Sports log

Garfield-Palouse at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Timberline at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m. KCLX-AM (1450)

Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show KRPL-AM (1400)

High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Lake City, 7 p.m. KMAX-AM (840); Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Rogers KZBG-FM (97.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — St. John’s at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Pittsburgh at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Nebraska at Iowa, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Auburn at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN, Michigan at UCLA, 7 p.m., PEACOCK; UNLV at Boise St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — DePaul at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Dallas (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Boston at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Men’s soccer — King Cup: Al Qadsiah at Al Taawoun, Quarterfinal, 6:45 a.m., FS2; King Cup: Al Ittihad at Al Hilal, Quarterfinal, 9:15 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)