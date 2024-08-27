This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
GYMNASTICS360’s Elder runs the table
Charlee Elder of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club ran the table with First All-Around honors plus a special Life of the Party award for all for of her Xcel Silver events: vault, bars, beam and floor at the Flip Festival hosted by Dynamic Athletic Center in Spokane last weekend.
Teammates Hailey Grimm (Xcel Diamond), Marjorie Remacle (Xcel Platinum), Halle Berquist (Xcel Silver), Cleo Leer (Xcel Bronze), Laikyn Scott (Xcel Bronze) and Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt (Xcel Bronze) all received First All-Around honors in their divisions. On a team level, 360 Gymnastics ranked first in the Xcel Platinum, Silver and Bronze categories.
Xcel Bronze
First-place team.
Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Bars.
Laikyn Scott — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Beam.
Cleo Leer — 1st All-Around (tied with Scott).
Melody Cadez-Schmidt — 3rd All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault.
Xcel Silver
First-place team.
Charlee Elder — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor.
Ally Russell — 1st All-Around.
Quinnley Packwood — 2nd All-Around.
Halle Berquist — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Floor (tied with Elder).
Emily Strobel — 3rd All-Around.
Elivia Newstrom — 3rd All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault
Xcel Gold
Carrigan McCann — 3rd All-Around.
Xcel Platinum
First-place team
Marjorie Remacle — 1st All-Around; Life of the Party on Vault and Floor.
Aspynn Lunders — 2nd All-Around.
Xcel Diamond
Hailey Grimm — 1st All-Around; Life of the Party on Bars.
CHEERLEADINGLewiston programs dominant in Boise
Lewiston High School and Sacajawea Middle School dominated their divisions in the Treasure Valley Invitational meet held Saturday in Boise.
The high school program, fielding 54 competitors against teams from eight other Idaho Class 5A schools, swept to first place in the varsity pom pom, sideline and show routine categories. The 22-athlete middle school team ran the table in the same three events and earned an “Overall Middle School Grand Champion” prize.
BASKETBALL
Six qualify for regional Hoopshoot
Breez Okeze of All Saints and Wyatt Shawley of Asotin each shot 21-for-25, leading all shooters and winning their divisions in the Lewiston Elks Lodge District Hoopshoot held at Whitman School on Jan. 18.
The first-place winner for each division advances to the regional contest to be held in Nampa on March 15.
BOYS
8-9 — 1. Jayce Holthouse, Camelot Elementary, 19-25; 2. Driggs Sexton, St. Maries 14-25; T3. Hayes Robertson, Moscow, 13-25, Byron Maynard, Grangeville, 13-25.
10-11 — 1. Slade Sheldon, Heights Elementary, 20-25; 2. Ayden Hays, Grangeville, 18-25; 3. Connor Hayes, Moscow, 16-25.
12-13 — 1. Wyatt Shawley, Asotin, 21-25; 2. Samuel Goeckner, Grangeville, 17-25; 3. Jason Harner, Moscow, 16-25.
GIRLS
8-9 — 1. Olivia Roehl, McSorley Elementary, Lewiston, 14-25; 2. Emberlyn Moore, Grangeville, 7-25; 3. Emma Cowen, Moscow, 3-25.
10-11 — 1. Hope Whitford, St. Maries, 13-25; 2. Lyncoln Estrada, Heights Elementary, 10-25; 3. Charlee Stanzak, Grangeville, 5-25.
12-13 — 1. Breez Okeze, Asotin, 21-25; 2. Violet Smith, Moscow, 18-25, 3. Bailey Schumacher, Grangeville, 17-25.
TRAPSHOOT
Camas Prairie shoot near deadlock through Week 3
Yakima Valley edged into the overall lead with 223.20 points while Orofino-Pierce continued to lead area teams with a fourth-place total of 222.75 after Week 3 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot event.
At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintained the lead, sitting at a total of 210 points to second-place Weiser’s 208.
The 10-week Camas Prairie Trapshoot continues with a fourth round of competition this weekend.
Team scores — 1. Yakima Valley 223.20; 2. Wallace/Kellogg 223.00; 3. Weiser 223.00; 4. Orofino-Pierce 222.75; 5. Hauser Lake 221.89; 6. Colton 220.61; 7. Winchester 220.50; 8. Culdesac 219.50; T9. Nezperce 219.00; T9. Pomeroy 219.00; 11. Garfield 218.50; 12. Hermiston 216.50; 13. Wenatchee 216.00; 14. Boise 215.70; 15. Grangeville 214.71; 16. St. Maries 214.25; 17. Cottonwood 213.60; 18. Troy-Deary 212.36; 19. White Bird 211.00; 20. Malden-Pine 210.00; 21. Davenport 207.00; T22. Baker 201.00; T22. Endicott 201.00; T24. Bonners Ferry 195.00; T24. Indian Valley 195.00; 26. Walla Walla 134.00.
Baker 65.00 — 23: Logan Ross; 22: Ray Merritt; 20: Jose Armenta.
Boise 73.50 — 25: George Stevens, Chester Carter; 24: Kyle Arnzen, Randy Berry, Curt Ohlsen, Mike Dickens, Eric Holloway, Shawn Frank, Mike Beeler, Robert Redman.
Bonners Ferry 61.00 — 21: Ron Campbell; 20: Kristie Campbell, Mike Pruitt, Charley Runnion.
Colton 74.25 — 25: Zarn Clausen, Faron Craig, Brien DeAtley, Reece Sanderson, Brandon Vandevender, Dax Wareham; 24: Jim Arrhrnius, Jon Dahmen, Tom Donohue, Jace Herrman, Terry Koeper, Greg Mayer, Bruce Petty, Greg Warden, Alex Powers.
Cottonwood 70.00 — 25: Clint Riener; 24: Chase Nuxoll; 23: Derek Schaeffer, Brandon Poxleitner, Shane Poxleitner; 22: Aaron Hinkelman, Andy Terhaar, Darrel Uhlorn, Lowell Enneking, Derecl Arnzen, Steven Baerlocher, Kira Baker, Justin Chrisopherson, Pepper Harman.
Culdesac 73.50 — 25: Spud Storey, Mike Long, Wyatt Stevens; 24: Carl Connerley, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Aaron Ruckman, Cole Eldredge.
Davenport 68.00 — 23: Kyle Edwards, John Merkel; 22: Ron Moeller, Craig Sweet.
Endicott 68.00 — 23: Jessica Pelissier, Jim Pelissier; 22: James Gilchrist, Don McKenzie.
Garfield 72.00 — 25: Eric Slocum; 24: Larry Blair, Jim Larson, Alan Keasal, Frances Tully; 23: Terry Blair, Steve Brink, Natalie Gilchrist, Jerry Hibbard, Rod Hubner, Jeff Kelnhofer, Deb McKenzie, Nikkie Pfaff, Steve Thompson.
Grangeville 70.71 — 24: Bob Aiken, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher, Clay Schumacher; 23: Rod Behler, Steve Havel, Dave Crousser, Jillian Hausladen, Kevin Schmidt, Colton Thompson.
Hauser Lake 74.14 — 25: Daniel Kruger, Terry Morgan, Joe Pestarino, Chris Smalley, Jeff Thomas; 24: Bret Bloodgood, Dave Cecil, Joe Mauro, Stephanie Pestarino, Jason Pritzl, Damen Sager.
Hermiston 71.25 — 25: Lea Hogue; 24: Allen Osmin; 23: Radley Griggs, Brady Coller, Jeremy Oster, Jeff Bowles.
Indian Valley 66.00 — 22: Angie Bumgarner, Steve Bumgarner, Todd Ambrose.
Malden Pine 70.00 — 24: Brad Bowman, Ben Hale; 22- Todd Deckard, Riley Ramirez.
Nezperce 72.00 — 24: Doug Goin, Johnathan Rosenau, Nathan Rosenau.
Orofino-Pierce 72.75 — 25: Dave Powers; 24: Bruce Bradley, Jim Nasados, Eric Freeth, Amy Powers, Doug Philpot, Mike Reggear, Clay Larsen, Sean Larsen, Jack Kelly.
Pomeroy 73.20 — 25: Ollie Severs, Wayne Tetrick; 24: Clark Capwell, Robert DesJardin, Gunner Magill.
St. Maries 72.00 — 25: BJ Derr; 24: Ronnie Nelson; 23: Cole Cargill, Noah Cook, John Bohannon, Darcy Finley, Ron Nelson.
Troy-Deary 70.50 — 25: Sam Barnes; 24: Rod Kenworthy; 23: Ed Johnson, Tom Kensworthy, Brian Mahoney, Tucker Stephens, Casey Strong, Charlie Taylor.
Wallace-Kellogg 75.00 — 25: Griffey Doerschel, Garrett Williams, Jeremy Groves.
Weiser 75.00 — 25: Chris Fry, Weston Anderson, Bobbie Freelove.
Wenatchee 71.00 — 24: Brian Cornehl, James Frost; 23: Keegan Bray, James Peery, Kyle Snitily, Mike Hill, Bruce Bratrude, Mark Edwins.
White Bird 69.00 — 24: Jay Fraizer; 23: Clay Robinson; 22: Shane Paul, Wade Sickels, Joel Pineda, Eric Brimmer.
Winchester 72.75 — 25: Jared Arnzen; 24: Brett Arnzen, Michael Brannan, Monty Moddrell, Todd Ott, Cole Riggers.
Yakima Valley 73.80 — 25: Don Lint, James Klingele, Dale Klingele; 24: Jennefer Klingele, Brett Mallon, Rick White, Steve Carner, Janet Shields.
JUNIORS
Team scores — 1. Orofino-Pierce 210; 2. Weiser 208: 3. Hermiston 207; 4. Culdesac 203; 5. St. Maries 200; 6. Garfield 199; 7. Pomeroy 199; 8. Yakima Valley 198; 9. Cottonwood 193; 10. Grangeville 192; 11. Hauser Lake 188; 12. Bonners Ferry 180; T13. Davenport 172; T13. Nezperce 172; 15. Wallace-Kellogg 168; 16. Boise 166; 17. Troy-Deary 159; 18. Endicott 154; 19. Winchester 148; 20. Colton 146; 21. Malden-Pine 138; 22. Baker 112; 23. White Bird 76; 24. Wenatchee 75.
Baker 20 — 20: Jose Armenta.
Boise 56 — 22: Clayton Heinzerling; 18: Niland Romero; 16: Gavin Mills.
Bonners Ferry 57 — 20: Garrick Patty; 19: Judah Roffler; 18: Trenton Myers.
Colton 50 — 21: Wade Moser; 18: Justin Leavitt; 11: Ben Reisenauer, Jack Reisenauer
Cottonwood 61 — 21: Lane Mader; 20: Tristian Mader, Carter Shears.
Culdesac 69 — 23: Liam Burke, Austin Biging, Loghan Triplett.
Davenport 54 — 20: Lacey Collier, Levi Collier; 14: Brielle Balance, Tyler Ballance.
Endicott 52 — 22: James Garrett; 16: Marty Meserve; 14: Hagen Phillips.
Garfield 63 — 22: Riley Pfaff; 21: Nicholas Meeuwsen; 20: Houston Jeffries.
Grangeville 61 — 23: Colton Thompson;19: Adam Dreyer, Abel Hagen, Joe Jessup, Kaden Newton.
Hauser Lake 64 — 23: Jasper Brondt, 21: Wyatt Powers; 20: Matthew Longdon.
Hermiston 68 — 23: Radley Griggs, Brady Coller; 22: Joel Ewing, Alexis Ewing.
Malden-Pine 41 — 20: Torin; 21: Brayden Greenwalt.
Nezperce 62 — 22: Jefferson Soderling; 21: Grant Ingram; 19: Tayton Johnson.
Orofino-Pierce 68 — 24: Bruce Bradley; 23: Johnathan Wicks; 21: Lane Turcott, Aiden Olive.
Pomeroy 69 — 24: Gunner Magill; 23: Luke Collier; 22: Carter Barron.
St. Maries 67 — 23: Noah Cook; 22: Brooklyn Charles, Calli Mauza.
Troy-Deary 53 — 18: Alazane Espy, Gage Minden; 17: Jadon Schultz.
Wallace-Kellogg 57 — 22: Darby Sager; 18: Arliss Sager; 17: Lane Schroeder, Layne Trecker.
Weiser 73 — 25: Weston Anderson, Bobbie Freelove; 23: Hadley Baptiste.
White Bird 36 — 20: Trayven Sickels; 16: Harlee Brannan.
Winchester 50 — 23: Aaron Kinzer; 18: Isaac Moddrell; 12: Orland Dupuis.
Yakima Valley 62 — 22: Austin Bellotti, Jacob Clark; 18: Brennan Ford.