AREA ROUNDUP
POST FALLS — The Lewiston Bengals beat the Post Falls Trojans 4-0 on Thursday to earn their school-record 12th win in a season and clinch the Inland Empire League Championship for a second straight year.
It is the first time the Lewiston girls soccer team (12-3, 9-1) has earned back-to-back conference championships in school history.
Eva Steele and Avery Lathen each found the back of the net twice and Lathen assisted on Steele’s first goal.
Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said that a number of players were playing positions they were not as familar with during the match.
The Bengals welcome the McCall-Donnelly Vandals for senior day at noon Saturday at Walker Field.
Lewiston 2 2—4
Post Falls 0 0—0
Lewiston — Eva Steele (Avery Lathen), 4th.
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Trinity Bonebrake), 25th.
Lewiston — Lathen (PK), 48th.
Lewiston — Steele, 56th.
Shots — Lewiston: 29, Post Falls: 3; Saves — Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 1, Taylor Musser 2; Post Falls: 14.
Clarkston 4, East Valley 1
Washington State commit Rebecca Skinner sank three goals, adding to her triple-digit career ledger, to lead Clarkston to a 2A Greater Spokane League victory over East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Goalkeeper Lily Somers made nine saves for the Bantams (6-4, 3-3) to keep the visiting Knights at bay.
“We had a talk before our game: ‘and what do we want from this season?’ And they want more than what’s going on right now,” Clarkston coach Mackenzie Murdoch said. “So they stepped up huge. It was a whole team effort, and it looked amazing.”
East Valley 1 0—1
Clarkston 1 3—4
East Valley — Hayden Henderson, 20th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 24th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 43rd.
Clarkston — Skinner (Sophea O’Harra), 49th.
Clarkstotn — Ashley Eggleston, 61st.
Shots — East Valley 10, Clarkston 11. Saves — East Valley: Carleigh Eackenthall 7; Clarkston: Lily Somers 9.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 5, Moscow 1
COEUR D’ALENE — Jonas Mordhorst put the ball right in the center of the goal off an assist from Yazid Saad to give Moscow an early lead, but the visiting Bears gave up five unanswered goals from there on out in a road defeat to Coeur d’Alene.
Goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft had eight saves for the Bears (3-8), who “got some good minutes out of our subs, as we were shorthanded,” according to coach Caleb Brooks.
Complete statistics were not available.
Moscow 1 0—1
Coeur d’Alene 2 3—5
Post Falls 1, Lewiston 0
The Bengals dropped their regular-season finale to visiting Post Falls in 5A Inland Empire League play.
Lewiston is now 2-9-3 overall and 1-6-3 in league.
A full box score was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBengals best Bears on senior night
In a senior night match at Lewiston, the Bengals posted a 25-13, 26-24, 25-17 Inland Empire League win over Moscow.
Addy McKarcher, Jordynn Albright, Hannah Huffman, Anna Ready, Kara Stanger, Brooke Bernal and Sophie Canner were honored as they took to the court for their final regular-season home match with the Bengals (16-3, 3-1). The seniors combined for 36 kills and 26 digs to help their team defeat the Bears (5-8, 2-6) for a second time this season and claim an 11th consecutive overall victory.
“We had a great turnout from students and fans, which helped keep the energy and excitement high,” Lewiston coach Halle White said.
Genesee sweeps Potlatch
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs swept the Potlatch Loggers in a nonleague match by set scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.
Makayla Herman paced the Bulldogs (10-4) with 14 kills, Kendra Meyer dished out 30 assists and Sydney Banks sought out 20 digs.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley said his Bulldogs were a near-perfect 72-of-73 from the service line in getting the win against Potlatch (13-4).
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee.
Trojans conquer Pirates
COTTONWOOD — The first set hung in the balance for an extended span, but in the end the visiting Trojans continued their unbeaten march through the 2A Whitepine League with a straight-sets win over Prairie of Cottonwood.
The set scores were 31-29, 25-20 and 25-16 in favor of Troy (18-0, 13-0), which fought off set points for the Pirates (10-6, 7-4) before clinching the opener.
Tessa Stoner (10 kills) and Ashlyn Strunk (17-for-18 serving, five aces) were among the leaders in the victorious Trojan effort.
Clarkston match stopped due to gas leak
The Bantams 2A Greater Spokane League match against East Valley was halted after the second set due to a natural gas leak at Clarkston High School.
Clarkston led 25-18, 25-10 when play was stopped and the building was evacuated.
The Knights forfeited the third set and the Bantams moved to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.
Jordan Cassetto had five kills and Hayley Barnea had 10 assists for Clarkston.
Patriots turn back Spartans
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood came through a tight first set before asserting itself for a 27-25, 25-14, 25-22 win over 1A Whitepine League rival Timberline of Weippe.
Sarah Waters (nine kills, 24 serve receives) and Rachel Sonnen (100% serving) led the way for the Patriots (5-4, 4-4), who defeated the Spartans (2-8, 2-5) for a second time this season.
JV — Timberline def. SJB 25-23, 15-15.
Mustangs handle Huskies
CRAIGMONT — The Deary Mustangs galloped over Highland of Craigmont in 1A Whitepine League play by set scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-19.
Deary’s Emily Bovard totaled 17 assists and Allie Vincent added 11 kills for the Mustangs (6-5, 5-2) in their sweep of the Huskies (0-10, 0-7).
“Our team was able to adapt,” Deary coach Kaia Cannon said. “Had a couple girls out ... got the win with not very many.”
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-20, 25-19.
Colfax comeback falls short
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs battled back from two sets down, but lost the fifth set to Liberty of Spangle in a Northeast 2B League contest.
The scoreline was 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 24-26 and 15-12 in favor of the Lancers.
Ava Swan had 27 kills for Colfax (3-5, 2-3). Cianna Gibb added 33 assists and Isabella Huntley had 24 digs.
“Liberty played well and consistent the first two sets,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “We picked it up with our energy and worked together more in the third and fourth sets. Fifth set was just back and forth; I thought it was good volleyball.”
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Panthers bested by Lions
SPANGLE, Wash. — Traveling Asotin pushed Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle to five sets, but dropped a 2B Northeast match.
The scoreline read 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 17-25 and 15-9 in favor of the hosts.
Kelsey Thummell had 23 digs, six aces and six kills for the Panthers (2-7, 0-5).
“We have our moments of playing great and then we start to make too many silly mistakes that take us out of the game,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “We have a lot of girls that haven’t played at the varsity level for very long, so we are trying to learn and grow every game to keep improving. Tonight our only senior, Kelsey Thummel, played amazing and really led well on the court.”
Pirates sink in five
TEKOA, Wash. — Pomeroy lost a back-and-forth 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 match to Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League competition.
Pomeroy dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play with the loss.
Knights fall in four
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow lost in four sets to larger-division foe St. Maries in a nonleague contest.
The scoreline read 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25 in the visitors’ favor as the Knights slipped to 6-15 on the season.
Wildcats wear down Tigers
LAPWAI — The Lapwai Widlcats swept the Kendrick Tigers in 1A Whitepine League play by set scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-13.
Skylin Picard and T’Naya George tallied eight kills each and Junee Picard Madden Bisbee snagged five aces each. Leiloni Ellenwood added 28 assists for the 5-7 Lapwai Wildcats.
Maniacs lose in five
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The fifth set got away from the Maniacs in a 27-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-3 loss to Priest River in a 3A Central Idaho League match.
Libero Kennedy Coleman led Orofino (8-2, 4-2) with 35 digs and three aces. Livia Johnson had 31 assists.
JV — Priest River def. Orofino 25-18, 25-21, 15-11
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFBengals, Bears book state berths
POST FALLS — The Lewiston girls and Moscow boys teams earned bids to the Idaho Class 5A state tournament with second-place performances in their district tournament at The Links Golf Club.
Cora Lott led the Bengal girls with a 20-over 93 and finished sixth. The Bengals were 105 strokes behind winner Sandpoint, but earned the other team bid.
The Moscow boys shot a team score of 339 to hold off Lakeland (343) and Lewiston (345) for the second state bid. The Bears were five strokes behind winner Sandpoint.
Chase Lovell finished in second among individuals with a 6-over 79 for Moscow. Lewiston’s Kayden Orton shot 82 in his round for a tie for fourth place and an individual state berth.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 310; 2. Lewiston 415; 3. Lakeland 458; 4. Moscow 468.
Medalist — Taylor Mire, Sandpoint 75.
Lewiston individuals — Cora Lott 93; Josey Hemphill 101; Shelby Arellano 103; Destiny Ellenwood 118; Kalen Kelly 123.
Moscow individuals — Addison Raney 107; Alexa Lambert 109; Gemma Sorenson 112; Haili Hull 140; Paige Raney 141.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 334; 2. Moscow 339; 3. Lakeland 343; 4. Lewiston 345.
Medalist — Tyler Zachary, Lakeland 70.
Lewiston individuals — Kayden Orton 82; Landon Blewett 83; Jayden Estlund 89; Dash Walker 91; Colt Walker 91.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 79; Keaton Clark 82; Cooper Trout 88; Cohen Miller 90; Traiden Cummings 91.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMINGPullman 136, Clarkston 74
PULLMAN — The host Hounds dominated Clarkston in a 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Pullman took all three relays and five of the individual events, while the Bantams won three events and placed in the top three nine times.
Pullman’s Bree Myers placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, while Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty topped the 100 and 50 freestyle events.
Clarkston’s Myra Boreson swam a personal-best 6 minutes, and 53.71 seconds in the 500 Freestyle, placing first.
RELAYS
200 medley — 1. Pullman (Lucy Sandberg, Hazel Edge, Donolo Kiara, Bree Myers), 2:01.38.
200 medley — 1. Pullman (Kiara Donolo, Edge, Keira Frichette, Maile Sandberg), 1:56.89.
400 medley — 1. Pullman (Frichette, Abby Wu, Sandberg, Myers), 4:27.32.
INDIVIDUALS
200 freestyle — 1. Frichette, Pul, 2:19.86; 2. Myra Borenson, Clk, 2:32.33; 3. Jolene Clark, Pul, 2:32.62.
200 IM — 1. Edge, Pul, 2:25.25, 2. Donolo, Pul, 2:33.23, 3. Hallie Mackleit, Clk, 2:33.52.
50 freestyle — 1. Makayla Dougherty, Clk, 26.97, 2. Addilyn Williams, Clk, 29.11; 3. Abby Wu, Pul, 29.17.
100 butterfly — 1. Myers, Pul, 1:05.87, 2. Lucy Sandberg, Pul, 1:13.64; 3. Mia Sexton, Clk, 1:25.83.
100 freestyle — 1. Dougherty, Clk, 1:00.78; 2. Frichette, Pul, 1:05.06; 3. M. Sandberg, Pul, 1:06.28.
500 freestyle — 1. Myra Boreson, Clk, 6:53.71; 2. Sexton, Clk, 7:18.52; 3. Jillian Ledgerwood, Clk, 7:43.34.
100 backstroke — 1. Myers, Pul, 1:05.74; 2. Wu, Pul, 1:08.47; 3. Jane Park, Pul, 1:18.48.
100 backstroke — 1. Edge, Pul, 1:14.73; 2. Donolo, Pul, 1:18.18; 3. Mackleit, Clk, 1:18.82.