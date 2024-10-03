AREA ROUNDUP

POST FALLS — The Lewiston Bengals beat the Post Falls Trojans 4-0 on Thursday to earn their school-record 12th win in a season and clinch the Inland Empire League Championship for a second straight year.

It is the first time the Lewiston girls soccer team (12-3, 9-1) has earned back-to-back conference championships in school history.

Eva Steele and Avery Lathen each found the back of the net twice and Lathen assisted on Steele’s first goal.

Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said that a number of players were playing positions they were not as familar with during the match.

The Bengals welcome the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for senior day at noon Saturday at Walker Field.

Lewiston 2 2—4

Post Falls 0 0—0

Lewiston — Eva Steele (Avery Lathen), 4th.

Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Trinity Bonebrake), 25th.

Lewiston — Lathen (PK), 48th.

Lewiston — Steele, 56th.

Shots — Lewiston: 29, Post Falls: 3; Saves — Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 1, Taylor Musser 2; Post Falls: 14.

Clarkston 4, East Valley 1

Washington State commit Rebecca Skinner sank three goals, adding to her triple-digit career ledger, to lead Clarkston to a 2A Greater Spokane League victory over East Valley of Spokane Valley.

Goalkeeper Lily Somers made nine saves for the Bantams (6-4, 3-3) to keep the visiting Knights at bay.

“We had a talk before our game: ‘and what do we want from this season?’ And they want more than what’s going on right now,” Clarkston coach Mackenzie Murdoch said. “So they stepped up huge. It was a whole team effort, and it looked amazing.”

East Valley 1 0—1

Clarkston 1 3—4

East Valley — Hayden Henderson, 20th.

Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 24th.

Clarkston — Skinner, 43rd.

Clarkston — Skinner (Sophea O’Harra), 49th.

Clarkstotn — Ashley Eggleston, 61st.

Shots — East Valley 10, Clarkston 11. Saves — East Valley: Carleigh Eackenthall 7; Clarkston: Lily Somers 9.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 5, Moscow 1

COEUR D’ALENE — Jonas Mordhorst put the ball right in the center of the goal off an assist from Yazid Saad to give Moscow an early lead, but the visiting Bears gave up five unanswered goals from there on out in a road defeat to Coeur d’Alene.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft had eight saves for the Bears (3-8), who “got some good minutes out of our subs, as we were shorthanded,” according to coach Caleb Brooks.

Complete statistics were not available.

Moscow 1 0—1

Coeur d’Alene 2 3—5

Post Falls 1, Lewiston 0

The Bengals dropped their regular-season finale to visiting Post Falls in 5A Inland Empire League play.

Lewiston is now 2-9-3 overall and 1-6-3 in league.

A full box score was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBengals best Bears on senior night

In a senior night match at Lewiston, the Bengals posted a 25-13, 26-24, 25-17 Inland Empire League win over Moscow.

Addy McKarcher, Jordynn Albright, Hannah Huffman, Anna Ready, Kara Stanger, Brooke Bernal and Sophie Canner were honored as they took to the court for their final regular-season home match with the Bengals (16-3, 3-1). The seniors combined for 36 kills and 26 digs to help their team defeat the Bears (5-8, 2-6) for a second time this season and claim an 11th consecutive overall victory.

“We had a great turnout from students and fans, which helped keep the energy and excitement high,” Lewiston coach Halle White said.

Genesee sweeps Potlatch

GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs swept the Potlatch Loggers in a nonleague match by set scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.

Makayla Herman paced the Bulldogs (10-4) with 14 kills, Kendra Meyer dished out 30 assists and Sydney Banks sought out 20 digs.

Genesee coach Pete Crowley said his Bulldogs were a near-perfect 72-of-73 from the service line in getting the win against Potlatch (13-4).

JV — Potlatch def. Genesee.

Trojans conquer Pirates

COTTONWOOD — The first set hung in the balance for an extended span, but in the end the visiting Trojans continued their unbeaten march through the 2A Whitepine League with a straight-sets win over Prairie of Cottonwood.

The set scores were 31-29, 25-20 and 25-16 in favor of Troy (18-0, 13-0), which fought off set points for the Pirates (10-6, 7-4) before clinching the opener.

Tessa Stoner (10 kills) and Ashlyn Strunk (17-for-18 serving, five aces) were among the leaders in the victorious Trojan effort.

Clarkston match stopped due to gas leak

The Bantams 2A Greater Spokane League match against East Valley was halted after the second set due to a natural gas leak at Clarkston High School.

Clarkston led 25-18, 25-10 when play was stopped and the building was evacuated.

The Knights forfeited the third set and the Bantams moved to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.

Jordan Cassetto had five kills and Hayley Barnea had 10 assists for Clarkston.

Patriots turn back Spartans

COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood came through a tight first set before asserting itself for a 27-25, 25-14, 25-22 win over 1A Whitepine League rival Timberline of Weippe.

Sarah Waters (nine kills, 24 serve receives) and Rachel Sonnen (100% serving) led the way for the Patriots (5-4, 4-4), who defeated the Spartans (2-8, 2-5) for a second time this season.

JV — Timberline def. SJB 25-23, 15-15.

Mustangs handle Huskies

CRAIGMONT — The Deary Mustangs galloped over Highland of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League play by set scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-19.