Sports log

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Lewiston vs. Pocatello, 5A state tournament semifinals, Hillcrest High School, Ammon, noon Pacific

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Moscow vs. Sandpoint, 5A state tournament, Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls, 10 a.m. Pacific

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 5:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

High school football — Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Port Adelaide at Gold Coast, 11 p.m., FS2; AFL: Geelong at West Coast, midnight (Saturday), FS2; AFL: Richmond at Essendon, 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2;

College football — Louisville at Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Rutgers at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., FOX

Golf — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, Ark., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship: Second Round, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Tiba, Japan, 8 p.m., GOLF

Harness racing — Breeders Crown: Night 1, Meadowlands Racing, East Rutherford, N.J., 5 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 p.m., FS2

MLB — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1, 5:05 p.m., FOX

NBA — Indiana at New York, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Portsmouth, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City, noon, USA

Women’s soccer — NWSL/Liga MX Summer Cup: NJ/NY vs. Kansas City, Final, San Antonio, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Guangzhou-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS