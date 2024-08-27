Bengals get revenge on Bears in IEL girls basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — A dominant opening quarter set the Lewiston Bengals on the path to a 40-31 revenge victory over the Moscow Bears in Class 5A Inland Empire League girls basketball competition at Bear Den on Tuesday.

Addy McKarcher led the Bengals (9-11, 2-4) with 14 points, while Breanna Albright knocked down two 3-pointers and scored another nine.

For the Bears (9-11, 2-4), who had beaten Lewiston in the teams’ two previous meetings this season, Jessa Skinner headed things up with 12 points and nine rebounds.

LEWISTON (7-11, 1-3)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Skye VanTrease 2 0-2 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 5 3-6 14, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 0 2-4 2, Emery McKarcher 2 0-2 4, Breanna Albright 3 1-2 9, Kylese Samuels 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-16 40.

MOSCOW (9-11, 2-4)

Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-4 4, Brooklyn Becker 3 1-2 9, Jessa Skinner 4 4-8 12, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 1 2-4 4, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-18 31.

Lewiston 12 10 9 9—40

Moscow 4 8 8 11—31

3-point goals — Albright 2, VanTrease, A. McKarcher, Becker 2, Kiblen.

Clarkston 77, East Valley 21

SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston got 10 scorers on the board and four in double figures in a dominant 2A Greater Spokane League win over East Valley of Spokane Valley.

Reese de Groot led the Bantmas (13-3, 6-1) offensively with 17 points, while Preslee Dempsey (13 points, six rebounds), Jaelyn McCormack-Marks (11 points, five assists) and Laney Augir (11 points) were also key contributors.

CLARKSTON (13-3, 6-1)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 11, Preslee Dempsey 6 0-0 13, Reese de Groot 7 2-5 17, Aneysa Judy 3 0-0 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 1 0-0 3, Ryann Combs 0 2-2 2, Tatum Sevy 1 0-0 3, Ella Leavitt 1 2-2 4, Laney Augir 3 5-6 11, Lexi Villavicencio 2 1-2 6. Totals 29 12-17 77.

EAST VALLEY (3-12, 1-6)

Weather Salinas-Taylor 3 1-2 7, Ava Payne 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 0 0-0 0, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 0-0 4, Abigail Dach 1 0-0 3, Alexis Griswold 1 0-0 2, Roxann Smith 1 0-2 3. Totals 9 1-4 21.

Clarkston 23 15 21 18—77

East Valley 2 10 2 7—21

3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Dempsey, de Groot, Judy, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Sevy, Villavicencio.

Genesee 52, Highland 44

CRAIGMONT — Chloe Grieser surpassed the thousand-point career threshold during a 26-point performance as she helped Genesee finish its 1A Whitepine League season unbeaten with a win over Highland of Craigmont.

The Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0) enjoyed another 14 points from Kendra Meyer, who converted four 3-pointers. Hailey Click (13 points) and Alli-Mae Moddrell (10) led the Huskies (10-8, 5-4), who hung within a possession with each frame until the fourth.

GENESEE (16-1, 10-0)

Sydney Banks 1 1-2 3, Monica Seubert 2 4-8 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 9 5-7 26, Kendra Meyer 4 2-6 14, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-25 52.

HIGHLAND (10-8, 5-4)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 4-9 10, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 4 1-4 9, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 8, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-17 44.

Genesee 14 10 12 16—52

Highland 9 13 11 11—44

3-point goals — Meyer 4, C. Grieser 3, Click 3.

Deary 49, Colton 34

DEARY — Kaylee Wood piled up 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague win over visiting Colton.

Allie Vincent provided another 14 points for Deary (13-3), and Wood and Vincent combined for 17 steals. Ella Nollmeyer headed things up for the Wildcats (11-8) with 20 points.

COLTON (11-8)

Leah Musson 1 1-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-1 2, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 8 3-4 20, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0, A. Alved 0 0-0 0, M. Bell 0 0-2 0, D. Cook 0 0-0 0, N. Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-9 34.

DEARY (13-3)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-3 2, Kaylee Wood 8 6-10 24, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 4 1-2 9, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 7-12 14, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-27 49.

Colton 9 10 8 7—34

Deary 14 13 10 12—49

3-point goals — Moehrle 2, Musson, Nollmeyer, Wood 2, Vincent.

Kendrick 44, Troy 23

KENDRICK — Hali Anderson led the way with 12 points and nine rebounds as Kendrick cruised to a 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.

Ashna Casto provided another eight points and six boards for the Tigers (8-9, 7-6), while Jenny Webb had a team-high 11 points for the Trojans (4-12, 3-10)

TROY (4-12, 3-10)

Jenny Webb 5 1-4 11, Clara Chamberlin 3 1-2 8, Tessa Stoner 1 2-4 4, Emma Wells , Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0- 00, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-10 23.

KENDRICK (x-x)

Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 6 0-0 12, Lydia Cowley 2 0-0 4, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fortnine 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 44.

Troy 2 4 9 7—23

Kendrick 10 12 10 12—44

3-point goals — Chamberlin.

Pomeroy 60, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 16

ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Pirates laid waste to host St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League play.

Pomeroy (8-8, 4-6) enjoyed 16 points from Reagan McKeirnan and 15 from Sadie Klaveano, and held the Eagles (1-17, 1-12) to no more than seven points in any quarter.

POMEROY (8-8, 4-6)

Hollie Van Vogt 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 0-0 2, Sadie Klaveano 7 1-3 15, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 7, Kiersten Bartels 1 0-0 2, Molly Warren 3 0-0 6, Caroline McKeirnan 4 0-0 8, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 7 2-2 16. Totals 28 3-5 60.

ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-17, 1-12)

Catalina Torres 2 0-0 5, Eva Dembowski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 1-2 3, Ember Brewer 2 0-0 5, Chloe Waddell 1 1-3 3, Alexa Brewer 0 0-0 0, Violet Dennis 0 0-0 0, Brianna Camp 0 0-0 0, Grace Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-5 16.

Pomeroy 18 14 14 14—60

SJEL 2 7 5 2—16

3-point goals — Torres, Brewer, Gilbert.

Clearwater Valley 43, Orofino 39

OROFINO — Led by Eva Lundgren with 15 points and Sypress Martinez with 11, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia defeated Orofino in nonleague play on Monday.

The Rams moved to 8-9 on the season, while the Maniacs slipped to 5-11.

Complete information was not available.

Clearwater Valley 15 9 10 9—43

Orofino 6 9 6 18—39

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLClarkston 69, East Valley 59

SPOKANE VALLEY — Traveling Clarkston rallied from a slight early deficit to put four scorers in double figures and top East Valley of Spokane Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League clash.

Jason Rinard (18 points), Josh Hoffman (15) Kendry Gimlin (14) and Niko Ah Hi (14) led the Bantams (7-9, 3-4), who were “resilient after a slow start,” in the words of coach Justin Jones.

CLARKSTON (7-9, 3-4)

Isaiah Woods 0 0-0 0, Lee Brown 1 1-2 3, Braxton Forsmann 1 2-4 5, Niko Ah Hi 5 2-6 14, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 5 5-8 15, Chase Brown 0 0-0 0, Kendry Gimlin 6 1-2 14, Jason Rinard 6 4-7 18. Totals 24 16-29 69.

EAST VALLEY (2-13, 1-6)

Tyson Rigby 7 3-4 17, Austin Anderson 3 0-0 6, Michael Martin 3 0-0 6, Misay White 3 0-0 8, Gabe Martin 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Beasley 0 0-0 0, Jon Patton 1 1-3 3, Josiah Terry 0 0-0 0, Luke Bragdon 0 0-0 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Icaharin 2 3-5 9, Malaki Nunn 3 0-0 7. 23 7-13 59.

Clarkston 16 26 15 12—69

East Valley 19 16 16 8—59

3-point goals — Rinard 2, Forsmann, Ah Hi, Gimlin, White 2, Icaharin 2, Martin, Nunn.

Kamiah 62, Prairie 44

KAMIAH — The undefeated Kubs fielded four double-digit scorers and led steadily in a 2A Whitepine League win over Prairie of Cottonwood.

Dave Kludt (16 points), Matthew Oatman (14), Lawson Landmark (12) and Jack Engledow (11) accounted for a majority of the day’s scoring for Kamiah (14-0, 9-0).

The Pirates (8-6, 3-5) had three scorers of their own hit double figures: Nate Forsmann (16 points), Phil Schwartz (12) and Briggs Rambo (10).

PRAIRIE (8-6, 3-5)

Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 4 1-4 12, Briggs Rambo 5 0-0 10, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 7 1-5 16, Riley Shears 2 0-0 4, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 4-13 44.

KAMIAH (14-0, 9-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 0 0-0 0, Jack Engledow 4 0-0 11, Matthew Oatman 4 6-8 14, Everett Oatman 4 0-0 9, Dave Kludt 6 2-4 16, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 3 4-4 12, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-17 62.

Prairie 8 13 10 13—44

Kamiah 18 12 12 20—62

3-point goals — Schwartz 3, Forsmann, Engledow 3, Kludt 2, Landmark 2, E. Oatman.

JV — Kamiah 47, Prairie 29.

Logos 62, Potlatch 52

POTLATCH — In a game that was deadlocked through the opening half, Logos of Moscow enjoyed “great games off the bench” from multiple players, according to coach Nate Wilson, as it pulled away from 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch down the stretch.

Seamus Wilson (20 points), Baxter Covington (15 points) and Lucius Comis (10 points, 10 rebounds) headed up the victorious effort for the Knights (11-6, 7-2). Everett Lovell (19 points), Chase Lovell (16) and Jameson Morris (10) were the top scorers for the Loggers (8-7, 4-4).

LOGOS (11-6, 7-2)

Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 2-5 20, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 2-2 15, Lucius Comis 5 0-0 10, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 8, Gunnar Holloway 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 5-8 62.

POTLATCH (8-7, 4-4)