Sports log

January 18, 1972 — The Lakers’ Jerry West hit a last second, 20-foot jumper to lead the West team to a 112-110 NBA All-Star victory over the East, as he garnered the MVP award.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State, North Dakota at Idaho, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at UW Preview, Seattle, all day
Idaho at Spokane Indoor Challenge, all day
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Utah Tech at Idaho, all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colton at SJEL, 5:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Deary, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Lakeside, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Vallivue, 2 p.m. Pacific
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 1 p.m.
Colton at SJEL, 4 p.m.
Nezperce at Deary, 2:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Asotin, Potlatch, Lapwai, Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy at Bronco Invite, Ritzville, 9:30 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX); Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school girls basketball — Moscow at Vallivue, 2 p.m. Pacific, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 11 a.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., noon, TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — Houston at UCF, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., The CW; Alabama at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at UConn, 9 a.m., FOX; George Washington at George Mason, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kansas St. at Kansas, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona St. at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Marquette, 11 a.m., FOX; Stanford at North Carolina, 11:15 p.m., The CW; Saint Louis at Richmond, 11:30 a.m., USA; Purdue at Oregon, noon, NBC; Purdue at Oregon, noon, PEACOCK; Loyola of Chicago at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2; ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPN+; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., ESPN+; UNLV at San Diego St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+
Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Golf — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — UFC 311 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., FX
NFL — AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Houston at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN; NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Washington at Detroit, 5 p.m., FOX
Sailing — SailGP: The ITM New Zealand Grand Prix - Day 2, Auckland, New Zealand, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Swansea City at Cardiff City, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., noon, TNT; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at FC Juárez, 3 p.m., FS1;
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5 p.m., ESPN2;
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF
High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2
High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA
Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN