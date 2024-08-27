Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 18, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

January 18, 1972 — The Lakers’ Jerry West hit a last second, 20-foot jumper to lead the West team to a 112-110 NBA All-Star victory over the East, as he garnered the MVP award.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m.

Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State, North Dakota at Idaho, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at UW Preview, Seattle, all day

Idaho at Spokane Indoor Challenge, all day

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Utah Tech at Idaho, all day

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colton at SJEL, 5:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Deary, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Lakeside, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moscow at Vallivue, 2 p.m. Pacific

Clearwater Valley at Logos, 1 p.m.

Colton at SJEL, 4 p.m.

Nezperce at Deary, 2:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Potlatch, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Asotin, Potlatch, Lapwai, Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy at Bronco Invite, Ritzville, 9:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX); Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Vallivue, 2 p.m. Pacific, KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 11 a.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., noon, TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Houston at UCF, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., The CW; Alabama at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at UConn, 9 a.m., FOX; George Washington at George Mason, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kansas St. at Kansas, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona St. at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Marquette, 11 a.m., FOX; Stanford at North Carolina, 11:15 p.m., The CW; Saint Louis at Richmond, 11:30 a.m., USA; Purdue at Oregon, noon, NBC; Purdue at Oregon, noon, PEACOCK; Loyola of Chicago at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2; ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPN+; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., ESPN+; UNLV at San Diego St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Golf — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC 311 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., FX

NFL — AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Houston at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN; NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Washington at Detroit, 5 p.m., FOX

Sailing — SailGP: The ITM New Zealand Grand Prix - Day 2, Auckland, New Zealand, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Swansea City at Cardiff City, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., noon, TNT; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at FC Juárez, 3 p.m., FS1;

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5 p.m., ESPN2;

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN

Related
SportsJan. 18
Charley Hoffman, Rico Hoey charge into the lead midway throu...
SportsJan. 18
Pullman’s Kwon scores 42 to boost Hounds
SportsJan. 18
Bengals send 9 to semis at Clearwater Classic
SportsJan. 17
38th edition of Clearwater Classic wrestling hits the mats ...
Related
Poston grabs 1-shot lead, Dahmen in the mix among usual low scores at The American Express
SportsJan. 17
Poston grabs 1-shot lead, Dahmen in the mix among usual low scores at The American Express
AREA ROUNDUP: Pirates poach Wildcats in Whitepine League girls basketball
SportsJan. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Pirates poach Wildcats in Whitepine League girls basketball
‘I didn’t believe in myself:’ How Payne became a go-to scorer for UI
SportsJan. 17
‘I didn’t believe in myself:’ How Payne became a go-to scorer for UI
Title IX memo throws wrench in plans for schools’ NIL ideas
SportsJan. 17
Title IX memo throws wrench in plans for schools’ NIL ideas
COLLEGE HOOPS NOTES: Idaho readies up to host rival EWU in doubleheader
SportsJan. 16
COLLEGE HOOPS NOTES: Idaho readies up to host rival EWU in doubleheader
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow’s Greene earns 100th wrestling win
SportsJan. 16
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow’s Greene earns 100th wrestling win
Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayley McNeal
SportsJan. 16
Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayley McNeal
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsJan. 16
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy