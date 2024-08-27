AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho soccer’s Peters sets Big Sky assist record

AREA ROUNDUP
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho senior Alyssa Peters broke the Big Sky all-time career assist record and the Vandals defeated Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference soccer game on Sunday.
Peters had two assists for Idaho (9-4-2, 3-1-1) to move to 28 in her collegiate career to sit alone on the Big Sky all-time list. The senior also scored a goal, her second of the season.
Idaho 1 2—3
Northern Arizona 1 1—2
Northern Arizona — Erin O’Connor (Deniah Wells), 17th.
Idaho — Annika Farley (Alyssa Peters), 23rd.
Idaho — Peters, 66th.
Idaho — Sienna Gonzales (Peters), 71st.
Northern Arizona — Micala Boex, 86th.
Shots — Idaho 17; Northern Arizona 16.
Saves — Idaho: Paula Flores 5; Northern Arizona: Trinity Corcoran 4.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU’s Burcham in top 5
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Cougars are in the top five, the Vandals in the top 10, after the first round of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational at the Stockton Country Club on Monday.
Dylan Burcham shot a 4-under 71 to lead Washington State. Burcham is in a tie for fourth place, five strokes behind three golfers who shared the opening round lead.
Dalton Dean, Samuel Johnson and Joe Sykes each shot an even-71 for Idaho.
The Cougars shot a team score of 281 and are in a tie for fifth place, the Vandals finished the day with a score of 285 and are in a tie for 10th in the 15 team field.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 272; 2. Pacific 275; T3. Grand Canyon 276; T3. California Baptist; T5. California 281; T5. Washington State 281; 7. UC San Diego 282; 8. UC Irvine 284; T9. Idaho 285; T9. Sacramento State 285; T9. CSU-Fullerton 285; 12. CSU-Northridge 287; 13. UC Riverside 289; 14. Nevada 290; 15. Utah Tech 292.
Individual leaders — You Choi, San Diego 66; Travis Robbie, Pacific 66; Jaden Cantafio, San Diego 66.
Washington State individuals — T4. Dylan Burcham 67; T19. Sam Renner 70; T46. Ben Borgida 72; T46. Tate Bruggeman 72; T72. Jakob Chicoyne 75.
Other Washington State individuals — T33. Garrett Harrison 71.
Idaho individuals — T33. Dalton Dean 71; T33 Samuel Johnson 71; T33. Joe Sykes 71; T46. Josh McCartain 72; T91. Matt McGann 80.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2025 Apple Cup to be played in Pullman
Washington State and Washington announced the date for the 2025 Apple Cup football game. The Cougs and Huskies will meet for the 117th time on Sept. 20, 2025, at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Week 4 matchup comes one week later in the schedule than the ‘24 Apple Cup, now a nonconference meeting between the Big Ten’s Huskies and the Pac-12’s Cougars. The two schools had committed to play each other through 2028 on a home-and-home basis.
WSU won this year’s Apple Cup 24-19 on Sept. 14 at neutral Lumen Field in Seattle.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho in top five
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vandals are in a tie for fifth place after the first two rounds of the PSU Invitational at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
The Vandals impoved by seven strokes in Round 2 over the opening round and have a team score of 605. Idaho is 10 strokes behind leaders Montana State and Seattle.
Zoe Newell leads Idaho with a 4-over 148 through two rounds. Newell is seven strokes behind leader Gabriella Ilardi of Eastern Washington.
Team scores — T1. Montana State 595; T1. Seattle 595; 3. Eastern Washington 597; 4. Weber State 599; T5. Idaho 605; T5. Utah Valley 605; 7. Southern Utah 606; 8. Portland State 607; 9. Montana 613; 10. Idaho State 635.
Individual leader — Gabriella Ilardi, Eastern Washiington 141.
Idaho individuals — T7. Zoe Newell 148; T12. Kaylin Johnson 149; T30. Emma Heyman 154; T43. Jenna Bruggeman 158.
Other Idaho individuals — T27. Laura Caamano 153; T43. Boram Jung 158; T64. Sofia Lippiello 181.
COLLEGE TENNIS
WSU gets 3 teams in quarters
BERKELEY, Calif. — The Cougars had three doubles teams reach the quarterfinals in the ITA NW Region Championships.
All three doubles teams lost in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Maxine Murphy and Eva Alvarez Sande lost 8-3 to Valencia Xu and Alexis Blokhina of Stanford.
Elyse Tse and Chisato Kanemaki fell to Washington’s Sophie Luescher and Erika Matsuda 8-2. Hania Abouelsaad and Martina Markov were swept by Connie Ma and Valerie Glozman of Stanford.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Two Cougs earn weekly conference honors
Washington State senior Katy Ryan was named the West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Lucie Blažková was named the WCC Freshman Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Ryan recorded a career-high 30 kills in WSU’s win over Saint Mary’s on her way to a league-leading 47 kills and 50.5 points.
Blažková complied a league-leading five solo blocks to add to her 13 total blocks. She posted 15 kills and .378 hitting percentage for 25 points total.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Garfield-Palouse 50, Dayton 16
PALOUSE — In a rare Monday night game, the Vikings beat the Bulldogs in a 1B Southeast Wheat Division game.
Gar-Pal quarterback Bryce Pfaff completed each of his seven passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
The Vikings (2-4, 2-1) pounded the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2) on the ground as Lane Collier took the rock seven times for 147 yards with three touchdowns, including an 83-yard rushing score and a 40-yard touchdown catch.
Garfield-Palouse face a short turnaround after playing a postponed game. The Vikings will face St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dayton 0 0 0 16—16
Gar-Pal 22 14 14 0—50
Gar-Pal — Macent Rardon 16 pass from Bryce Pfaff (Lane Collier run).
Gar-Pal — Rardon 20 pass from Pfaff (run failed).
Gar-Pal — Kaleb Kelnhofer 1 run (Rardon pass from Pfaff).
Gar-Pal — Collier 83 run (pass failed).
Gar-Pal — Collier 40 pass from Pfaff (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).
Gar-Pal — Collier 16 run (run failed).
Gar-Pal — Rowan Edwards 3 run (Riley Pfaff pass from Bryce Pfaff).
Dayton — Byren Collier 46 pass from Jordan McCowen (Denver Hutchens pass from McCowen).
Dayton — McCowen 20 run (Collier pass from McCowen).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Grangeville 2, Timberlake 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the 4A Intermountain League district tournament with a victory over Timberlake.
Grangeville (5-4-4) will face Bonners Ferry today at 1 p.m. in Post Falls. The winner will go to the district tournament final and earn a bid to state.
Priest River 1, Orofino 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Maniacs were shutout in their 4A Intermountain League district tournament game against Priest River.
Orofino finished the season 4-7-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville 1, St. Maries 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals after a shutout win against the Lumberjacks in the 4A Intermountain League district tournament.
Grangeville (7-5-1) will face top-seed CDA Charter with a state berth on the line today at 11 a.m. in Post Falls.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pirates swing at Knights
The Pirates defeated 2A Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.
Prairie (11-9, 7-5) was paced by Tamden Pecarovich with 18 assists. Pecarovich was 16-of-16 from the service line.
“Want team to be on the up and up heading into the district tournament,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “I felt like tonight was that kind of night.”
Logos dropped to 4-16 overall and 3-9 in league play.
JV: Prairie def. Logos
C-Team: Prairie def. Logos
Hounds beat Bears in Boarder Battle
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds dug in for the five-set victory over the Bears in a nonleague Battle of the Palouse meeting
Pullman (6-5) won in a match with set scores of 25-14, 25-16, 14-25, 22-25 and 15-8.
Greyhound sophomore setter Camber Wolfe collected 50 assists to boost an offense paced by Ella Forster (15 kills), Jasmyne Washington (12 kills) and Rowyn Lee (11 kills). Kitty Keane led the Hounds in digs with 17.
“Started off really strong,” Pullman coach Megan McNannay said. “Proud of them for pulling through in the fifth.”
Moscow dropped to 10-13 on the season.
Grangeville tops Kamiah
KAMIAH — The Bulldogs earned a 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21 nonleague victory against the rival Kubs.
Adalei Lefebvre led Grangeville (10-8) with 19 kills. Addisyn Vanderwall had 31 assists and was 18-for-18 at the service line.
Caryss Barger added 32 digs and six kills.
Kamiah dropped to 13-10 with the loss.
JV — Grangeville def. Kamiah 2-1
Wildcats win wild one
COLTON — The Wildcats thrashed Tekoa-Rosalia in five sets in a 1B Southeast clash. The scoreboard read 26-24, 16-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Holly Heitstuman led the Wildcats (5-9, 4-8) with 10 kills and 18 digs. Adara Liguori dished out 17 assits and Mere Bell landed four aces and two blocks.