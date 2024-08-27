Sections
SportsJanuary 1, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 1, 1916 — Washington State beat Brown 14-0 in the return of the Rose Bowl. Brown halfback Fritz Pollard, the first African-American to play in the Rose Bowl, gained just 47 yards in the rain-soaked game. After a scoreless first half, Washington State scored on short runs by Ralph Boone and Carl Dietz.

Today

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif., 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans, 5:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 9 a.m., CBSSN; UConn at DePaul, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Seton Hall at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1

College football — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta, 10 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2; The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif., 2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2; The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans, 5:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Men’s soccer — English League One: Wrexham AFC at Barnsley, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN; 9:30 a.m., USA

Tennis — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS; United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS

