cottonwood.
Dave Kludt (16 points), Matthew Oatman (14), Lawson Landmark (12) and Jack Engledow (11) accounted for a majority of the day’s scoring for Kamiah (14-0, 9-0).
The Pirates (8-6, 3-5) had three scorers of their own hit double figures: Nate Forsmann (16 points), Phil Schwartz (12) and Briggs Rambo (10).
PRAIRIE (8-6, 3-5)
Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 4 1-4 12, Briggs Rambo 5 0-0 10, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 7 1-5 16, Riley Shears 2 0-0 4, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 4-13 44.
KAMIAH (14-0, 9-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 0 0-0 0, Jack Engledow 4 0-0 11, Matthew Oatman 4 6-8 14, Everett Oatman 4 0-0 9, Dave Kludt 6 2-4 16, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 3 4-4 12, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-17 62.
Prairie 8 13 10 13—44
Kamiah 18 12 12 20—62
3-point goals — Schwartz 3, Forsmann, Engledow 3, Kludt 2, Landmark 2, E. Oatman.
JV — Kamiah 47, Prairie 29.
Logos 62, Potlatch 52
POTLATCH — In a game that was deadlocked through the opening half, Logos of Moscow enjoyed “great games off the bench” from multiple players, according to coach Nate Wilson, as it pulled away from 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch down the stretch.
Seamus Wilson (20 points), Baxter Covington (15 points) and Lucius Comis (10 points, 10 rebounds) headed up the victorious effort for the Knights (11-6, 7-2). Everett Lovell (19 points), Chase Lovell (16) and Jameson Morris (10) were the top scorers for the Loggers (8-7, 4-4).
LOGOS (11-6, 7-2)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 2-5 20, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 2-2 15, Lucius Comis 5 0-0 10, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 8, Gunnar Holloway 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 5-8 62.
POTLATCH (8-7, 4-4)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 3 0-2 7, Chase Lovell 5 4-6 16, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 9-12 19, Jameson Morris 4 0-2 10, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-22 52.
Logos 9 17 19 17—62
Potlatch 11 15 14 12—52
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Sentz 2, Monjure 2, Covington 2, Lovell 2, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2, Chambers.
JV — Logos 56, Potlatch 35.
Kendrick 52, Troy 20
KENDRICK — The Tigers delivered a balanced performance with seven different scorers putting up six-or-more points while they held the visiting Trojans to single-digit score totals for each quarter in a 2A Whitepine League win.
Kendrick (8-7, 4-4) ws at its most dominant in the second quarter, putting up 19 points while keeping the Trojans (3-8, 0-8) to one.
TROY (3-8, 0-8)
Alex Paradise 0 1-2 1, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 5, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-2 20.
KENDRICK (8-7, 4-4)
Maddox Kirkland 4 1-2 9, Cade Silflow 3 3-3 9, Ralli Roetcisoender 2 3-4 7, Kolt Koepp 2 1-1 6, Wyatt Cook 4 0-0 8, Nathan Kimberling 2 3-4 7, Hudson Kirkland 2 2-3 6, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-17 20.
Troy 3 1 9 7—20
Kendrick 16 19 11 6—52
3-point goals — Holden, Buchanan, Durrett, Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 56, Troy 25
Grangeville 81, Nezperce 55
GRANGEVILLE — Gage Smith racked up 23 points on a smooth 8-of-13 clip from the floor and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs in a nonleague win over the Nighthawks.
Grangeville (4-10) also received 17 points from McCoy Stamper, who added seven rebounds and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the field.
Nezperce (8-5) was paced by Carter Williams (13 points), who was tops for his squad among four double-digit scorers.
NEZPERCE (8-5)
Blaine Mosman 1 0-0 2, Slater Kuther 1 1-2 3, Jace Cronce 4 2-6 10, Carter Williams 5 2-4 13, Brennan McLeod 3 2-2 10, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 4 2-2 12, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Jadin Williams 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 9-16 55.
GRANGEVILLE (4-10)
Tate Schumacher 3 1-1 7, Tate Thacker 7 0-0 15, McCoy Stamper 8 1-2 17, Joe Wood 3 0-0 7, Will Told 2 0-0 4, Troy Long 3 0-0 6, Gage Smith 8 6-8 23, Gavin Blewett 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 8-12 81.
Nezperce 8 17 17 13—55
Grangeville 22 22 18 19—81
3-point goals — B. McLeod 2, A. McLeod 2, C. Williams, J. Williams, Thacker, Wood, Smith.
Deary 44, Colton 18
DEARY — Jaymon Keen scored a season-high 13 points to lead the Mustangs in a nonleague win against visiting Colton.
Deary (8-7) also enjoyed 10 rebounds from Wyatt Vincent to go along with his five points. The Mustangs held the Wildcats (4-15) to no more than six points in any quarter.
COLTON (4-15)
Wyatt Baysinger 2 0-0 4, Joey Hemigaus 0 1-2 1, Tanner Baerlocher 4 1-3 9, Hayden Purnell 0 0-0 0, Silas Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Ivan Mitchel 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 3-9 18.
DEARY (8-7)
TJ Beyer 4 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 3 0-0 7, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mechling 2 1-2 5, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 6-8 44.
Colton 5 6 5 2—18
Deary 12 15 6 11—44
3-point goals — Mitchel, Leonard, Vincent.
JV — Deary 40, Colton 34.
Genesee 67, Highland 32
CRAIGMONT — The Bulldogs flew out to a double-digit lead and didn’t look back in a 1A Whitepine League victory over the Huskies of Craigmont.
Jackson Banks (27 points) led the way for Genesee (5-10, 4-6).
Highland (2-13, 0-10) garnered 13 points from Trevor Knowlton.
GENESEE (5-10, 4-6)
Vince Crowley 2 1-4 5, Noah Bollman 6 1-4 13, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 11 2-3 27, Kalitri Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 6 3-5 15. Totals 28 8-18 67.
HIGHLAND (2-13, 0-10)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 2 9-11 13, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 2 1-3 5, R. Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-14 32.
Genesee 18 14 22 13—67
Highland 4 11 15 2—32
3-point goals — Banks 3, Crow.
Pomeroy 67, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 46
ST. JOHN, Wash. — A dominant start set the Pirates on course for a Southeast 1B League win over the host Eagles.
Kyzer Herres, who was in what coach Chris Wolf called “attack mode” all night, led the way with 25 points. Jett Slusser had 10 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a highly complete performance. Jacob Reisinger added another 14 points for Pomeroy (10-8, 9-3).
POMEROY (10-8, 9-3)
Jacob Reisinger 5 4-5 14, Ott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 4 0-0 10, Kyzer Herres 8 9-10 25, Cesar Morfin 1 2-2 5, Rory McKeirnan 0 3-6 3, Boone Schmidt 3 0-0 8, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 0-2 0, Totals 22 18-25 67.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (9-10)
Brown 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Brewer 8 6-10 25, Harder 0 0-0 0, Pierson 1 0-0 3, Fleming 0 2-2 2, Hergert 0 0-0 0 B. Johnson 3 0-0 8, Anderson 2 2-4 6, Totals 15 10-16 46
Pomeroy 18 21 15 13—67
SJEL 8 6 15 17—46
3-point goals — Slusser 2, Morfin, Schmidt, Brewer 3, B. Johnson 2, Pierson.
Salmon River 59, St. John Bosco 52
COTTONWOOD — Salmon River of Riggins rallied from an early deficit to top St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in nonleague play.
Blake Shepherd led the Savages (4-11) to victory with five 3-point goals and 23 total points, while Riley Davis (12 points) and Kingston Pyle (11) made their own double-digit contributions. Cody Weckman (19 points) and Nathan Wassmuth (14) spearheaded the ultimately losing effort for the Patriots (3-13).
SALMON RIVER (4-11)
Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 0 0-0 0, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 7 4-8 23, Riley Davis 5 2-5 12, Aaron Markley 4 1-4 9, Kingston Pyle 4 3-4 11, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 12-23 59.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-13)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 3 2-2 9, Tommy Rose 0 1-4 1, Cody Weckman 8 1-2 19, Henry Baldwin 3 0-0 6, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Zack Murdoch 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 4 6-8 14, Connor Nuxoll 0 3-4 3. Totals 18 13-20 52.
Salmon River 8 19 13 19—59
St. John Bosco 13 11 9 19—52
3-point goals — Shepherd 5, Weckman 2, Crea.
Coeur d’Alene 63, Lewiston 47
Visiting Coeur d’Alene scored the final seven points of the game to pull away and deal the Bengals their second defeat of the season.
Lewiston (14-2) got nine scorers on the board, led by Jordan Walker with 10 points. As they often have, the Bengals found most of their success from long range, scoring 10 3-pointers as a team, but they were unable to match the Vikings (8-8) on the inside.
COEUR D’ALENE (8-8)
Alex McCall 0 0-0 0, Ben Murray 4 0-0 10, Stockton Montague 0 3-4 3, Tucker Booth 2 0-0 5, Dylan Sutich 0 0-0 0, Maxwell Riley 2 0-0 4, Kai Wheeler 8 3-4 19, Caden Symons 6 7-10 22, Jack Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-19 63.
LEWISTON (14-2)
Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 4 0-0 9, Drew Alldredge 1 2-4 5, Jordan Walker 2 4-6 10, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 3, Brady Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Blaze Hepburn 2 0-0 6, Parker Bogar 3 0-0 8, Mason Way 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 47.
Coeur d’Alene 9 19 13 22—63
Lewiston 9 11 13 14—47
3-point goals — Symons 3, Murray 2, Booth, Walker 2, Hepburn 2, Bogar 2, Torpey, Fisher, Alldredge, Krasselt.
Sandpoint 62, Moscow 42
SANDPOINT — Moscow made a strong defensive showing early on to lead 8-3 through the first quarter, but host Sandpoint stepped up and delivered a barrage of 3-point goals to best the Bears in 5A Inland Empire League competition.
Jonas Mordhorst went 5-for-5 from the foul line and led Moscow (6-10, 0-4) with 11 points, while teammate Traiden Cummings added another 10.
MOSCOW (6-10, 0-4)
Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 1 1-1 3, Traiden Cummings 4 2-2 10, Maurice Bethel 1 1-3 3, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 1-2 5, Max Winfree 3 0-0 6, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 4, Jonas Mordhorst 3 5-5 11, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 42.
SANDPOINT (6-8, 2-2)
Knox Williams 2 0-0 6, Logan Iverson 1 1-2 4, Brock Yarbough 2 4-4 9, Logan Roose 6 0-0 17, Kingston Corbett 4 1-4 9, Wil Leisy 1 0-0 3, Emerik Jones 3 4-6 10, Linkin Haddock 1 1-2 3, Caiden G. 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 12-20 42.
Moscow 8 8 10 16—42
Sandpoint 3 21 27 11—62
3-point goals — Roose 5, Williams 2, Yarbough, Iverson, Leisy.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGPullman sweeps on senior night
PULLMAN — On senior night for the Greyhounds, Pullman dominated four visiting teams to defend its home pool at Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center.
With 256 points, the Hounds nearly tripled second-place Ridgeline of Liberty Lake’s total of 87.
Leading their honored senior class was University of Tennessee signee Jake McCoy, who won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly 30 seconds in a time of 4 minutes, 39.68 seconds and swam legs of three winning relays: the 200 medley (along with Luke Gao, Zaine Pumphrey and Noland Pollestad), 200 freestyle (with Kevin Gu, Gavian Gomez and Zaine Pumphrey) and 400 freestyle (with Brock Pollestad, Gao and Gu). Levi Ritter posted another first-place finish for Pullman in the 100 butterly with a mark of 58.06.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 256; 2. Ridgeline 87; 3. Cheney 65; 4. East Valley 6; 5. Lewis & Clark 2.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLind-Ritzville/Sprague 28, Asotin 15
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Traveling Asotin enjoyed match wins from Parker Port, Cannon Shubert and Malachi Lewis, but dropped its overall team dual against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.