SportsDecember 14, 2024

FIRST LOOK: Idaho’s season ends in Bozeman with 52-19 loss to Montana State

Dwyer records a career-high 189 yards

Sports staff
Idaho offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi (74) and tight end Alex Moore (84) walk along the sideline during a Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Montana State on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Bozeman, Mont.,
Idaho offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi (74) and tight end Alex Moore (84) walk along the sideline during a Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Montana State on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Bozeman, Mont., Idaho Athletics

The No. 8 Idaho Vandals' third straight trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and second consecutive quarterfinal appearance ended in Bozeman, Mont., with a 52-19 loss to Montana State.

A first-quarter Isiah King interception immediately followed by a 55-yard touchdown pass from Idaho quarterback Jack Layne to sophomore wide receiver Jordan Dwyer tied it at 7-7. The Bobcats and Vandals traded field goals to keep it even at 10 in the second quarter before Montana State raddled off 21 straight points to close the second quarter after the Vandals attempted and failed to secure an onside kick, then fumbled the ball on their next drive and then allowed a 63-yard run from quarterback Tommy Mellott before halftime.

For the second straight week, Dwyer set a career-high with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches.

Mellott, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, completed 12-of-18 passes for 174 yards and added 131 yards rushing on 14 attempts. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for one as running back Adam Jones, the Big Sky Freshman of the year, totaled 95 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns.

Idaho ended the season with 10 wins and four losses, three of them to No. 1 teams. Montana State advances to the semifinals and will face the winner of No. 5 UC Davis and No. 4 South Dakota.

