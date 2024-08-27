MOSCOW — Kendrick seniors Sawyer Hewett, Wyatt Cook, Caleb O’Bryant, Xavier Carpenter, Carson Hogan, Brock Boyer, Leyton Brown-Sherrill and Evan Simpson stood patiently on the sideline with a blue watercooler in hand in the final seconds of the Kendrick Tigers’ fourth consecutive state title victory.

Before the clock could hit zero, Cook and O’Bryant ran toward their coach Zane Hobart with cooler in hand, pouring the cool water over Hobart’s head once again.

The Kendrick Tigers were Idaho state football champions for the fourth straight year following their 50-14 win over Butte County on Friday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on the campus of the University of Idaho.

“That’s the fourth time,” Hewett said. “That’s always awesome seeing Hobart get the water dumped on him. I can’t get enough of it to be honest.”

Four in a row

Kendrick’s path to a fourth championship — and first at the Idaho 2A level — was perhaps the Tigers’ toughest test yet. The champions dealt with multiple injuries to starters like seniors Hogan and Hewett throughout the season.

After three straight championships at the former Class 1A DII level, Kendrick made the jump to the reclassified 2A level (formerly called 1A DI), which was a level up from where they previously played.

“We didn’t know what to expect losing all those seniors because last year’s seniors were high caliber,” Cook said. “Knowing we had people stepping up, we had to get them on their horse, get them going, but I had faith in them — they are good athletes.”

The Tigers blew out most of their opponents, but lost to Logos of Moscow 30-18 on Oct. 18 in Kendrick. It was Kendrick’s first loss in three years and broke a 31-game win streak. In a rematch last week in the semifinals, the Tigers beat the Knights 52-26.

“That loss might have been a great thing for us against Logos the first time,” Hobart said. “Made us kind of regain our composure and our focus a little bit and the kids just handled everything that was thrown at them with grace and fortitude.”

Maddox Kirkland and the Tigers “weather the storm”

The Tigers’ dominating victory did not begin as convincingly as it turned out. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Kirkland flung his first throw of the day 49 yards down field to junior wide receiver Ralli Roetcisoender, who Butte County tackled at the 1-yard line. The Tigers ran a couple plays to try to punch it in, but lost the football, allowing the Pirates to recover the fumble.

The Tigers’ defense responded by forcing a fumble of their own and Kirkland found Cade Silflow for the opening score.

Butte County fumbled on the kickoff return, but Kendrick could not capitalize, giving the ball right back to the Pirates on a turnover.

The Tiger defense held strong again, but on the first play of the next drive, Kirkland threw a pass directly to Butte County sophomore Cooper Williams, who intercepted it, leading to the Pirates’ first touchdown off a Razor Duke run.

Butte County faced its own challenges when quarterback Keaton Archibald left the game with an injury and did not return.

Down their starting quarterback in the championship game, the Pirates turned to Duke under center and proceeded to run the ball on almost every play by necessity.

“We had a couple snaps, couple plays that didn’t go our way,” Hobart said. “That game could have easily been a lot different at halftime. You get down to the 1-yard line, you expect to score.”

Hobart said that Kirkland was crucial to Kendrick bouncing back from several early turnovers.

Kirkland said regaining his composure after several early mistakes is something he may have not been able to do even a month ago, but that guys like Hogan and Hewett encouraged him after he made mistakes.

“Mentally, he got stronger all year long,” Hobart said. “Maddox has great arm talent. Some of the best I’ve ever seen as a freshman and sophomore.

“We know he can throw the ball really well a multitude of different ways, but just that mental toughness, just that gunslinger mentality — he did a (much) better job throughout the season.”

Hobart said Butte County defended Kendrick differently than how they expected. After a quarter of play, the Tigers figured out the opportunities in front of them and began to throw the ball deep. The result was nearly 400 passing yards and six passing touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 36-point title win.

Kendrick rattled off 44 straight points with Silflow, Roetcisoender and Hewett combining for seven catches of 30-or-more yards.

Kirkland completed 13-of-20 passes for 393 yards with six touchdowns to one interception.

Ralli Roetcisoender’s big day

Hewett said he told Roetcisoender before the game that Kendrick needed four touchdowns from him.

“And guess what he did? He scored four touchdowns,” Hewett said, grinning ear to ear.

Roetcisoender delivered on his senior teammate’s wish, taking four of his five catches to the house for touchdowns of 32, 1, 63 and 15 yards — one in each quarter.

The 6-foot-2 junior did not play a large role on Kendrick’s previous championships because of age and the depth of the Tigers’ past wide receiver corps but took center stage on Friday.

“It was my time to step up,” Roetcisoender said. “And I did.”

The path to finding the end zone four times in the state title game was the same path that thousands of high school football players take every year.

“Film on Monday, put the work in Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, ball out on Friday,” Roetcisoender said.