SportsDecember 21, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

December 21, 1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduced the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game was tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Mass. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective was to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m.

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m.

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Weiser, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Asotin, 5 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Potlatch, 1 p.m.

Prairie at Logos, 2:30 p.m.

Colton at Dayton, 5:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.

Colton at Dayton, 4 p.m.

Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 3:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Nyssa Holiday Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Clarkston at M2 Mallet, 9 a.m.

Pullman boys at Leonard Schutte Roundup, Othello High School, 10 a.m.

Pullman girls at Rogers High School, 9 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, (after UI men’s game), KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

NHL — Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Saint Joseph’s vs. Virginia Tech, Philadelphia, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SMU at Boston College, 9 a.m., The CW; Syracuse vs. Maryland, New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at Xavier, 9 a.m., FOX; Princeton vs. Rutgers, Newark, N.J., 9 a.m., FS1; UConn at Butler, 9 a.m., PEACOCK; Mississippi St. at Memphis, 9:30 a.m., CBS; Texas A&M-CC at Houston, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN; FAU at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; North Carolina vs. UCLA, New York, noon, CBS; Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., FloSports; Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Arizona St. vs. UMass, Springfield, Mass., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m., The CW; Villanova at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1; Purdue vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala., 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky vs. Ohio St., New York, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Temple vs. Rhode Island, Springfield, Mass., 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Duke at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at UConn, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., Semifinal, 9 a.m., ABC; CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; Division II Tournament: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St., Championship, McKinney, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana St., Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ABC; CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, 1 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m., NBC; DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius, 10 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NFL — Houston at Kansas City, 10 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 10 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Coventry at Portsmouth, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Watford at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais at SC Feignies, Round of 64, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., USA

Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Seattle at Colorado, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPN; Brown at Kansas, noon, ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, noon, ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m., FS1; Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky., noon, ABC

Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NBA G-League — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; San Francisco at Miami, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 1:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64, 5:35 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta, 9 a.m., CBSSN; The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64, 11:50 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS

