Cougs lose men’s basketball Apple Cup in Seattle to Huskies

AREA ROUNDUP

SEATTLE — The Washington State Cougars jumped out to an early lead over the Washington Huskies but lost it by halftime thanks to a torrential downpour of Husky 3-pointers in a men’s basketball Apple Cup game Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies beat the Cougars 89-73.

UW transfer Nate Calmese paced the Cougars with 21 points in his old stomping grounds and Eastern Washington transfer Ethan Price added 16.

The Huskies’ DJ Davis posted 21 points thanks to three 3-pointers and a 10-for-12 clip from the free-throw line.

Wednesday was the 300th meeting between the Cougars and the Huskies but first meeting in years as nonconference opponents after UW left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten and WSU plays the next two seasons in the West Coast Conference.

The Cougs started strong with Calmese accounting for six of WSU’s first 15 points through six minutes on his old home court.

The Cougars cooled from there just as the Huskies heated up. UW went on a 7-0 run to trail by one after 10 minutes.

Price hit four straight free throws to rebuild the Cougar lead to five and Calmese took advantage of a WSU defensive stop to send a lob to sophomore Isaiah Watts.

Watts, whose grandfather Slick Watts played for the Seattle SuperSonics and father Donald Watts played for the Huskies, rose up to receive Calmese’s lob and slam it in to restore the Cougar lead to five with 8:08 to go in the first half.

Several minutes later, Davis and Tyler Harris unlocked the Husky cheat codes as they hit their 3-point shots and the Cougs’ treys bounced out.

The Huskies shot a sizzling 50% from the floor and 48% from beyond the arc as the Cougars’ shot 43% and 30% from deep.

WSU lost the lead with about five minutes remaining in the first half and never got it back.

The Cougars turned the ball over an alarming 22 times to UW’s seven with Calmese and Watts’ each losing the ball five times.

WASHINGTON ST. (9-3)

Erikstrup 3-7 0-0 7, Price 4-10 7-7 16, L.Watts 4-10 7-8 15, Calmese 8-18 3-3 21, I.Watts 4-9 0-2 9, Thrastarson 1-2 0-0 2, Wynott 1-1 0-0 3, Okafor 0-1 0-1 0, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-21 73.

WASHINGTON (8-3)

Osobor 6-10 1-1 13, Davis 4-10 10-12 21, Harris 5-12 1-1 14, Ihenacho 4-4 4-8 12, Mason 6-13 0-1 15, Diallo 5-9 1-2 12, King 0-2 0-0 0, Breidenbach 1-2 0-1 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 17-26 89.

Halftime — Washington 35-31. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 6-20 (Calmese 2-7, Wynott 1-1, Erikstrup 1-3, Price 1-4, I.Watts 1-5), Washington 10-21 (Harris 3-5, Mason 3-6, Davis 3-7, Diallo 1-1, Breidenbach 0-1, King 0-1). Fouled Out — Erikstrup. Rebounds — Washington St. 36 (L.Watts 8), Washington 20 (Osobor 8). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Price 4), Washington 18 (Osobor, Davis, Ihenacho 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 26, Washington 20. A — 7,880 (10,000).

UC Davis 74, Idaho 66

DAVIS — The Vandals lost to the Aggies despite Kolton Mitchell scoring a career-high 26 points on an 8-for-12 shooting clip. Forward Takai Hardy secured his first double-double, with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jojo Anderson contributed 13 points, his second double-figure effort of the season.

The Aggies went on a 14-5 run to open the second before the Vandals answered back with a 7-0 hot streak to pull back within seven with 12 minutes remaining.

UC Davis began to pull away, leading by as much as 15 with just over three minutes to go before Idaho scored 11 unanswered to slash the Aggie advantage to just four with 42 seconds left. UC Davis made its free throws down the stretch to ice the game and seal an eight-point victory.

Idaho converted 86% of its shots from the charity stripe, its best percentage of the season. The Vandals also received 31 points off the bench, their fourth time this season with 30-or-more bench points.

IDAHO (4-8)

Mims 1-3 0-0 2, Mrus 1-10 0-0 3, Gonzalez 2-7 0-0 4, Mitchell 8-12 6-6 26, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 3-7 5-5 12, Hardy 5-9 3-6 13, Brickner 0-2 0-0 0, Linhardt 1-3 2-2 4, Steele 0-1 2-2 2, Klapper 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 18-21 66.

UC DAVIS (7-4)

Rocak 3-4 6-8 13, Tamba 3-6 3-7 9, DeBruhl 3-9 4-4 11, Johnson 6-17 7-14 19, Sevilla 2-4 4-4 10, Cooper 2-3 3-4 7, Daughtery 2-4 0-2 5, Lose 0-2 0-0 0, Chappell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 27-43 74.

Halftime — UC Davis 32-25. 3-Point Goals — Idaho 6-24 (Mitchell 4-7, Anderson 1-3, Mrus 1-7, Linhardt 0-1, Payne 0-1, Mims 0-2, Gonzalez 0-3), UC Davis 5-14 (Sevilla 2-4, Rocak 1-1, Daughtery 1-2, DeBruhl 1-3, Lose 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out — Mims, Tamba. Rebounds — Idaho 26 (Hardy 10), UC Davis 33 (Rocak 11). Assists — Idaho 5 (Anderson, Hardy 2), UC Davis 12 (DeBruhl 6). Total Fouls — Idaho 25, UC Davis 19. A — 875 (7,600).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLUC Davis 65, Idaho 58

The Vandals conceded a 14-point third quarter lead and lost to the visiting UC Davis Aggies.

Idaho (7-3) shot 31.3% from the floor and was outrebounded for the first time this season.

Olivia Nelson paced the Vandals with 20 points and Jennifer Aadland delivered her second straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Idaho came out of the gates strong with a 10-2 game-opening run before the Aggies’ 16-1 run to close the third quarter led to a 44-40 UC Davis lead.

UC Davis picked up 23 point from its bench to Idaho’s four bench points, won the paint 26-20 and captalized on fastbreaks with a 16-4 advantage.

Idaho will travel to California State University Northridge to play at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN +.

UC DAVIS (7-4)

Norris 6-16 3-5 19, Sabel 4-14 4-4 13, Epps 4-10 0-0 8, Burns 1-3 0-0 2, Shine 0-0 0-0 0, Sussex 3-8 3-3 10, Bennett 3-6 2-2 9, Fitzgerald 1-4 2-2 4, Glad 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-1 0, Totals 22-62 14-16 65.

IDAHO (7-3)

Nelson 7-19 4-4 20, Aadland 4-111-3 10, Hassmann 3-10 1-1 8, Schweizer 1-4 4-6 6, Bukvic 4-12 0-0 10, Brans 0-2 0-0 0, Pinheiro 1-4 0-0 2, Uriarte 1-2 0-0 2, Beatriz 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 10-14 58

UC Davis 12 8 24 21 — 65

Idaho 10 16 14 18 — 58

3-Point Goals — UC Davis 7-25 (Norris 4-8, Sabel 1-7, Nya 0-1, Sussex 1-3, Bennett 1-3, Fitzgerald 0-3.) Idaho 6-23 (Nelson 2-3, Aadland 1-5, Bukvic 2-6, Hassmann 1-5, Uriarte 0-1, Pinherio 0-1, Brans 0-1, Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva 0-1). Assists — UC Davis 10 (Sabel 2, Epps 2, Fitzgerald 2), Idaho 8 (Nelson 4). Rebounds — UC Davis 50 (Norris 15), Idaho 41 Aadland 12). Fouled Out — None. Total Fouls — UC Davis 13, Idaho 17. Technical Fouls — None.

COLLEGE FOOTBALLWSU QB transfers to SEC school

John Mateer, Washington State’s 2024 starting quarterback, committed to Oklahoma of the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night.

Mateer passed for over 3,000 and ran for over 800 yards in a NCAA Football Bowl Subdivison-leading 44 total touchdowns (29 passing, 15 rushing).

He joins former WSU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski, who took the same positions at OU.

