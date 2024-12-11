Hounds best Bantams in 2A GSL boys basketball debut

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — In a seesaw 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball opener for both teams, the Pullman Greyhounds built a first-quarter lead and reasserted themselves in the third en route to a 57-42 victory after a rally from visiting Clarkston on Tuesday at Pullman High School.

The Greyhounds’ Daniel Kwon led all scorers with 18 points and Evan Anderson added another 10 for Pullman (2-1, 1-0). For the Bantams (1-3, 0-1), Niko Ah Hi scored a team-high 15 points and Isaiah Woods totaled 14 after hitting four 3-point goals and 2-of-2 free throws.

CLARKSTON (1-3, 0-1)

Isaiah Woods 4 2-2 14, Lee Brown 0 1-2 1, Braxton Forsmann 0 2-2 2, Niko Ah Hi 6 2-3 15, Josh Hoffman 1 1-3 3, Chase Brown 0 1-2 1, Kendry Gimlin 1 3-4 6, Jason Rinard 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-16 42.

PULLMAN (2-1, 1-0)

Gavyn Dealy 4 1-3 9, Cade Rogers 1 0-0 2, Daniel Kwon 7 3-3 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 0-0 9, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 2 0-0 4, Ryan Ha 1 2-2 5, Evan Anderson 4 1-3 10. Totals 23 7-11 57.

Clarkston 7 16 7 12—42

Pullman 20 6 18 13—57

3-point goals — Woods 4, Ah Hi, Kwon, Holstad, Ha, Anderson.

Lewiston 73, Pendleton 48

PENDLETON, Ore. — Royce Fisher spearheaded a tour de force from 3-point range as undefeated Lewiston handled Pendleton (Ore.) in nonleague play.

Fisher shot 10-for-14 from the field including 8-for-12 from 3-point range to total a game-high 28 points. Dray Torpey had three more 3-pointers and 16 points overall for the Bengals (5-0), and Parker Bogar added another two 3s and 12 points. Lewiston totaled 16 baskets from beyond the arc as a team.

LEWISTON (5-0)

Dray Torpey 6 1-1 16, Royce Fisher 10 0-0 28, Drew Alldredge 2 0-0 4, Jordan Walker 3 0-0 7, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 3, Brady Rudolph 0 0-0 0, Blaze Hepburn 3 2-2 9, Parker Bogar 4 2-2 12. Totals 29 5-5 73.

PENDLETON (2-1)

P. Hoffert 0 0-0 0, Krigbaum 0 0-0 0, Reinhart 0 0-0 0, Cary 6 2-5 19, Strong 4 2-4 10, J. Hoffert 1 0-0 3, Coiner 3 0-0 6, Elrod 0 0-0 0, Lehnert 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 4-9 48.

Lewiston 22 21 13 17—73

Pendleton 12 14 12 10—48

3-point goals — Fisher 8, Torpey 2, Bogar 2, Walker, Krasselt, Hepburn, Cary 5, J. Hoffert.

Kendrick 66, Logos 51

KENDRICK — Ralli Roetcisoender hit five 3-point goals and led all scorers with 33 total points to highlight a 2A Whitepine League win for the host Tigers over Logos of Moscow.

The first half was tightly contested, ending with Kendrick (2-1, 1-0) up 31-29. The Tigers stepped up their defense after intermission to hold the Knights (1-1, 1-1) to eight points in the third quarter and create critical scoreboard separation.

Hudson Kirkland had another big game for Kendrick, littering the stat sheets with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Seamus Wilson led the way for Logos, totaling 32 points after hitting four 3-pointers and shooting 6-for-6 from the foul line.

LOGOS (1-1, 1-1)

Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 11 6-6 32, Bo Whitling 1 1-2 6, Baxter Covington 3 1-1 7, Lucius Comis 2 0-1 4, Jeff Brower 0 0-0 0, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 51.

KENDRICK (2-1, 1-0)

Maddox Kirkland 3 0-1 6, Cade Silflow 1 0-2 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 14 0-2 33, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Cook 0 1-2 1, Hudson Kirkland 9 2-2 22. Totals 28 2-7 66.

Logos 12 17 8 14—51

Kendrick 17 14 14 21—66

3-point goals — Wilson 4, Whitling, Roetcisoender 5, H. Kirkland 3.

JV — Kendrick 56, Logos 27.

Deary 56, St. John Bosco 37

DEARY — Wyatt Vincent scored 14 points in his first game of the season, Nolan Hubbard added 14 of his own and the Mustangs stampeded past the Patriots in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Deary (2-1, 2-1) snagged 17 steals as a team. Hubbard had seven assists and TJ Beyer chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

St. John Bosco (0-3, 0-3) was paced by Nathan Wassmuth with a game-high 16 points.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-3, 0-3)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 1 0-0 2, Tommy Rose 1 0-0 2, Cody Weckman 3 0-0 7, Henry Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Ignatius Parmentier 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 8 0-0 16, Connor Nuxoll 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 0-0 37.

DEARY (2-1, 2-1)

TJ Beyer 3 1-2 8, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 5 0-0 14, Nolan Hubbard 6 0-0 14, Jacob Mechling 4 0-2 8, Blake Clark 4 0-0 8, Jaymon Keen 1 2-4 4. Totals 23 3-8 56.

St. John Bosco 8 11 6 12—37

Deary 18 19 9 10—56

3-point goals — Weckman, Vincent 4, Hubbard 2, Beyer.

Potlatch 61, Troy 41

POTLATCH — Chase and Everett Lovell scored 17 points apiece to lead the host Loggers to a 2A Whitepine League victory over visiting Troy.

Brody Mitchell added another 11 points for Potlatch (1-1, 1-0), while Dominic Holden led the Trojans (0-1, 0-1) with 15 points in their season debut.

TROY (0-1, 0-1)

Wade Moser 1 0-2 3, Rowan Tyler 2 3-4 8, Alex Paradise, Dominic Holden 4 5-6 15, Connor Wilson 3 0-1 6, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 4, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 5, Connor Hunt, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 41.

POTLATCH (1-1, 1-0)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 0 2-4 2, Chase Lovell 8 0-0 17, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 7 3-6 17, Jameson Morris 5 0-0 12, Brody Mitchell 5 1-2 11, Hunter Redmon 1 0-0 2, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-12 61.

Troy 11 7 9 14—41

Potlatch 22 13 16 10—61

3-point goals — Holden 2, Tyler, Mason, Moser, Morris 2, C. Lovell.

JV — Potlatch won.

C — Potlatch won.

Prairie 68, Clearwater Valley 35

COTTONWOOD — Nine different Prairie players got on the board as the Pirates of Cottonwood sailed past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in nonleague play.

Nate Forsmann (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Briggs Rambo (14 points, 10 boards) led the Pirates (1-1) to victory with a pair of double-doubles.

Coach Tim Scheffler credited Prairie’s “pressure defense” and playing “offensively inside out” for the dominant win.

Hyson Scott had 22 points for Clearwater Valley (1-2).

CLEARWATER VALLEY (1-2)

Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 5, Hyson Scott 8 5-8 22, Lane Thivierge 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 3, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 0 1-4 1, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 8-14 35.

PRAIRIE (1-1)

Logan Weber 4 0-2 8, Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 3 1-1 8, Briggs Rambo 5 4-9 14, Chase VonBargen 2 0-0 6, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 2 0-0 6, Collin Ray 1 0-0 2, Ben Secrest 1 0-1 2, Nate Forsmann 7 0-3 14, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 5-16 68.

Clearwater Valley 13 11 6 5—35

Prairie 26 20 12 10—68

3-point goals — Wellard, Scott, Louwien, VonBargen 2, M. Rehder 2, Schwartz.

Timberline 66, Highland 30

CRAIGMONT — Timberline of Weippe got nine players on the board including three in double figures en route to a 1A Whitepine League win over Highland of Craigmont.

Clayton Hunter (18 points), Ares Mabberly (15) and Justice Richardson (11) headed up the offense for the Spartans (3-1, 3-0), who held the Huskies (1-2, 0-2) to two points in the opening quarter.

For Highland, Trevor Knowlton had a team-high 16 points.

HIGHLAND (1-2, 0-2)

Jackson Smith 2 0-0 5, Trevor Knowlton 6 4-18 16, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 1 2-4 5, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, H. Lunders 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 6-23 30.

TIMBERLINE (3-1, 3-0)

Ares Mabberly 6 0-0 15, Clayton Hunter 7 0-0 18, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 1 0-0 2, Korbin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Parker Hodges 4 0-0 8, Justice Richardson 4 2-4 11, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 4-6 4, Leighton Binder 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-10 66.

Highland 2 10 11 7—30

Timberline 14 15 23 14—66

3-point goals — Smith, Crow, Hunter 4, Mabberly 3, Richardson.

Colfax 60, Upper Columbia Academy 35

COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor including six 3-point goals to total 26 points and lead Colfax to victory in its Northeast 2B League opener against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.

The unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) got off to a “quick start offensively,” according to coach Reece Jenkin, and never looked back. Eight players in all scored for Colfax.

UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (1-1, 0-1)

Baker 0 0-0 0, MacLachlan 3 2-3 9, Fly 3 0-0 7, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chavez 1 0-0 2, Jordan 1 0-0 3, Birmingham 1 0-2 2, Libby 5 0-0 10, Ermshar 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-5 35.

COLFAX (4-0, 1-0)

Gunner Brown 2 0-0 5, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 5, Jayce Kelly 4 0-0 9, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 10 0-0 26, JP McAnally 2 1-2 5, Caleb Lustig 1 0-0 2, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 1-2 60.

UCA 6 7 12 10—35

Colfax 18 23 17 2—60

3-point goals — MacLachlan, Fly, Jordan, Jenkin 6, Brown, L. Kelly, J. Kelly.

JV — Colfax def. UCA.

Asotin 58, Garfield-Palouse 53

PALOUSE — Visiting Asotin survived a late rally from Garfield-Palouse to claim a nonleague win.

Cody Ells (21 points) and Sam Hall (18) led the way for the unbeaten Panthers (4-0).

Lane Collier (17 points) and Landon Orr (13) headed things up for Gar-Pal (1-2).

ASOTIN (4-0)

Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 1 0-0 2, Peter Eggleston 3 0-0 7, Spencer Conklin 2 0-0 4, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Sam Hall 8 2-2 18, Cody Ells 7 7-10 21, AJ Olerich 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-12 58.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-2)

Bryce Pfaff 3 1-2 7, Lane Collier 7 2-2 17, Macent Rardon 1 1-2 3, Liam Cook 2 0-0 4, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 6, Landon Orr 4 5-8 13. Totals 20 9-14 53.

Asotin 14 16 21 7—58

Garfield-Palouse 8 14 13 18—53

3-point goals — Eggleston, Collier.

JV — Garfield-Palouse 53, Asotin 52.

Salmon River 45, Horseshoe Bend 27

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Traveling Salmon River of Riggins held Horseshoe Bend to single digits in each of the four quarters of a Long Pin Conference season debut victory.

Blake Shepherd (15 points), Kingston Pyle (11) and Gage Crump (10) all made double-digit offensive contributions for the triumphant Savages (1-1, 1-0).

SALMON RIVER (1-1, 1-0)

Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 3 2-5 10, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 5 2-2 15, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 0 1-2 1, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 11. Totals 17 5-9 45.

HORSESHOE BEND (0-4, 0-1)

Lukken March 1 0-0 2, Trey Bauer 1 0-0 2, Colby Swan 10 1-3 21, Lakota Innes 0 0-0 0, Damien Olsen 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 1-5 27.

Salmon River 14 10 9 12—45

Horseshoe Bend 8 6 6 7—27

3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 2, Pyle.

Orofino 71, Grangeville 52

GRANGEVILLE — Hudson Schneider scored 15 points and Blake Barlow added 14 to lead Orofino to a successful start to its 3A Central Idaho League season as the Maniacs rode a strong opening quarter to victory over the host Bulldogs.

Orofino (3-1, 1-0) got eight players on the board. Tate Thacker (12 points) and Tate Schumacher (11) spearheaded the unsuccessful effort for Grangeville (1-3, 0-1).

OROFINO (3-1, 1-0)

Jake Runia 4 0-0 9, Nick Bonner 3 3-8 9, Hudson Schneider 6 0-2 15, Landon Bernett 2 0-0 5, Landon Conley 3 2-4 8, Blake Barlow 5 2-2 14, Aiden Olive 2 2-4 6, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 9-20.

GRANGEVILLE (1-3, 0-1)

Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 5 0-0 11, Tate Thacker 4 3-4 12, McCoy Stamper 2 0-0 5, Joe Wood 1 1-1 3, Shawn Chahal 3 2-4 9, Will Told 1 0-2 2, Troy Long 3 0-0 6, Gage Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 6-11 52.

Orofino 31 12 15 13—71