Sports log

Deary at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Lapwai at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Highland at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.

St. Maries at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Troy at Prairie, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Grangeville at Wendell, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Moscow at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1), KZZL-FM (99.5) ; Deer Park at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Colfax at Upper Columbia Academy, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m. KVTY-FM (105.1); Deer Park at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Colfax at Upper Columbia Academy, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

College basketball — Idaho Basketball Coaches Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NHL — Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Marquette at DePaul, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Illinois at Indiana, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Georgetown at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Texas Tech at Kansas St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Miami at Duke, ESPN; 6 p.m., Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Iowa at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at San Diego St.; 8 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 11 a.m., GOLF; TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC, 4 p.m., ESPN

NBA — Cleveland at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT; Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast), 4 p.m., TRUTV; Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Denver at Dallas (DataCast) 6:30 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., USA; SPFL: Celtic at Dundee, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN2