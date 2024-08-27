This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

GYMNASTICS360’s Elder runs the table

Charlee Elder of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club ran the table with First All-Around honors plus a special Life of the Party award for all for of her Xcel Silver events: vault, bars, beam and floor at the Flip Festival hosted by Dynamic Athletic Center in Spokane last weekend.

Teammates Hailey Grimm (Xcel Diamond), Marjorie Remacle (Xcel Platinum), Halle Berquist (Xcel Silver), Cleo Leer (Xcel Bronze), Laikyn Scott (Xcel Bronze) and Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt (Xcel Bronze) all received First All-Around honors in their divisions. On a team level, 360 Gymnastics ranked first in the Xcel Platinum, Silver and Bronze categories.

Xcel Bronze

First-place team.

Charlotte Cadez-Schmidt — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Bars.

Laikyn Scott — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Beam.

Cleo Leer — 1st All-Around (tied with Scott).

Melody Cadez-Schmidt — 3rd All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault.

Xcel Silver

First-place team.

Charlee Elder — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor.

Ally Russell — 1st All-Around.

Quinnley Packwood — 2nd All-Around.

Halle Berquist — 1st All-Around, Life of the Party on Floor (tied with Elder).

Emily Strobel — 3rd All-Around.

Elivia Newstrom — 3rd All-Around, Life of the Party on Vault

Xcel Gold

Carrigan McCann — 3rd All-Around.

Xcel Platinum

First-place team

Marjorie Remacle — 1st All-Around; Life of the Party on Vault and Floor.

Aspynn Lunders — 2nd All-Around.

Xcel Diamond

Hailey Grimm — 1st All-Around; Life of the Party on Bars.

CHEERLEADINGLewiston programs dominant in Boise

Lewiston High School and Sacajawea Middle School dominated their divisions in the Treasure Valley Invitational meet held Saturday in Boise.

The high school program, fielding 54 competitors against teams from eight other Idaho Class 5A schools, swept to first place in the varsity pom pom, sideline and show routine categories. The 22-athlete middle school team ran the table in the same three events and earned an “Overall Middle School Grand Champion” prize.

BASKETBALL

Six qualify for regional Hoopshoot

Breez Okeze of All Saints and Wyatt Shawley of Asotin each shot 21-for-25, leading all shooters and winning their divisions in the Lewiston Elks Lodge District Hoopshoot held at Whitman School on Jan. 18.

The first-place winner for each division advances to the regional contest to be held in Nampa on March 15.

BOYS

8-9 — 1. Jayce Holthouse, Camelot Elementary, 19-25; 2. Driggs Sexton, St. Maries 14-25; T3. Hayes Robertson, Moscow, 13-25, Byron Maynard, Grangeville, 13-25.

10-11 — 1. Slade Sheldon, Heights Elementary, 20-25; 2. Ayden Hays, Grangeville, 18-25; 3. Connor Hayes, Moscow, 16-25.

12-13 — 1. Wyatt Shawley, Asotin, 21-25; 2. Samuel Goeckner, Grangeville, 17-25; 3. Jason Harner, Moscow, 16-25.

GIRLS

8-9 — 1. Olivia Roehl, McSorley Elementary, Lewiston, 14-25; 2. Emberlyn Moore, Grangeville, 7-25; 3. Emma Cowen, Moscow, 3-25.

10-11 — 1. Hope Whitford, St. Maries, 13-25; 2. Lyncoln Estrada, Heights Elementary, 10-25; 3. Charlee Stanzak, Grangeville, 5-25.

12-13 — 1. Breez Okeze, Asotin, 21-25; 2. Violet Smith, Moscow, 18-25, 3. Bailey Schumacher, Grangeville, 17-25.

TRAPSHOOT

Camas Prairie shoot near deadlock through Week 3

Yakima Valley edged into the overall lead with 223.20 points while Orofino-Pierce continued to lead area teams with a fourth-place total of 222.75 after Week 3 of the Camas Prairie Trapshoot event.

At the junior level, Orofino-Pierce maintained the lead, sitting at a total of 210 points to second-place Weiser’s 208.

The 10-week Camas Prairie Trapshoot continues with a fourth round of competition this weekend.

Team scores — 1. Yakima Valley 223.20; 2. Wallace/Kellogg 223.00; 3. Weiser 223.00; 4. Orofino-Pierce 222.75; 5. Hauser Lake 221.89; 6. Colton 220.61; 7. Winchester 220.50; 8. Culdesac 219.50; T9. Nezperce 219.00; T9. Pomeroy 219.00; 11. Garfield 218.50; 12. Hermiston 216.50; 13. Wenatchee 216.00; 14. Boise 215.70; 15. Grangeville 214.71; 16. St. Maries 214.25; 17. Cottonwood 213.60; 18. Troy-Deary 212.36; 19. White Bird 211.00; 20. Malden-Pine 210.00; 21. Davenport 207.00; T22. Baker 201.00; T22. Endicott 201.00; T24. Bonners Ferry 195.00; T24. Indian Valley 195.00; 26. Walla Walla 134.00.