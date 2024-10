Sports log

On this day ...

October 23, 2016 — Jay Ajayi tied an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards rushing for the second game in a row, helping the Miami Dolphins rally past the Buffalo Bills 28-25. The Boise State alum rushed for 214 yards in 29 carries after totaling 204 yards a week earlier in a win over Pittsburgh.

Today

COLLEGE SOCCER

Washington State at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

2A district tournament at P1FCU Activity Center — Loser-out match, 6 p.m.; Troy vs. Potlatch, championship, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

No sports scheduled