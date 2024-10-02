Prep Athlete of the Week: Adalei Lefebvre

Adalei Lefebvre’s 22 kills, 12 digs and 22-for-22 serving performance anchored Grangeville volleyball in a rally from two sets down against Priest River on Sept. 21 and represented her second double-double in Central Idaho League play over a span of three days.
With efforts like that on her ledger, it is no wonder the senior was nominated and voted in as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Longtime Grangeville coach Kelcey Edwards called Lefebvre “one of the top players I’ve ever had in the program,” describing her as an “all-around player” who he would be comfortable fielding in any position.
“She’s willing to do anything (for the team),” Edwards said. “I love her in that sense. It’s a comfortable thing for her now; she doesn’t even think twice about it.”
Lefebvre has totaled a team-high 119 kills with an attack percentage of .272 so far this season, averaging around 3.5 kills per set.
“This is what she wants to do,” Edwards said. “Her heart is in volleyball, and it shows on the floor. It shows in her leadership.”
Lefebvre, who keeps active with club volleyball during the high school offseason, hopes to continue her career at the collegiate level and has received offers to do so.