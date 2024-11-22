AREA ROUNDUP

Hayden Line of Clarkston received top “all-purpose player” recognition to headline the Class 2A Greater Spokane League football awards released recently.

Teammates Ryken Craber, Nate Shutt and Josh Hoffman were among those to receive both offensive and defensive first-team all-league honors, as did Sam Shears of Pullman.

The complete 2A GSL award selections are listed below.

All-purpose player — Hayden Line, Clarkston.

Offensive MVP — Austin Clark, West Valley.

Defensive MVP — Dante Bedford, Rogers.

Punter — Aiden Cain, Rogers.

Kicker — Weston Fracs, East Valley.

Head coach of the year — (Tie) Levi Hogan, Deer Park; Craig Whitney, West Valley.

Assistant coach of the year — Dan Dodge, West Valley.

Freshman coach of the year — Brad Krueger, West Valley.

Offensive first team

OL — Colten Goard, Clarkston; Gillis Simpson, Clarkston; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Quinlan Hyatt, West Valley; Trey Ralford, West Valley.

QB — Travelle Jones, North Central.

RB — Brady Coulter, Pullman; Gavynn Bodman, Rogers.

WR — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Nick Elliott, North Central; Alex Peabody, Rogers.

Defensive first team

DL — Nate Shutt, Clarkston; Sam Sears, Pullman; Czkar Washington, West Valley.

DE — Trevaun Barrett, Rogers.

LB — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston; Andrew Royston, West Valley; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Aiden Cain, Rogers.

DB — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Michael Sanders, Rogers; Nick Elliott, North Central; Jerry Allen, Rogers.

Defensive first team

DL — Nate Shutt, Clarkston; Sam Shears, Pullman; Czkar Washington, West Valley.

LB — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston; Andrew Royston, West Valley; Evan Henry, Deer Park; Aiden Cain, Rogers.

DB — Ryken Craber, Clarkston; Michael Sanders, Rogers; Nick Elliott, North Central; Jerry Allen, Rogers.

DE — Trevaun Barrett, Rogers.

Offensive second team

OL — Miguel Rodriguez, East Valley; James Darling, Pullman; Isaiah Merriex, Rogers; Bryson Maidhoff, West Valley; Jace Carson, West Valley.

RB — Milo Kunnap, Clarkston; Shaun Naccarato, Deer Park.

WR — Erik Borg, West Valley.

Kicker — Nathan Jeffries, West Valley.

TE/H — Andrew Royston, West Valley.

TE — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston.

Defensive second team

DL — Riley Gilbreth, West Valley; Rody Phillips, Deer Park; Logan Ihle, East Valley; Aiden Tuttle, East Valley; Shadrack Mungualinipa.

LB — Brock Berger, Deer Park; Miguel Rodriguez, East Valley; Logan Kittilstved, Rogers; Hunter Recknagle, Pullman.

DB — Triston Bates, Rogers, Austin Griffith, West Valley; Connor Nicholson, East Valley; Silas Wheatley, Pullman.

P — Traysen Hagen, Clarkston.

Offensive honorable mention

OL — Rody Phillips, Deer Park; Tyler Grant, East Valley; Gabe Peterson, North Central; Jacob Sanchez, North Central.

WR — Evan Anderson, Pullman; Will Focht, Pullman; Brock Berger, Deer Park; Niko Ah Hi, Clarkston; Tyzer Coffin, Deer Park.

RB — Ethan Turley, West Valley.

TE — Logan Ihle, East Valley.

Defensive honorable mention

LB — Kolten Kendall, Pullman; Keagan Schnell, North Central; Blake Berger, Deer Park; Stephan Alfred, Clarkston.

P — Zane Moss, Deer Park.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lapwai 56, Orofino 28

OROFINO — After a deadlocked opening quarter, visiting Lapwai took over in the second en route to a nonleague season debut victory on Thursday.

Skylin Picard sunk four 3-point goals and shot 2-for-2 from the foul line en route to totaling a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats, who also enjoyed an 11-point contribution from Madden Bisbee. Nine players in all scored for Lapwai.

Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs with 12 points.

“It’s a young team trying to find out who they are,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “... The girls did a good job tonight.”

LAPWAI (1-0)

Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 2 0-0 4, Amasone George 4 0-0 9, Skylin Picard 7 2-2 20, Andrea Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lois Oatman 1 0-0 2, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 2 0-0 4, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 5 0-0 11. Totals 24 2-2 56.