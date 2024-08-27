Sections
SportsJanuary 4, 2025

Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax

Eight Bantams score; Clarkston will face Grangeville at 4 p.m. today for title

Sports staff
Clarkston post Reese de Groot shoots a layup as Colfax's Lola Hennigar looks on in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston post Reese de Groot shoots a layup as Colfax's Lola Hennigar looks on in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston post Reese de Groot competes for a rebound with Colfax's Isabella Huntley, left, and Lola Hennigar in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston post Reese de Groot competes for a rebound with Colfax's Isabella Huntley, left, and Lola Hennigar in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston post Laney Augir shoots the ball as Colfax's Adalynn Penwell guards her in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston post Laney Augir shoots the ball as Colfax's Adalynn Penwell guards her in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Colfax's Brenna Gilchrist works to keep ahold of the ball under pressure from Clarkston guard Aneysa Judy (5) and Clarkston guard Lexi Villavicencio in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Colfax's Brenna Gilchrist works to keep ahold of the ball under pressure from Clarkston guard Aneysa Judy (5) and Clarkston guard Lexi Villavicencio in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Colfax's Cianna Gibb shoots over Clarkston guard Lexi Villavicencio in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Colfax's Cianna Gibb shoots over Clarkston guard Lexi Villavicencio in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks shoots the ball over Colfax's Isabella Huntley in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks shoots the ball over Colfax's Isabella Huntley in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks looks for a path to the basket around Colfax's Ava Swan in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks looks for a path to the basket around Colfax's Ava Swan in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clarkston guard Aneysa Judy shoots the ball as Colfax's Ava Swan guards her in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Clarkston guard Aneysa Judy shoots the ball as Colfax's Ava Swan guards her in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Colfax's Adalynn Penwell shoots the ball over Clarkston post Ryan Combs (12) in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Colfax's Adalynn Penwell shoots the ball over Clarkston post Ryan Combs (12) in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Colfax's Brenna Gilchrist wrestles for the ball with Clarkston players in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Colfax's Brenna Gilchrist wrestles for the ball with Clarkston players in the semifinal round of the Avista Holiday Tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Aneysa Judy led Clarkston with 10 points apiece and eight Bantams scored to power Clarkston to a 43-point victory over Colfax in the Avista Holiday Tournament girls basketball semifinals Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

The Bantams beat the Bulldogs 60-17.

In their second game back from the holiday break, Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said the Bantams (7-2) spread the ball around well and started the game a little quicker than they did on Thursday against Moscow.

“That was our goal,” Sobotta said. “To get out, get focused, and start (strong) right from the beginning. Still not as good as we need (to be). It’s improvement.”

Sobotta said that Shannon Wilson, Clarkston’s athletic director, helps organize the Avista Holiday Tournament to allow her team to experience the type of schedule similar to the postseason.

“(Games) could be in the morning, could be in the afternoon or evening, and you just have to be ready no matter what,” Sobotta said. “To come off our Christmas break and have three games in a row, it just kind of forces you to get right back into shape for the start of league.”

Sobotta said the Bantams have shown some rust at the start of these first two games, but have exhibited an ability to bounce back.

McCormack-Marks and Judy each tallied double figures, a product of taking thousands of shots over the summer to build up their confidence, Sobotta said.

Preslee Dempsee and Ella Leavitt added eight points and Lexi Villavicencio posted seven for the Bantams.

Ava Swan, Cianna Gibb and Adalynn Penwell each scored four for Colfax.

Eight of the 10 Clarkston players who stepped on the floor on Friday scored. Between seven and nine Bantams scoring is a trend rather than a fluke.

“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve coached, and it’s evidenced by seeing so many girls scoring, and sometimes they are too unselfish, but for the most part, they’re making good reads and good decisions on whether they need to make one more pass or not,” Sobotta said. “I just really feel like these girls trust each other. They’re playing for each other. They’re not playing for themselves, and they are just seeing the big picture and what our big goals are.”

The Bantams grabbed 35 total rebounds, led by Reese de Groot with seven.

“We’re always going to rely on her to bring in that energy, crash on the boards, going hard to the basket,” Sobotta said. “She’s just been a huge addition to our team this year.”

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks snagged six rebounds and Joslyn McCormack-Marks and Laney Augir each secured five boards.

Clarkston will face Grangeville in the Avista Holiday Tournament final at 4 p.m. today at the P1FCU Activity Center. The Bulldogs beat the Lewiston Bengals 42-36 on Friday.

Sobotta said she knows Grangeville’s Madalyn Green is a force inside and that the Bulldogs also sport quick guard play.

“It should be a fun game,” she said.

This year’s final is a rematch of last year’s Avista Holiday Tournament final in which the Bantams beat the Bulldogs 72-32.

Sobotta said she appreciates the amount of support the Avista Holiday Tournament receives from the L-C Valley community and the fanbases of the participating schools.

“This community loves their basketball,” Sobotta said. “This is a great tournament, so it’s just fun to see people from all towns, and we really appreciate that opportunity, and we appreciate the fans that show up.”

CLARKSTON (7-2)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 2-2 10, Preslee Dempsey 3 0-0 8, Reese de Groot 2 2-5 6, Aneysa Judy 4 2-2 10, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 5, Laney Augir 4 0-2 8, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-2 7. Totals 24 9-13 60.

COLFAX (5-5)

Brenna Gilchrist 0 2-2 2, Isabella Huntley 1 0-0 2, Adalynn Penwell 1 1-1 4, Ava Swan 1 2-2 4, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 4, Lola Hennigar 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 6-7 17.

Clarkston 14 18 15 13—60

Colfax 6 2 7 2——17

3-point goals — Dempsey 2, Leavitt, Villavicencio.

high school sports
clarkston girls basketball
