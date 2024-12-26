EC Enterprises unveils present for valley

EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade outside Lewiston has been home to a great variety of events over the past few years.

Motocross, supercross, demolition derbies, monster truck rallies and even a “horsepower vs. horse power” motorcycle-versus-equine racing event have been among the attractions featured at the park’s FreedomNorthwest Arena. Still, few might have anticipated what has now been revealed as the next planned addition to the venue’s repertoire:

Currently under construction at the motorsports park is a sprint boat racing course.

What is sprint boat racing?

Also known as “jetsprint racing,” the sport originated in New Zealand in the 1980s. It features jet-powered motorboats negotiating predetermined courses at speeds that can approach 90 miles per hour on straightaways. The races call for two-person crews: a driver who directly operates the boat and a navigator who gives directions.

“It’s pretty exciting,” EC Enterprises founder and owner Eric Christiansen said. “They’re high-speed. They’ve got lots of horsepower — anywhere from 500 to 2,000 horsepower for a 13-to-14-foot boat.”

Christiansen plans to divide the racing up into three classes based on the size and power modifications of the engines. Boats will navigate the course one at a time, each trying to outdo the opposition on the clock.

Fitting it all in

A park nestled along the side of a steep uphill grade might seem an unlikely site for boating of any kind, but the course will occupy the flattened space traditionally home to the motocross track, where Christiansen reports that there is “kind of a natural bowl” and holding water is “not going to be a problem at all.”

“The boats run in these channels, and the channels are roughly 20 feet wide by 3 feet deep,” he said. “It’s a dug course and has lots of corners.”

Christiansen emphasized that this area has strong historical ties to sprint boat racing; for example, it produced a world-elite competitor in Ryan Rogers (now best-known as the owner Lewiston’s Rogers Toyota), whose son River Rogers is currently active in the sport.