SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Hayden Springer birdied three of his last four holes Thursday for a 6-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with Justin Lower before darkness kept the opening round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from finishing.

Joel Dahmen, of Clarkston, fired a 1-over 72 and sits tied for 66th. He had six birdies on the day, but also had two double bogeys and three bogeys.

Dahmen entered the tournament in 121st place in the FedExCup standings, with the 125 players earning PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. He is trying to move up or keep his place.

Springer needed a start like this with only two tournaments left in the PGA Tour season. He came to Bermuda at No. 125 in the FedEx Cup — right at the cutoff for keeping full status.

Lower is safe at No. 95 and brought good form to the island in the middle of the Atlantic, coming off a runner-up finish in Mexico last week.

They were one shot ahead of Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett and Kevin Dougherty, who still had the 18th hole at Port Royal to play to complete his round.

Springer is doing his best not to think about his position in the FedEx Cup standings.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start. I mean, that’s where you want to be, you want to play well every day,” he said. “I think I need it as much as anybody, so it’s definitely nice to do that and hopefully it will continue all week.”

Springer has experience with a fast start. He posted one of two sub-60s rounds on the PGA Tour this year when he opened with a 59 at the John Deere Classic in July. He followed with a 71 and wound up in a tie for seventh.