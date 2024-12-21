Sports log

On this day ...
December 21, 1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduced the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game was tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Mass. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective was to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m.
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m.
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Weiser, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 5 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 1 p.m.
Prairie at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Colton at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.
Colton at Dayton, 4 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 3:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Nyssa Holiday Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at M2 Mallet, 9 a.m.
Pullman boys at Leonard Schutte Roundup, Othello High School, 10 a.m.
Pullman girls at Rogers High School, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, (after UI men’s game), KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
NHL — Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Saint Joseph’s vs. Virginia Tech, Philadelphia, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SMU at Boston College, 9 a.m., The CW; Syracuse vs. Maryland, New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at Xavier, 9 a.m., FOX; Princeton vs. Rutgers, Newark, N.J., 9 a.m., FS1; UConn at Butler, 9 a.m., PEACOCK; Mississippi St. at Memphis, 9:30 a.m., CBS; Texas A&M-CC at Houston, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN; FAU at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; North Carolina vs. UCLA, New York, noon, CBS; Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., FloSports; Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Arizona St. vs. UMass, Springfield, Mass., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m., The CW; Villanova at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1; Purdue vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala., 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky vs. Ohio St., New York, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Temple vs. Rhode Island, Springfield, Mass., 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Duke at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at UConn, 5 p.m., FOX
College football — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., Semifinal, 9 a.m., ABC; CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; Division II Tournament: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St., Championship, McKinney, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana St., Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ABC; CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, 1 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m., NBC; DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius, 10 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NFL — Houston at Kansas City, 10 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., FOX
Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 10 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Coventry at Portsmouth, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Watford at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais at SC Feignies, Round of 64, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., USA
Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
NHL — Seattle at Colorado, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPN; Brown at Kansas, noon, ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, noon, ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m., FS1; Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky., noon, ABC
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
NBA G-League — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; San Francisco at Miami, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK
Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 1:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64, 5:35 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta, 9 a.m., CBSSN; The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64, 11:50 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS