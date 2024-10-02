Prep Athlete of the Week: Adalei Lefebvre

Adalei Lefebvre’s 22 kills, 12 digs and 22-for-22 serving performance anchored Grangeville volleyball in a rally from two sets down against Priest River on Sept. 21 and represented her second double-double in Central Idaho League play over a span of three days.

With efforts like that on her ledger, it is no wonder the senior was nominated and voted in as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Longtime Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards called Lefebvre “one of the top players I’ve ever had in the program,” describing her as an “all-around player” who he would be comfortable fielding in any position.