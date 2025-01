Sports log

On this day ...

January 26, 2020 — LA Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant — considered one of the greatest players in the game’s history — died in a helicopter crash in foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, southern California.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at UC San Diego, all day

SPORTS ON TV

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 9 a.m., NBC

Men’s college basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 9 a.m., CBS; Duquesne at Fordham, 9 a.m., USA; UAB at Memphis, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college basketball — Saint Louis at Davidson, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m, The CW; UCLA at Maryland, 11 a.m., NBC/PEACOCK; Texas at Mississippi, noon, ESPN; Baylor at TCU, noon, ESPN2

Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

College wrestling — Oklahoma St. at Iowa, 2 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free, Wichita, Kan., 1 p.m., NBC

Golf — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NFL — NFC Championship: Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX; AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Pittsburgh (taped), 11:30 a.m., CBS

Skiing — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H. (taped), 11 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., USA; Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Nassr, 8:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 11 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — FASL: Arsenal at Chelsea, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Tennis — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, 12:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6:30 a.m., ESPN2; Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS