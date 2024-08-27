Sports log

Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Asotin, Potlatch, Lapwai, Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 9 a.m.

Pomeroy at Bronco Invite, Ritzville, 9:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., 840-AM (KMAX); Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school girls basketball — Moscow at Vallivue, 2 p.m. Pacific, KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

3x3 women’s basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 11 a.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., noon, TRUTV

Men’s college basketball — Houston at UCF, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., The CW; Alabama at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at UConn, 9 a.m., FOX; George Washington at George Mason, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kansas St. at Kansas, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona St. at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Marquette, 11 a.m., FOX; Stanford at North Carolina, 11:15 p.m., The CW; Saint Louis at Richmond, 11:30 a.m., USA; Purdue at Oregon, noon, NBC; Purdue at Oregon, noon, PEACOCK; Loyola of Chicago at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2; ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Portland at Washington State, 3 p.m., ESPN+; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m., ESPN+; UNLV at San Diego St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., ESPN+; Washington State at Santa Clara, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Golf — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC 311 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., FX

NFL — AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Houston at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN; NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Washington at Detroit, 5 p.m., FOX

Sailing — SailGP: The ITM New Zealand Grand Prix - Day 2, Auckland, New Zealand, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Swansea City at Cardiff City, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International Friendly: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., noon, TNT; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at FC Juárez, 3 p.m., FS1;

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5 p.m., ESPN2;

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State vs. Michigan State, in Spokane, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., CBS; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; La Salle at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Charlotte, noon, ESPN2; TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college basketball — Rhode Island at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Indiana, 9 a.m., NBC; Iowa St. at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX; Stanford at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Virginia at NC State, 11 a.m., The CW; Oklahoma at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Wyoming at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 7 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif., 1 p.m., GOLF

High school boys basketball — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

High school girls basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1

NFL — NFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, noon, NBC/PEACOCK; AFC Playoffs - Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 3:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town, 8:30 a.m., USA

Women’s volleyball — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FS1

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight, ESPN; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 4 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, midnight (Monday), ESPN