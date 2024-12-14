Kubs claw past Tigers in boys basketball action

AREA ROUNDUP

KENDRICK — Kamiah’s Jaden Crowe and Matthew Oatman both converted a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to propel the team to a 60-53 Whitepine League boys basketball win over Kendrick on Friday.

Dave Kludt scored a game-high 23 points for the Kubs (5-0, 2-0) and Lawson Landmark pitched in 17.

Maddox Kirkland contributed 16 points for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1) in the loss, and Hudson Kirkland added 13.

KAMIAH (5-0, 2-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 2 1-2 7, Jack Engeldow 1 0-0 3, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 8, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 7 5-8 23, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 7 2-3 17, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-13 60.

KENDRICK (2-2, 1-1)

Maddox Kirkland 8 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 2-2 12, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Cook 3 0-0 6, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 5 0-0 13, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-2 53.

Kamiah 18 13 12 17—60

Kendrick 14 11 14 14—53

3-point goals — Kludt 4, Crowe 2, M. Oatman 2, Engledow, L. Landmark, Kirkland 3.

JV — Kendrick 61, Kamiah 27

Prairie 58, Troy 30

COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood’s balanced attack, with three players scoring in double figures, powered the Pirates to a 2A Whitepine League victory over Troy.

Riley Shears led the charge for Prairie (2-1, 1-0) with 18 points, while Nate Forsmann added 15 and Briggs Rambo chipped in 13.

Rowan Tyler paced the Trojans (0-2, 0-2) with 13 points

TROY (0-2, 0-2)

Wade Moser 2 3-8 7, Rowan Tyler 5 2-5 13, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 2-3 6, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Jayden Mason 1 1-1 3, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 9-20 30.

PRAIRIE (2-1, 1-0)

Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 3 1-2 8, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Briggs Rambo 6 1-3 13, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 1-1 15, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 8 2-2 18, Matt Wemhoff 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 8-9 58.

Troy 10 8 8 4—30

Prairie 18 19 11 10—58

3-point goals — Tyler, Forsmann 2, Gehring.

Potlatch 77, Hagerman 48

POTLATCH — Chase Lovell poured on 28 points, Everett Lovell added a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double and the Loggers stormed past visiting Hagerman in a nonleague game.

Potlatch (2-1) had a great night from the free-throw line, going 20-of-22 from the stripe.

Jameson Morris chipped in 12 points for the Loggers.

HAGERMAN (3-2)

Ky Kendall 8 5-6 24, Martin Gonzalez 4 1-1 10, Daimein Henson 0 0-0 0, Jace Leavitt 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Mavencamp 0 0-0 0, Shaymus Merrill 0 0-2 0, Bear Rebon 0 0-0 0, Casen Knight 4 3-8 14, Will Mavencamp 0 0-0 0, Adam Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-17 48.

POTLATCH (2-1)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 4 0-0 8, Chase Lovell 9 6-6 28, Hayden Chittick 2 1-2 5, Everett Lovell 5 12-12 23, Jameson Morris 5 0-0 12, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Hunter Redmon 0 1-2 1, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 20-22 77.

Hagerman 13 13 14 8—48

Potlatch 16 30 24 7—77

3-point goals — Kendall 3, Knight 3, Gonzalez, C. Lovell 4, Morris 2, E. Lovell.

Genesee 49, Timberline 39

WEIPPE — The Bulldogs beat the Spartans behind Noah Bollman’s 22 points and Vince Crowley’s double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Four of Crowley’s 11 rebounds were offensive boards.

“Great for us to travel up to Timberline and win our first league game,” Genesee coach Tyler Bollman said. “(Timberline’s) a tough team.”

GENESEE (2-2)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 4 2-5 10, Noah Bollman 6 7-10 22, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 2 0-2 6, Kalitri Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 1 0-0 2, Josh Ketcheson 0 2-2 2 Totals 16 12-21 49.

TIMBERLINE (3-3)

Ares Mabberly 8 0-2 18, Clayton Hunter 4 1-2 12, Terrin Hueth 1 0-0 2, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Parker Hodges 1 0-0 2, Justice Richardson 1 0-0 3, Gunner Sundie 0 0-0 0, Hayden Richardson 0 0-0 0, Leighton Binder 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 39.

Geneseee 15 9 11 14—49

Timberline 10 4 7 18—39

3-point goals — Banks 2, Bollman 3, Mabberly 2, Hunter 3, Richardson

Oaks Academy 53, Pullman Christian 44

SPOKANE — The Eagles dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Mount Christian League play with a loss to Oaks Academy of Spokane.

Judah Fitzgerald paced the Eagles with a team-high 17 points. Brayden Olson added eight.

Noah Matson led Oaks with 25 points.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN

Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 3, Brayden Olson 3 2-5 8, Judah Fitzgerald 4 7-10 17, Chilton Gleason 2 0-2 5, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 3, Nata Fotofili 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kobina Hammond 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 11-19 44.

OAKS ACADEMY

Mason Harden 1 0-0 2, Jim Doster 2 0-0 4. Noah Matson 10 1-2 25, Cole Harden 6 3-4 16, Brock Sherela 0 0-2 0, Jack James 2 0-0 5, Matthew Singer 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 5-10 53.

Pullman Christian 9 8 7 20—44

Oaks Academy 4 14 13 21—53

3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Hammond, Gleason, Brown, Matson 4, C. Harden, James.

Garfield-Palouse 62, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 37

ST JOHN — Landon Orr (20 points) and Bryce Pffaff (17) combined for 37 points in Garfield-Palouse’s Southeast 1B League victory over St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.

The Vikings improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in league play.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE ( 3-2, 3-0)

Bryce Pfaff 8 0-1 17, Lane Collier 0 0-0 0 , Macent Rardon , Ayden Bassler 1 0-0 3, Liam Cook 4 1-2 9, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 8 3-9 20, Riley Pfaff 2 1-2 5, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Carson Sperber 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 4-14 62.

ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (0-3, 0-4)

B. Brown 0 1-2 1, B. Thomas 0 0-0 0, W. Repp 1 0-0 3, B. Brewer 5 8-12 19, C. Harder 0 0-0 0, T. Pearson 2 1-2 7, B. Fleming 1 0-2 2, J. Herbert 0 0-0 0, B. Johnson 1 0-0 3, B. Bailey 0 0-3 0, A. Anders 1 0-5 2. 11 10-23 36.

Garfield-Palouse 10 14 21 17—61

St. John-Endicott 6 6 16 7—36

3-point goals — Pfaff, Bassler, B. Snekvik, Orr, Sperber, Brewer, Repp, Pearson, Johnson.

Tekoa-Rosalia 39, Colton 36

TEKOA — Colton fell to Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia and dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league competition.

Full information was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 65, Logos 24

MOSCOW — Lapwai’s Skylin Picard recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow.

Madden Bisbee notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0).

Lizzie Crawford scored a team-high seven points for the Knights (4-4, 2-3).

LAPWAI (5-0, 4-0)

Charize Kipp 1 1-2 5, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 3 0-0 7, Skylin Picard 7 3-6 21, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 3 0-0 7, Cavell Samuels 1 0-0 2, Junee Picard 0 2-2 2, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 7 2-4 17. Totals 25 8-14 65.

LOGOS (4-4, 2-3)

Naomi Taylor 2 2-2 6, Jemma Driskill 0 1-2 1, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 3 1-2 7, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 2, Bethany Porras 1 0-0 2, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2. Totals 10 4-6 24.

Lapwai 15 20 16 14—65

Logos 5 6 5 8—24

3-point goals — Picard 4, Oatman, George

Oakley 37, Prairie 26

NEW PLYMOUTH — Prairie’s Lexi Schumacher scored 15 points in a losing effort against nonleague opponent Oakley at New Plymouth High School.

Sage Elven pitched in three points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates (5-1).

Taylin Beck paced the Hornets (6-0) with 12 points.

PRAIRIE (5-1)

Lexi Schumacher 6 2-5 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 1-4 1, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 1-2 3, Kylie Schumacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-13 26.