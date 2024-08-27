COLLEGE ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Cougars controlled the paint throughout a 92-70 West Coast Conference men’s basketball victory Saturday over visiting Portland.
WSU (15-5, 5-2) finished with a 48-18 scoring advantage in the key and converted 17 Portland turnovers into 25 points.
The Cougs’ Nate Calmese led the game in scoring with 23 points while dealing out a career-high eight assists. The junior is the first Coug to have three straight 20-point games since CJ Elleby in December of the 2019-20 season.
Dane Erikstrup added 17 points with the help of four 3s. LeJuan Watts had 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. ND Okafor matched his WSU career-high with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
PORTLAND (6-14, 1-6)
Dengdit 2-5 4-4 9, Rapp 3-13 2-2 10, Austin 8-11 3-6 23, Delano 3-8 1-2 8, Mackinnon 3-9 6-6 12, Ballew 0-4 2-4 2, Gebbers 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Ballisager Webb 0-0 1-2 1, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-26 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-5, 5-2)
Erikstrup 6-10 1-1 17, Price 4-11 4-6 13, L.Watts 6-10 2-2 15, Calmese 11-19 0-2 23, Thrastarson 1-4 4-7 6, Okafor 5-6 2-2 12, Wynott 1-3 0-1 2, Gerrits 1-3 1-2 4, Sessoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 14-23 92.
Halftime — Washington St. 44-35. 3-Point Goals — Portland 9-30 (Austin 4-5, Rapp 2-11, Jones 1-1, Delano 1-3, Dengdit 1-3, Ballew 0-2, Gebbers 0-2, Mackinnon 0-3), Washington St. 8-27 (Erikstrup 4-7, L.Watts 1-2, Gerrits 1-3, Calmese 1-5, Price 1-5, Wynott 0-2, Thrastarson 0-3). Rebounds — Portland 30 (Rapp 10), Washington St. 37 (Price, L.Watts 7). Assists — Portland 12 (Delano 4), Washington St. 17 (Calmese 8). Total Fouls — Portland 19, Washington St. 21. A — 3,594 (11,671).
Oregon Tech 74, Lewis-Clark State 66
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The No. 21 Warriors closed their weekend trip with a loss to Oregon Tech.
“Tough road trip for the Warriors,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Another night where we were completely dominated physically on the glass and in the paint. Our guys are a connected group, and I believe we can take some strides in the second half of league play, but we’ll need to take a big step in terms of being more physicality and urgency.”
Alton Hamilton notched a double-double with 16 rebounds and 13 points for LC State (13-5, 8-4), while MaCarhy Morris led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. Dylan Skaife added a career-high 10. Keegan Shivers led the hosts to victory with a 26-point, 17-rebound performance.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-5, 8-4)
Morris 4-13 5-6 14, Hamilton 3-8 7-8 13, Lustig 4-9 1-1 9, King 3-8 0-0 7, Salguero 1-2 0-0 2, Skaife 3-8 2-2 10, Smith 4-4 0-0 9, Boykins 1-2 0-0 2, Knowles 0 0-2 0, Jedlica 0-1 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Nordland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 15-17 66.
OREGON TECH (14-3, 10-1)
Shivers 9-15 6-11 26, Guerra 5-15 3-4 14, Osborn 5-11 1-2 13, Jensen 4-7 4-6 12, Fraser 0-4 1-2 1, Cooper 3-10 0-3 6, Sucher 1-3 0-0 2, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 15-28 74.
Halftime — Oregon Tech 43, LCSC 29. 3-point goals — LCSC 5-22 (Skaife 2-6, Morris 1-5, King 1-4, Smith 1-1, Carpenter 0-2, Hamilton 0-1, Lustig 0-1, Jedlicka 0-1, Nordland 0-1), Oregon Tech 5-16 (Shivers 2-4, Osborn 2-4, Guerra 1-4, Fraser 0-4). Rebounds — LCSC 35 (Hamilton 16), Oregon Tech 46 (Shivers 17). Assists — LCSC 11 (Hamilton, Morris 4), Oregon Tech 8 (Guerra 4). Total fouls — LCSC 19, Oregon Tech 16. Attendance — 1,969.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU 74, Santa Clara 47
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alex Covill’s career-high 21 points propelled the Cougs to a 27-point win over West Coast Conference foe Santa Clara.
The Cougars (12-8, 7-2) won on the boards, outrebounding the Broncos 48-34 while holding them to 26.2 percent shooting from the field.
WSU shot 46.7 percent from the floor, going 28-of-60 and outscoring Santa Clara 17-8 on second chance points and 15-3 on points off turnovers.
Redshirt freshman Candace Kpetikou, freshman Dayana Mendes and junior Astera Tuhina each hauled in eight rebounds. Sophomore Eleonora Villa added 12 points.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-8, 7-2)
Covill 8-12 5-6 21, Tuhina 0-1 1-4 1, Eleonora Villa 6-12 0-1 12, Jenna Villa 2-6 2-2 8, Wallack 2-5 0-0 4, Mendes 3-8 3-3 9, Kpetikou 4-5 2-2 10, Alsina 0-3 3-4 3, Chiu 0-3 0-0 0, Dart 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 28-60 16-22 74
SANTA CLARA (9-11, 3-7)
Grigoropoulou 0-2 0-0 0, Pollerd 5-16 2-3 12, Latu 6-14 3-5 15, Naro 3-8 1-2 8, Rapp 0-5 0-0 0, Goodchild 1-6 2-2 5, Grover 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 0-4 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-4 5-7 7, Totals 16-61 13-19 47
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 2-16 (E. Villa 0-2, J. Villa 2-4, Wallack 0-2, Mendes 0-2, Alsina 0-2, Chiu 0-3, Gardner 0-1), Santa Clara 2-18 (Pollerd 0-3, Latu 0-1, Naro 1-2, Rapp 0-3, Goodchild 1-4, Korolenko 0-1, Curtis 0-4). Assists — Washington St. 17 (Tuhina 5), Santa Clara 5 (Naro 2). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 48 (Kpetikou 8, Mendes 8, Tuhina 8), Santa Clara 34 (Pollerd 6). Total Fouls — Washington St. 15, Santa Clara 17. Technical Fouls — None. A — 299.
Oregon Tech 80, Lewis-Clark State 65
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Playing a tough team from southern Oregon for the second straight day, No. 19 Lewis-Clark State couldn’t keep pace with Oregon Tech in a Cascade Conference contest.
A three-point play by Mataya Green gave the Warriors (14-4, 8-4) an early 8-4 lead, but the Owls flew out to a 27-15 advantage by the end of the frame.
Buckets by Kendall Wallace, Ellie Sander and Green helped cut the lead to 27-23 with an 8-0 run in the second quarter before Oregon Tech again surged to a double-digit lead, 34-23.
Tatum Brager led the Warriors with 14 points off the bench while Payton Hymas (10 points), Green (nine) and Sander (nine) were also heavy contributors.
Oregon Tech (14-3, 10-1) received a game-high 20 points from Tatum Schmerbach.
“Extremely tough road trip and a very hard place to play,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We didn’t execute our game themes tonight and unfortunately when those things don’t get done it’s hard to win games, and especially road games.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-4, 8-4)
Hymas 5-11 0-0 10, Green 4-9 1-1 9, Sander 4-9 0-0 9, Herring 3-4 1-1 7, Byrd 0-4 0-0 0, Brager 5-13 0-0 14, Wallace 2-7 2-2 7, Barger 3-3 1-1 7, Beardin 1-1 0-0 2, O’Neill 0-1 0-2 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Karlberg 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 5-7 65.
OREGON TECH (14-3, 10-1)
Schmerbach 6-11 7-8 20, K. Tull 4-9 5-6 17, Gascon 4-13 7-7 16, Ramos 6-10 3-8 15, Elquist 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, M. Tull 1-3 2-4 4, Fealey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 24-33 80.
3-Point Goals — LCSC 6-25 (Brager 4-11, Sander 1-4, Wallace 1-4, Hymas 0-2, Green 0-2, Byrd 0-2), Oregon Tech 6-15 (K. Tull 4-7, Schmerbach 1-1, Gascon 1-6, Anderson 0-1). Assists — LCSC 10 (four players with four), Oregon Tech 18 (Gascon 8). Rebounds — LCSC 32 (Green 8), Oregon Tech 49 (Schmerbach 10). Fouled Out — Herring. Total Fouls — LCSC 23, Oregon Tech 13. A — 1,219.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 6, LCSC 1
MOSCOW — Idaho defended its home courts at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome with a dominant nonconference team dual victory over Lewis-Clark State.
Leading the way for the Vandals (1-1), Chetanna Amadike posted a 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 singles victory while Francisco Gay and Noe De Col pulled out a 6-4 No. 1 doubles set.
Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne posted the lone match win of the day for the Warriors (1-2), rallying to top Idaho’s Shane Gardner 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 6 singles.
Doubles — Francisco Gay/Noe De Col, UI, def. Pablo Herrera/Giacomo Moreira 6-4; Chetanna Amadike/Sebastian Medica, UI, def. Austin Swing/Gautam Balakrishnan 6-3; Eric Wang/Yu Shun Lai, UI, def. Alvaro Camino/Nell Rollin 6-4.
Singles — Chetanna Amadike, UI, def. Pablo Herrera, LCSC, 6-1, 6-0; Yu Shun Lai, UI, def. Austin Swing 6-0, 6-2; Nie De Col, UI, def. Giacomo Moreira 6-3, 6-4; Gabriel Moroder, UI, def. Nell Rollin 7-6 (7), 6-1; Eric Wang, UI, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 6-0, 6-3; Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne, LCSC, def. Shane Gardner 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.