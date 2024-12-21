Sports log

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, (after UI men’s game), KRPL-AM (1400); CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

NHL — Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Saint Joseph’s vs. Virginia Tech, Philadelphia, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SMU at Boston College, 9 a.m., The CW; Syracuse vs. Maryland, New York, 9 a.m., ESPN; Marquette at Xavier, 9 a.m., FOX; Princeton vs. Rutgers, Newark, N.J., 9 a.m., FS1; UConn at Butler, 9 a.m., PEACOCK; Mississippi St. at Memphis, 9:30 a.m., CBS; Texas A&M-CC at Houston, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 11 a.m., The CW; Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN; FAU at Michigan St., 11 a.m., FS1; North Carolina vs. UCLA, New York, noon, CBS; Washington State vs. Northern Iowa, in Las Vegas, 1 p.m., FloSports; Idaho at Pacific, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Arizona St. vs. UMass, Springfield, Mass., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m., The CW; Villanova at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1; Purdue vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala., 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky vs. Ohio St., New York, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Temple vs. Rhode Island, Springfield, Mass., 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Duke at South Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Idaho at CSUN, 2 p.m., ESPN+; Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Cal at UConn, 5 p.m., FOX

College football — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., Semifinal, 9 a.m., ABC; CFP First Round: SMU at Penn St., 9 a.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; Division II Tournament: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St., Championship, McKinney, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; FCS Tournament: S. Dakota at Montana St., Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ABC; CFP First Round: Clemson at Texas, 1 p.m., TBS/TNT/TRUTV; CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio St., 5:10 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m., NBC; DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand-Baie, Mauritius, 10 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NFL — Houston at Kansas City, 10 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:30 p.m., FOX

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 10 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Coventry at Portsmouth, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 4:30 a.m., USA; English League Championship: Watford at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford, 7 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais at SC Feignies, Round of 64, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., USA

Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

NHL — Seattle at Colorado, 5 p.m., KRAO-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPN; Brown at Kansas, noon, ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Oregon St. vs. Charleston, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, noon, ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic: Loyola of Chicago vs. Oakland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m., FS1; Diamond Head Classic: Nebraska vs. Murray St., Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN; Diamond Head Classic: Charlotte vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Penn St., Championship, Louisville, Ky., noon, ABC

Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 2, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NBA G-League — Winter Showcase: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — L.A. Rams at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., FOX; San Francisco at Miami, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., NBC/PEACOCK

Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo., 1:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — The French Cup: Olympique de Marseille at AS Saint-Étienne, Round of 64, 5:35 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Empoli at Atalanta, 9 a.m., CBSSN; The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at RC Lens, Round of 64, 11:50 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Next Gen ATP Finals: Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS